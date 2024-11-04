Most people who are familiar with Show Boat likely know the 1951 MGM Technicolor version, starring Kathryn Grayson and Howard Keel, as it is the more recent and easily available version. However, the earlier 1936 black-and-white production, directed by James Whale for Universal Pictures, climaxing his streak of successes (including Frankenstein), and starring Irene Dunne, is correctly considered definitive by many and the better of the two.

Novelist Edna Ferber’s story, on which the film’s script is based, spans sixty years, beginning in the 1880s with The Cotton Blossom, one of the many showboats that were floating theaters of the time, bringing entertainment to the isolated towns and cities along the Mississippi River and navigating through the patchwork of the many states’ differing Jim Crow racial laws.

What is 'Show Boat' About?

As the Cotton Blossom pulls into a new Mississippi town, the excited townsfolk flock to the dock to greet it. Among the crowd is a handsome young gambler, Gaylord Ravenal (Allan Jones), who is looking for a ride. Gay meets and flirts with Nola, short for Magnolia (Irene Dunne), the 18-year-old daughter of the showboat’s captain and owner, and they are immediately attracted to one another. On the dock, a fight breaks out between Frank Schultz (Sammy White), the show’s character actor, and Pete (Arthur Hohl), the tugboat engineer trying to force himself on Frank’s wife and leading lady Julie (Helen Morgan). Pete skulks off, threatening revenge.

Pete returns with the local sheriff accusing Julie of “miscegenation,” that is, being interracially married, a crime in Mississippi at the time, which she and Frank admit is true. The showboat’s captain, Cap’n Andy (Charles Winninger), reluctantly fires Julie and Frank, giving their roles to Nola and Gay, who fall in love and are soon married. When Nola gives birth to a little girl, Kim, they move to Chicago, living well for a while off Gay’s gambling winnings. Ten years later, Gay’s luck plays out, and he abandons Nola and Kim. Nola finds work when her old friend from the showboat, Julie, quits her job in a nightclub, so Nola can step in. Nola enjoys a long and successful career on the stage, finally retiring in old age as Kim is launching her own Broadway career. By chance, Nola runs into Gay, now the stage door attendant at Kim’s theater, and the family is reunited.

Ironically, Dunne had previously played a similarly abandoned wife in another successful Ferber adaptation (1931's Cimarron) with the same melodramatic ending (apparently a trope for the unmarried Ferber) of the wife reunited with her once successful husband, who has been reduced to penury. Both Ferber and director Whale courageously desired to spotlight and elevate the humanity of the downtrodden, especially their Black characters. This prompted Whale to give the legendary singer and civil rights activist Paul Robeson and the inimitable Hattie McDaniel (as servants Joe and Queenie) an additional duet, despite the threat that film distributors in Southern states might edit the scene out because of those areas' racist attitudes.

1936's 'Show Boat' Is a Valuable Piece of History

There is no denying that Show Boat is an expression of a much more blatantly racist time in America, and for that reason, it is also a valuable piece of living history of both the shamefully racist practices of the day and a document of the original artistic response to them. This production, with the participation of many of the creators of the original stage show and with a director whose focus was on story rather than spectacle, is a much more accurate and essential representation of the spirit of the piece than the MGM remake.

Many of the original Broadway cast members, still performing on stage after the 1927 premiere, were scooped right off the stage and brought to Hollywood with their original performances intact, including the legendary and tragic Helen Morgan (who, much like her character, would die of alcoholism six years later) as Julie, Charles Winninger as Cap'n Andy and Sammy White as Frank Schultz. Whale also imported the show’s musical director (Victor Baravalle) to help maintain its musical vision. Irene Dunne and Hattie McDaniel (three years before Gone With The Wind would earn her a landmark Oscar) had both been on tours of the show before making the film and knew their roles well. Paul Robeson, for whom the role of Joe was created and intended, had finally brought it to Broadway in 1932 and made it his own. Additionally, the film was directed by Universal’s visionary, James Whale, focusing first and foremost on capturing the performances and story in glorious black and white.

What Makes 'Show Boat' So Good?

Show Boat wastes no time getting to the hard facts of its story with Paul Robeson’s rendition of “Ol’ Man River,” a lament to the hardness of life, which is, in a word, definitive. It is enhanced ably by director Whale’s camera framing and expressionistic vignettes illustrating the song’s mournful lyrics. Despite the show’s natural focus on its women characters and female stars, the heart and soul of the movie is veteran comedic actor Charles Winninger as Cap’n Andy. Blissfully and naturally energetic, he drives the show forward, whether as Nola’s ever-present cheerleader (“Smile, Nolie, smile!”), his shrewish wife’s long-suffering husband or the showboat’s soft-hearted boss. His one-man re-enactment of the show’s finale in the face of absent actors is a classic tour-de-force, exemplifying the journeyman actor’s necessary eternal optimism.

Dunne and Jones’ duets are simply staged and lovely. Dunne’s shuffling dance to “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” is meant as loving, albeit regressive, mimicry. Morgan’s sad rendition of the torch song “Bill” is heartfelt and for the ages. And Hattie McDaniel as Queenie, with her joyful and indomitable larger-than-life spirit, is simply irreplaceable.

The film was withdrawn from circulation in the 1940s when MGM bought the rights and prints from Universal in anticipation of its own production, which wasn’t made until 1950. It was held back further when HUAC blacklisted Paul Robeson and was not seen again until after he died in 1976. We should treasure it now as a true piece of Americana, show business, and Hollywood history. The film has a 100% critics and 73% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and in 1996, it was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress, a deserving honor for an underrated classic.

