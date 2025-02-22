Depression is an isolating and personal experience, one that is often difficult to fully comprehend unless you've lived through it. It goes far beyond sadness, unfolding as a relentless, monumental struggle that makes even the simplest aspects feel overwhelming. During difficult moments, many people find comfort in turning to TV shows, films, or other forms of storytelling, as they can offer a sense of connection and escapism.

While consuming these stories can, by no means, solve everything, they can ultimately serve as a reminder that those struggling are not alone in their experiences by offering both catharsis and insight. At the same time, they provide an opportunity for others to gain a deeper understanding of these often quiet struggles. With this in mind, we look back at some of the best TV shows that tackle depression, ranking them by their powerful depictions and overall greatness.

10 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015–2019)

Created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna

Image via The CW

Starring Rachel Bloom as Rebecca Bunch, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend follows a successful and driven young girl who seemingly has it all—including an upscale apartment in Manhattan and a partnership at a prestigious law firm. After a chance meeting with a former romantic interest, she impulsively decides to give up her life in New York and relocate to a Los Angeles suburb where she has high hopes will be the perfect home base. In the meantime, Rebecca embarks on a self-discovery journey.

The underrated Crazy Ex-Girlfriend portrays depression with nuance and honesty, with the dark humor also making it a refreshing and unique take on mental health struggles. Audiences are aware of Rebecca's struggles from the get-go. However, on top of depression, the character is later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. Through sharp writing and a likable central character, this entertaining 2015 show offers an unfiltered but compassionate exploration of mental health.