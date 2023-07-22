You know… *sigh* maybe we were a little hard on Paul Verhoeven. Sure, his script was atrocious, his actors hammier than a deli, but he knows how to make a movie… in the most basic sense. He assembles talented people who can light a shot, pick up functioning audio, and dress a set to look real and enticing. He knows how to mount a camera on a tripod and focus it, how to dampen background noise, how to exact continuity, and basic logic. It’s not much, but he knows how to do it. Rena Riffel, bless her heart, does not seem to know how to do these things.

You’ll remember her as the meek new girl Penny in Showgirls, who strips at The Cheetah and ends up pregnant by James. It wasn’t a terribly demanding role, but she served it well. And it evidently meant a lot to her. By the early 2010s, she had scraped together $30,000, — some of which was through a Kickstarter campaign — along with a few former co-stars and a larger motley crew, and set about a big project: a two-and-a-half hour independent Showgirls sequel/parody/homage. Even the best independent movies decades earlier needed at least twice that budget, and even they tended to have separate people covering the fundamentals like writing, direction, budget, editing, and acting. But Riffel labored over the project for years, determined to make it happen, and whether by accident or not, she turned out something quite spectacular.

Showgirls, of course, is an unshakeable legend of bad movies. There had been much anticipation for this big, glitzy, high-budget movie that was apparently so sexy that it got landed with the dreaded NC-17 rating, which was tantamount to guaranteed box office doom. And in classic Streisand effect fashion, the extra layer of restriction attached to the movie garnered a lot of attention. When audiences packed out theaters, the movie they were treated to was the trashiest, stupidest thing they’d seen, and everybody was taken aback. Critics slaughtered it, yet some audiences delighted in it, with the gay community taking a particular liking to this unexpected icon of camp. It has sustained an incredible cult status over the years, with midnight screenings, conventions, and documentaries standing as testaments to its glowing reputation. For this reason, there should be a huge audience for a silly sequel, but Showgirls 2: Penny's From Heaven is a largely unknown project that really deserves more attention.

What is 'Showgirls 2' About?

So, it’s years later, Penny (Riffel) is still with James (Glenn Plummer), and he is still a stubborn, somewhat offensive dance critic. He dismisses Penny’s dreams of being a “sssTaarrrr,” telling her in no uncertain terms that such success would require at least the basics of formal ballet training. Clearly, Penny has never shed the tacky tricks she learned on the pole in Vegas, with her approach to sex appeal consisting of grinding her crotch on whatever person or inanimate object she can find. James, meanwhile, is running a small-scale business that sells slogan t-shirts, in an adorably blatant reference to the original movie, in which he responds to Nomi’s declarations of nihilism with “Where do you get this stuff, offa t-shirts?!” But Penny, driven to prove that she’s not a whore but a sssTaarrr, won’t give up on her dream, so she leaves James, determined to make it one way or another, and one shenanigan after another ensues on her journey to greatness.

The movie is absolutely bursting with references to Showgirls, so it’s definitely playing for fans of the original that will recognize these winks for what they are. From the very first scene, it’s so heavy-handed that watchers could play a game of bingo by pulling lines and elements from Showgirls at random and spotting them in the sequel. Eating chips, hearing Caesar sing, slogan t-shirts, pole-licking, “you are a whore, darlin'" — BINGO!

Honestly, it’s fanfic in cinematic form, it’s just that the fan was actually in the source material. And because of this, you can’t help but love it. The movie plays like a joke shared among friends, in a way that manages to avoid coming off as obnoxious or nostalgia-baiting. It’s as if a cast reunion at a fan convention produced a number of improvised skits for a live audience. The script and performances are so unmissably tongue-in-cheek that the sexy material feels all the more pornographic because of the setup and context surrounding it. It is the kind of movie where a randy plumber or flirtatious pizza delivery guy could very well turn up. For some viewers, it may just be too crass and stupid to have any appeal, but for the audience it has in mind, it's right on the money.

'Showgirls 2' Is an Amateur Movie

The technical quality of Showgirls 2 is somewhere between home movies and mid-range porn. Were it not for the occasional lighting rig visible in a mirror, you’d think it had been made entirely without professional equipment. In the nicest way possible, it is an amateur movie. Shots fade in and out of focus, some dialog is illegible, and scenes are full of ambient noise and static. On the more artistic side, there is no composition to shots: points of focus are often lost in the hubbub, color correction and lighting consideration are non-existent, and there’s barely a tripod to be seen. The first minute or two takes a little audience adjustment to the unexpectedly bad sound and visual quality, but you get used to it, and connoisseurs of bad or vintage movies may have an easier time of it than others. Editing and continuity are also very messy, but anyone who’s ever had a go at amateur filmmaking will relate to the need to do the best with what you’ve got given your limited resources. Considering Riffel writes, directs, edits, produces, and acts in this movie, the sloppiness is forgivable. It’s one hell of an undertaking to cover all those bases single-handedly.

Riffel clearly takes a lot of inspiration from Elizabeth Berkley’s performance in Showgirls to the point that Penny is basically Nomi 2.0. She sports the same abrasive attitude, over the top physicality and quotes Nomi quite regularly. It turns out Berkley wasn’t such a bad actor after all. At least Nomi felt like a person spontaneously responding to situations, whereas Riffel has that stiltedness of an amateur actor obviously reciting lines. The puzzle — like with the original — is whether or not this is intentional. Is it all just really bad, or is it a case of a very good actress playing a very bad actress really well? Not that it really matters, because it’s so much fun to watch. As are the other equally unpolished performances. Plummer and Greg Travis stand out as the clearly professional actors among the bunch, but never forget what sort of movie they’re in, and have a lot of fun with their material.

Is 'Showgirls 2' a Good Movie?

No, not by a long shot. But it validates its existence in two ways: one, it’s so bad that it is quite brilliant; two, it is clearly a much-loved passion project. It’s along the lines of Miami Connection, Manos: The Hands of Fate, or Troll 2. Yes indeed, it’s up there with the greats of so-bad-they’re-good movies that are juuuust about at a professional standard. There is such pure and simple joy in watching movies of this caliber. None of them are trying to be bad movies — they want to be good and put all that they have into making them good. The thing is, they don’t have much to put in in the first place, not when it comes to professional experience, equipment, or money. And this makes the final products admirable in their own ways. It’s one thing for a multi-million-dollar A-list blockbuster to be a bad movie, but when a small-scale production tries really hard and fails, you can’t help but assume that encouraging parent role, and praise its efforts. It’s the cinematic equivalent of putting your kid’s crappy drawing on the fridge because it may be crappy, but they did their best to make something you’d like, and that’s really sweet!

The amount of love for Showgirls that went into this funny little sequel is evident. Some cynics might look at the situation and think that it’s simply a bit-part actress refusing to let go of her biggest success, but I beg to differ. Everybody knows that it’s difficult for filmmakers and actors to accept when a genuine effort has not been taken seriously, and some — like Faye Dunaway with Mommie Dearest — struggle to see the humor in it all, considering it just a costly and embarrassing mistake. So, it’s great to see those involved recognize the monumental failure and accidental success of Showgirls and embrace it. We get reprisals from Riffel, Plummer, Dewey Weber as Jeff the Suitcase Stealer, and Greg Travis who played sleazy strip club owner Al, and despite being in an incredibly low-rung production, they put a lot of energy and love into their characters. Nobody seems to be phoning it in or looking down their nose at the project. They’re all having fun with old friends, and that’s really sweet too.

So, what is Showgirls 2 really? The jury may be out on whether the blatant badness of it is a deliberate choice, but the certain thing is that it is very enjoyable. It’s too long and the poor quality might take a little adjustment on the viewer’s part, but I suspect the sort of audience it is really catering to is the type to easily forgive shoddy craftsmanship in the face of uproarious entertainment. It’s a trashy, midnight-movie type of thing that is begging for late-night screenings and double-bill shows, with fans in costume, bringing props and shouting at the screen. For some reason, it doesn’t seem to have achieved the level of infamy it deserves. Rena Riffel talked about great fan reception when it was released, but it hasn’t really sustained that enthusiasm. The solution is definitely for the movie to be dragged out onto the indie cinema landscape and get some renewed distribution among fans of old, obscure, and bad movies. Your move, theater owners.