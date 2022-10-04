Shotgun Wedding has taken a completely new meaning in Amazon’s latest trailer starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The trailer neatly packs thriller, action, and romance in with comedy at a destination wedding. From inviting an ex to a monster-in-law to pirates hijacking the wedding, the Jason Moore-directed feature seems to cover all grounds of what can go wrong at a wedding.

The upcoming feature will see Lopez and Duhamel as engaged couple Darcy and Tom, who are getting cold feet after the guests arrive for their picture-perfect wedding, but must save their loved ones from pirates when things take a downturn on their wedding day. The Pitch Perfect director Moore has brought in his signature comedic elements even in the action sequences and that seems to make the movie a great watch. The previously revealed images give us another glimpse of the hilarious couple and their very opinionated families, and the new trailer does a good job of elaborating on those dynamics with relatable events.

The movie was first announced back in 2020 with Lopez and Armie Hammer set to lead. However, after the upsetting allegations surrounding the latter began to circulate, Hammer stepped down from the project. Following his departure, the Transformers star was cast and he has shown impeccable chemistry with Lopez in the trailer. Along with leading stars, the feature also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and Lenny Kravitz. With a stellar star cast having amazing comedic chops, the movie looks hilarious and is the kind of popcorn entertainer fans would expect.

Image via Prime Video

Moore directs with a screenplay penned by Mark Hammer (Two Night Stand) and Liz Meriwether (New Girl). Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman has produced the feature under the banner. Lopez also produces under her Nuyorican Productions alongside her partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Shotgun Wedding will premiere on Prime Video on January 27, 2023 meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer and synopsis below: