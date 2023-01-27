The very first trailer for Prime Video's upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding put a whole new spin on the genre. Perhaps better described as a "romantic action comedy," Shotgun Wedding stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple preparing for their destination wedding when things turn violent after all the guests are taken hostage by pirates. Now, Collider is excited to exclusively present a new behind-the-scenes featurette that gives audiences a closer look at the high-octane, explosive stunts that make this a wedding day to remember.

In the featurette, Lopez and Duhamel — both of whom are staples of both the action and the romantic genres — talk about how the combination of comedy and heart-pounding action drew them to the project. They also get into the trust that they had to have in one another while shooting their action scenes. Necessary, probably, when you spend the bulk of the movie zip-tied together.

Throughout the featurette, we also get a closer look at the variety of stunts the duo performs as they make their way through the jungle and away from the gun-wielding pirates, clad only in their wedding finest. Director Jason Moore points out that Lopez's background as a dancer came in handy, given how much of the action scenes relied on precise choreography. Lopez in turn had nothing but praise for Moore, saying that she felt like she and Duhamel were in good hands during their more dangerous stunts, such as the high-flying moment on the zipline.

Who Is In Shotgun Wedding?

Along with Lopez and Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding also stars Jennifer Coolidge as Duhamel's free-spoken mother who is also apparently a crack shot with a machine gun. The cast also includes Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz as Lopez's ex who shows up to the wedding.

Shotgun Wedding is streaming on Prime Video now. Check out the new featurette and the official synopsis below: