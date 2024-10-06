Some folks love workplace shows, while others enjoy single-camera family sitcoms; no matter how popular, these genres rarely satisfy the specific itch that only college-based shows can scratch. To avoid making it sound more like an incurable rash, college shows are continuously popular among various demographics and audiences. Whether they're more of a coming-of-age story or a surreal comedy, college shows have something for every taste.

Though many of these ten best shows about college are now over, their popularity endures, mostly because they're, well, kind of rare. Most school-based shows happen in high schools with rebellious teens (Euphoria, Riverdale, the list is long), but college is often a much better setting for stories about finally entering adulthood, making them more relatable to young folks and adults alike.

10 'The Chair' (2021)

Created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman

Image via Netflix

Sandra Oh leads the cast of The Chair, a look at college life from a professor’s perspective. This offbeat, understated comedy follows Oh as Dr. Ji-yoon Kim, the first woman of color to become the head of the English department. The series shows her troubles navigating her new position, as well as her love life, friendships, and managing the state of the entire English department. The series was co-written by Amanda Peet and produced by D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, among others.

Sandra Oh is always a breath of fresh air and one of this generation’s best actors, so her leadership on this show makes it all the more likable and enjoyable. Her comedic chops are displayed, too, which is Oh’s forte in a serious setting. The Chair was, unfortunately, canceled after one season, leaving all of its ambitious themes unresolved, but it’s still an enjoyable show about college life—from a different perspective.

9 'Dear White People' (2017-2021)

Created by Justin Simien

Image via Netflix

Based on the movie of the same name, Netflix’s romantic comedy Dear White People tries its best to tackle racism, adversity, and the college experiences of young Black people at a predominantly white Ivy League university. The show superbly gives the spotlight to amazing talent, from the lead, Logan Browning and her character Sam’s quick-witted, headstrong charm, to Antoinette Robertson and her character Coco, who balances her struggles with appearance and belonging to causes bigger than what she looks like.

Dear White People is a clever and profound dive into the lives of Black college students, but it seems like its final season didn’t stick the landing. The famous author Ta-Nehisi Coates gave commentary about the first season for The Atlantic, adding, among other things, “it’s always hinting that there is something beyond the pleading and wokeness.” Coates' comment emphasizes the troubles of the show while still giving it some praise for being nuanced and analytical; this combination of ideas and impressions still makes Dear White People a great watch.

8 'Felicity' (1998-2002)

Created by J. J. Abrams and Matt Reeves

Image via the WB

The it-girl of the late 90s, Felicity made waves as a popular curly-headed, lovestruck girl who changes her college plans to follow her crush to NYC. This coming-of-age drama was not only very popular, but Keri Russell won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the titular character, and Entertainment Weekly listed Felicity as one of the 100 greatest characters of the "last 20 years" in 2010. Another less flattering accolade is the national outrage sparked by Keri Russell's decision to cut her hair in Season 2.

Felicity ran for four seasons and showed the ups and downs of Felicity's romantic life, as well as her time as a part-time worker and student. The premise of her asking her crush to sign her yearbook and then deciding to change all her plans to follow him to NYU would be soapy nowadays; times are different, and this sort of move is unimaginable to many young girls. But, despite the plot, Felicity is still about a girl navigating life after leaving the security of her hometown to live in a large, chaotic city. It's one of the best college shows out there and one of Keri Russell's most memorable roles (if not the most memorable, let's be honest).

Felicity Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 29, 1998 Cast Keri Russell , Scott Foley , Scott Speedman , Tangi Miller , Greg Grunberg , Ian Gomez , Amanda Foreman Seasons 4 Main Genre Drama

7 'Community' (2009-2015)

Created by Dan Harmon

Image by NBC Universal, Sony Pictures Television

The offbeat comedy Community may not represent college life accurately, but its elaborate jokes and niche humor make the typically, let's face it, unfunny college setting hilarious. Community follows a group of people of various ages and backgrounds forming a study group at the community college they’re attending. This show doesn’t make college more relatable, but it does do an excellent job of portraying unlikely friendships that end up being like family. When it tries to be wholesome, Community is all that and more, but fans of the show know it doesn’t always go for that kind of punchline.

It’s tough to say who’s the greatest Community character—from the inseparable, iconic TV duo Troy and Abed (Donald Glover and Danny Pudi) and the eccentric dean Pelton (Jim Rash) to the controversial Pierce (Chevy Chase) and the unpredictable Spanish language professor Ben Chang (Ken Jeong). Fans of quirky humor love Community, and if anyone’s looking to enjoy a college experience on TV without it always making sense, Community is the perfect show to binge-watch.

6 'Greek' (2007-2011)

Created by Patrick Sean Smith

Image via ABC

Greek is the ultimate teen college show that delves into the lives of college students and pledges in fraternities and sororities. With some essential 2000s fashion, a theme song by the then-it band Plain White T's, and elaborate and dramatic plots and subplots, Greek is feel-good viewing for anyone who was a teen during its runtime. If anyone wants to do serious research about what the 2000s looked and felt like, putting Greek on and binge-watching it will be like an express train to the past.

Starring Scott Michael Foster as the "bad boy" of the show, Cappie, Jake McDorman as the trust fund baby Evan, and Spencer Grammer as the clever and ambitious Casey, their love triangle is the center of the story. Other side characters are often snarky, quirky, or misunderstood, but Greek allows them to experience a happy ending, too. Unlike some other shows from that time (mostly Glee), Greek holds up very well even today.

Greek Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 9, 2007 Cast Clark Duke , Spencer Grammer , Scott Michael Foster , Paul James , Jake McDorman Seasons 4

5 'Sweet/Vicious' (2016-2017)

Created by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Image Via MTV

The short-lived but highly praised teen drama Sweet/Vicious was often referred to as MTV's best drama (though Taylor Sheridan's shows seemingly took that title since). The story follows Jules (Eliza Bennett), a preppy sorority girl, and Ophelia (Taylor Dearden), a quiet hacker, and their unlikely friendship. Ophelia defends Julie from an attacker one night on campus, and the two become friends; their bond turns them into a pair of vigilantes who take vengeance on sexual predators who walk around their campus.

While Sweet/Vicious is a teen dramedy in some ways, it's more often dark and serious. The #MeToo movement sparked more open conversations about sexual assault, putting women's voices at the forefront. This show embraces the conversation without ever being cliché or over the top, boasting some cool action scenes, too. Though it was canceled after one season and later revived as a comic book, Sweet/Vicious really is one of the best college shows out there.

Buy on Apple TV

4 'Grown-ish' (2018-2024)

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore

Image via Freeform

The first four seasons of the spin-off of the beloved sitcom Black-ish show Zoey (Yara Shahidi), the oldest child of the Johnson family, as she embarks on her college journey, taking the first steps to independence. The fifth and sixth season shift focus on the Johnsons' second-born, Andre Junior (Marcus Scribner) and his forays into college life and adulthood. The charismatic Yara Shahidi is brilliant as Zoey, the fashion and sociology enthusiast whose ambitions are mixed up with troubled relationships and difficult career decisions.

Overall, Grown-ish focuses on the college experience while digging deep into its lead's personality and her adaptation to numerous changes to her plans. She's supported by an awesome ensemble of actors, most notably Chloe and Halle Bailey (who also sing the theme song), and comedy regulars Deon Cole and Chris Parnell. Fans of binge-watching will rejoice in learning that Grown-ish has 105 episodes, with Season 1 carrying a 95% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Grown-ish Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 3, 2018 Creator(s) Kenya Barris , Larry Wilmore Cast Trevor Jackson , Yara Shahidi , Diggy Simmons , Francia Raisa , Chloe Bailey , Halle Bailey , Luka Sabbat , Deon Cole Seasons 6

3 'China, IL' (2008-2015)

Created by Brad Neely

Image via Adult Swim

The only animated show on the list, China, IL is the underdog of college shows. Despite its lesser-known status (since adult animation is often an acquired taste), China, IL, holds exceptional ratings from both critics and audiences. Adult Swim's long-lasting series created by Brad Neely (once a writer for South Park) focuses on the fictional Illinois town called China, specifically on its local college, often dubbed the "worst school in America."

The story follows teachers and attendees of the college, with an emphasis on brothers Frank and Steve Smith (Brad Neely), who both teach history; next to them, there's the assistant Pony Merks, voiced by Greta Gerwig, and the macho dean, voiced by Hulk Hogan. Most other characters are voiced by Neely himself, but some guest stars include Brooke Hogan, Hannibal Burress, and Jeffrey Tambor. The show's humor is dark and dry and paired excellently with Neely's purposeful ignorance of pop culture. These ideas are often wrapped in thoughts and theories that feel like the ramblings of a stoner or conversations people have at house parties. Dry humor is often misunderstood, but it's the perfect formula for China, IL.

Watch on Adult Swim

2 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (2021-)

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble

Image Via HBO Max

Another one of Mindy Kaling’s great successes, The Sex Lives of College Girls, shows a diverse group of four girls tackling college life. Besides their sex lives, as the title implies, they face a lot more adversity—from balancing school and love, discovering their sexuality, to dealing with misogyny and career adversity. This feel-good comedy took the world by storm when it first streamed on Max and gave the world a fresh face in René Rapp (though she’s not the only great part of TSLOCG).

Now known more as a pop singer-songwriter, Rapp portrays Leighton, the rich girl that must fit into a mold of her parents’ creation. Besides her, Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur are in charge of high-quality laughs as Kimberly and Bela, while Alyah Chanelle Scott balances the group as the athletic and genius Whitney. The Sex Lives of College Girls is a gem and rightfully popular; fans just have to wait a bit more for Season 3, though it seems the show will continue without Rapp in the future.

1 'Fresh Meat' (2011-2016)

Created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain

Image via Channel 4

Fresh Meat is a highly popular British series that ran for four seasons and is one of the (future) cult classics of British comedy. Though its humor may be unique to some viewers, Fresh Meat is relatable, funny, and sometimes plain ridiculous. American viewers may take a moment to warm up to it, but the dorky charm of Jack Whitehall (from Netflix's Travels with My Father) and Joe Thomas (from The Inbetweeners) can win over anyone.

The story revolves around six students at Manchester University who share a house off-campus. The four seasons follow their romances, friendships, school troubles, and coming-of-age stories, refreshingly mixing comedy, drama, and romance. The success and accolades of Fresh Meat are certainly due to its creators, Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, who are the two of three masterminds behind the timeless comedy Peep Show. Fans of that can know what to expect with Fresh Meat, though Armstrong and Bain were more inspired by the 80s BBC comedy series The Young Ones.

Fresh Meat Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 20, 2011 Cast Zawe Ashton , Kimberley Nixon , Jack Whitehall , Joe Thomas Seasons 4

NEXT: TV Comedy Ensembles That Stayed the Same the Entire Series