Television in the 2010s saw a shift in both how and where viewers would find their favorite show. Network offerings still came with a stamp of quality, but streaming newbies like Netflix were making moves away from licensed properties and into original programming, compelling everyone around them to up their game in innovation and quality.

A decade of groundbreaking television in the 2000s, like The Sopranos, supported long-term storytelling, leading to future creators becoming bolder with their ideas and enticing fans to tune in for every second. From fantasy epics to adventures in other dimensions, these are the most impactful shows of the 2010s that defined the decade and influenced the next.

10 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (2010-)

The Real Housewives franchise had given viewers a taste of Orange County and New York City, but it wasn’t until the sixth iteration that audiences could peek in on the lives of the Beverly Hill elite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While all the series boast larger-than-life personalities, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had Hollywood nearby to inject a dose of star power into their adventures. Over the years, the cast has seen actresses like Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais volunteer to have their lives filmed for the enjoyment of Bravo viewers.

The popularity of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills carries on in the successful spin-off Vanderpump Rules, which was the site of the impossible-to-avoid “Scandoval” cheating scandal. The Housewives franchise is one of the most lucrative in all of television, with over ten different entries as part of the reality show Juggernaut, so for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to be a common fan favorite speaks volumes about the audience’s connection to the cast.

9 'Black Mirror’ (2011-)

The technology-focused sci-fi series Black Mirror showed there was still room for new ideas in the anthology format. From episodes that predicted Artificial Intelligence could raise the dead for cold comfort or how the ability to rewind any moment in your day could lead to emotional devastation, Black Mirror cynically examined the impact technology has made on humankind. The series originated on the BBC with three episodes per season before coming to Netflix with U.S.-based stories.

Not many shows can instill the feeling of dread as Black Mirror does, even on repeated viewings of certain entries. The first two collections and the accompanying Christmas special from the UK are nearly flawless with a few exceptions, while the Netflix episodes are spottier when it comes to the wow factor of the originals. That said, The Penguin fans who need more Cristin Milioti should check out the episode “USS Callister” to see Milioti face off against a sufficiently creepy Jesse Plemons.

8 'The Big Bang Theory’ (2007-2019)

A group of Caltech geniuses may have the answer to the most complicated equations, but they still can’t crack the mystery of talking to women in the CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory. Physicists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) are academically brilliant, but they rely on the street-smart wisdom of struggling actress and next-door neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco) to learn things not taught in school.

The Big Bang Theory is one of the longest-running live-action sitcoms with an impressive 12-season run that would have continued if not for Parsons’ choice to hang up his comic book-themed shirts. The Big Bang Theory would play a large hand in popularizing “Geek culture” and featured guest stars like Theoretical Physicist Stephen Hawking and Apple founder Steve Wozniak. The legacy of The Big Bang Theory continues on with the excellent and recently ended spinoff Young Sheldon and the newly premiered Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

7 'Modern Family’ (2009-2020)

Three households share a bloodline and not much else on the ABC hit sitcom Modern Family. The documentary-style comedy balances focus between a piece of the Pritchett family tree with camera crews following the household of Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), as well as his adult children Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). By comparing Jay’s blended family, Claire’s nuclear family, and Mitchell's same-sex family, the importance of love and unity was present throughout all.

Besides the social commentary at play, Modern Family was a technical marvel to service a staggering number of characters in overlapping plotlines, but the cast each played their parts so well that a little went a long way. Modern Family’s impressive ensemble cast devours perfectly written scripts with standout performances from Ty Burrell as lovably goofy dad Phil Dunphy and Eric Stonestreet as the delightfully dramatic Cameron. Modern Family defined the family sitcom for the decade, running for 11 seasons and nabbing numerous awards during that time.