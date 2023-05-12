Succession is arguably one of the most popular shows about family business empires. But it isn’t the only one. From fast food to cosmetics, music to megachurches, ranches, to criminal enterprises, plenty of popular TV shows have delved into the topic of what it’s like to not only run a mega-business empire, but to do so with a complicated family dynamic.

Naturally, most of the shows about family businesses are filled with drama, plenty of in-fighting, and some even violence and death. But each has its own special flavor and will appeal to a different type of viewer looking for something about business, family, and everything in between.

16 'Dynasty' (2017 - 2022)

Developed by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage

A riveting reboot of the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name, Dynasty tells the story of the Carrington family of billionaires running their conglomerate, Carrington Atlantic. The business dabbles in everything from oil and clean energy to publishing.

Blake Carrington, the founder's grandson, is adamant about maintaining his family’s name and reputation. His daughter Fallon, meanwhile, wants to prove her worth as a businesswoman while his son Steven struggles with moral dilemmas as an environmentalist. The family lives in a mansion, flies everywhere on private jets, and enjoys every indulgence money can buy.

Dynasty Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date January 12, 1981 Cast John Forsythe , Linda Evans , Joan Collins , Heather Locklear , Gordon Thomson , Jack Coleman , Michael Nader , Stephanie Beacham Seasons 9

15 'Wahlburgers' (2014 - 2019)

Created by Mark Wahlberg

Image via A&E

Mark Wahlberg started his career as a singer and rapper, eventually becoming one of the most sought-after A-list action and comedy stars. Among his many TV projects is Wahlburgers, a reality show that chronicles the family business he owns and runs with his two brothers, Donnie (actor and former member of New Kids on the Block) and chef Paul.

The restaurant, which has become a chain with more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including many in airports as well as food trucks, has gone through its ups and downs. But the closeness of the brothers is what keeps the wheels turning and the business running smoothly. As one of the more positive shows about family business, this is also the only one about a real business versus actors and fictional companies.

14 'The Family Business' (2018 - )

Created by Carl Weber

Close

Airing on BET for five seasons and counting, The Family Business is a crime-drama based on the best-selling novel by Carl Weber. The Duncans are a well-respected family that owns a car dealership in New York selling exotic vehicles. But they have secrets: the family also deals in the dark criminal underworld.

The series focuses on how the family must both handle their daytime business and navigate the dark and dangerous world of crime at night. If they don’t stick together, the outcome could be deadly. The series has received mixed reviews, with viewers and critics pointing out its formulaic characters and questionable acting. That said, fans of the books will be glad to know that the series faithfully adapts the source material.

Watch on Bet+

13 'Medici' (2016 - 2019)

Created by Nicholas Meyer and Frank Spotnitz

Image via Rai 1

Starring Daniel Sharman in the lead role (but also featuring Richard Madden and Dustin Hoffmann among other talented stars) and set in the stunning Renaissance Florence, Medici is a gripping historical drama that follows the the titular family on their rise to political power and influence.

Medici explores art, power, and legacy through its absorbing narrative, production design, and costumes. Even if at times criticized for its historical liberties, the period drama television show is nonetheless worthwhile, particularly for fans of Renaissance aesthetics whose primary focus isn’t analyzing whether the show is historically accurate. Considering that the Medici family's banking enterprise is a critical aspect of its plot, it can be considered as a series about family business. – Daniela Gama

Medici (2016) Release Date October 18, 2016 Creator(s) Frank Spotnitz , Nicholas Meyer Cast Dustin Hoffman Richard Madden , Stuart Martin , Annabel Scholey , Guido Caprino , Alessandro Sperduti , Valentina Bellè , Alessandro Preziosi , Eugenio Franceschini , Sarah Felberbaum , Miriam Leone , Valentina Cervi , Brian Cox Seasons 3 Expand

Buy on Amazon

12 'Riches' (2022)

Created by Abby Ajayi

A British drama, Riches is about a man named Stephen who builds a cosmetics empire from the ground up. The business is praised not only for its success but for its success as a Black-owned enterprise. However, as with many of the other shows of this ilk, Stephen falls ill leaving his family to take over.

Stephen has children from two marriages, and each of them believes they deserve to take over. Meanwhile, secrets are revealed that cause even more drama. There are just six episodes of the series that originally aired on ITVX in the UK, making it the perfect show to binge-watch for anyone looking for riveting family drama.

Riches Release Date December 2, 2022 Creator Abby Ajayi Cast Deborah Ayorinde , Hugh Quarshie Seasons 1

Watch on Amazon Prime

11 'Empire' (2015 - 2020)

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong

Image via 20th Television

Terrence Howard was at the helm of this musical drama about a fictional hip-hop and entertainment company called Empire Entertainment. When founder Lucious Lyon gets a harrowing medical diagnosis, it’s time to start thinking about who will take over. Lucious' children all fight over control, but another wrench is thrown into the mix when his ex-wife and mother of his three sons is released from prison and stakes claim to the business.

Lucious, however, isn’t going to step aside so easily, pitting his sons against one another and fighting his ex for control. Empire is one part melodramatic soap opera and one part thrilling drama, with plenty of musical guests to make it worth a watch.

Empire Release Date January 7, 2015 Creator Lee Daniels, Danny Strong Cast Terrence Howard , Taraji P. Henson , Bryshere Y. Gray , Jussie Smollett , Trai Byers , Grace Byers Seasons 6 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Hulu

10 'The Borgias' (2011 - 2013)

Created by Neil Jordan

Image via Showtime Networks

Like many other historical dramas on television, Neil Jordan's The Borgias includes layered characters and a good amount of political intrigue to keep audiences invested. The plot centers around the titular family, depicting their rise to power in Renaissance Italy. Jeremy Irons astoundingly plays Rodrigo Borgia, who later becomes Pope Alexander VI.

Although the performances are certainly one of the most valuable aspects of Jordan's critically acclaimed and well-regarded production, The Borgias also benefits from fantastic writing and direction and examines power, religion, and corruption in an interesting manner. Additionally, this family business-related series provides audiences with an intriguing insight into the lives of the historical figures, illustrating their efforts to maintain power and influence, consequently keeping viewers' boredom at bay. – Daniela Gama