What happens to an artist where he or she is trying to produce the best version of their work and might lack inspiration? Firstly, one must note that an artist’s work is never really done, there is always a new layer to further push the boundaries of brilliance. And when one might be lacking a bit of inspiration remember, that art imitates life, and life is ever-changing which in turn provides an endless stream to draw from. In the newly released trailer by A24 for Kelly Reichardt’s forthcoming comedy film, Showing Up, some artists in Portland are about to come to these realizations.

The film is centered around art and those who are the conduits of said art. In the midst of this tale is Lizzy (Michelle Williams) who in the trailer can be seen feeling angsty about her creativity, her frustrations compounded by her inability to get hot running water in her flat. Lizzy has a career-defining and potentially life-changing art exhibition to prepare for, and during her time preparing for this event, she meets other skilled artists like her that are wrapped in their own endeavors and view her own work with less importance.

While those on the outside might be too self-absorbed, like her neighbor, Jo (Hong Chau) to see and appreciate the situation of others, nature has a strange way of offering us the help we need. While Lizzy is struggling with a circular rut that is eating away at both her personal and professional life, she soon befriends a wounded bird and somehow, she is nudged out of that rut knowing at her core with nature offering a soothing balm and an inspiration unlike any other.

Image via A24

Showing Up is directed by Reichardt, working from a script that she co-wrote with Jonathan Raymond. This film marks the fourth time the pair had collaborated on a project, following Wendy & Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff, and Certain Women, three projects that have earned the pair high praise. Showing Up is yet another animal-focused film from Reichardt. The film stars alongside Williams and Chau, André Benjamin, Judd Hirsch, John Magaro, Lauren Lakis, Denzel Rodriguez, Jean-Luc Boucherot, Ted Rooney, Maryann Plunkett, Heather Lewis, Ben Coonley, Chase Hawkins, Izabel Mar, and James Le Gross.

Showing Up made its world premiere at Cannes in May to rave reviews with the film nominated for the coveted Palme d'Or Award. The film is set to be released by A24 in the spring of next year. Watch the trailer below: