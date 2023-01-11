Prime Video has just released an explosive new trailer for Shotgun Wedding, a bombastic new romantic comedy that takes wedding jitters to another level. The film will premiere on Prime Video on January 27 and might just make the perfect viewing for a Valentine's Day spent in the cozy comfort of your living room sofa.

Shotgun Wedding tells the story of Darcy, played by Jennifer Lopez, and Tom, played by Josh Duhamel, an engaged couple who gathers their family and friends together for the ultimate destination wedding. But just as the wedding gets underway, the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn't enough to deal with, the event is soon interrupted when the entire party is taken, hostage. The couple's vows of commitment and teamwork will soon be put to the test in this action-packed adventure as Tom and Darcy must endeavor to save their loved ones, that is if they don't first kill each other.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the chaos ahead and shows off a particularly stacked cast of comedic talent, including the legendary Jennifer Coolidge, who is fresh off of her Golden Globe win for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus. The trailer shows the hilarious familial dysfunction at the center of the movie, including a rendition of Edwin McCain's 1990s classic love song "I'll Be" performed aptly by Coolidge, who plays Tom's eccentric mother.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:

‘Plane' Review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter Are Stranded in Action-Thriller That Is Short on Both

The trailer gives a look at the lush landscape and luxurious amenities of what should have been the ultimate destination wedding, and the disaster that befalls the entire party. It also shows the chaos that becomes of the already pretty chaotic wedding and the struggles that will push the conflicted couple back together as they work in conjunction to save their wedding and their families.

Starring alongside Lopez, Duhamel, and Coolidge is Sonia Braga, the legendary stoner comedy icon Cheech Marin, who plays Darcy's father, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, who previously starred in The Good Place and in the Prime Video series A League of Their Own, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and, maybe most unexpectedly, Lenny Kravitz.

The film is directed by Jason Moore and was written by Mark Hammer. The film is produced by Todd Lieberman, p.g.a., David Hoberman, p.g.a., Alexander Young, p.g.a., Jennifer Lopez, p.g.a., Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, p.g.a., and Benny Medina.

Shotgun Wedding will premiere on Prime Video on January 27. You can check out the latest trailer for the film below.