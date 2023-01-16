Parenthood, and motherhood in particular, has always been a tremendously popular topic to explore in all forms of art, including books, poetry, and film. There are numerous films that brilliantly and truthfully depict the grit and challenges of being a mother, including Tully, Lion, Room, and so on.

The topic is also explored in greater depth and in more inventive ways in the TV medium because of its larger scale. Fans can therefore check out a variety of excellent shows that focus on moms and the difficult task of raising children.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ (2021 - )

Ginny & Georgia is set in the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. It follows Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry), a 15-year-old as she navigates through her new life in Wellsbury after her 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey) decides to settle down with Ginny and her little brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca) to provide them a better life.

The challenges with depression, self-harm, and being a single mom at a very young age are beautifully and heartbreakingly shown in this show. Additionally, the show's concentration on family troubles and other topics affecting youngsters rather than its thriller component makes it worthwhile to investigate.

‘Workin' Moms’ (2017–2023)

Workin’ Moms follows four women as they balance their love, professions, and motherhood. As life throws them knuckleballs, they encourage, test, and try not to criticize one another. They handle both good and bad with elegance and humor, whether it is an identity crisis, a fantastic work opportunity, postpartum depression, or an unexpected pregnancy.

The topics covered on the show range from mom guilt to developing a family-friendly parenting routine in a very authentic manner that may make viewers feel heard and seen. Thus, in order to deliver unexpected symbolic moments, Workin' Moms diverges from typical sitcom scenarios. Although the show isn't flawless, it does a better job of accurately portraying moms’ experiences than most shows about the same subject.

‘I’m Sorry’ (2017 - 2019)

I’m Sorry is a situation comedy that focuses on the writer Andrea Warren (Andrea Savage) as she juggles motherhood, marriage, her job, and her social life in suburban Los Angeles. The COVID-19 epidemic caused the show to be discontinued after two seasons.

I'm Sorry is successful because it can generate genuine disagreement as opposed to forced conflict with its obscenity and brutal honesty. Moreover, thanks to Savage's enormous charm, softening some of the series' more difficult situations and scathing comedy, the show can reach more intended audiences to make them all feel included and seen.

‘Better Things’ (2016 - 2022)

Better Things follows an actress, played by Pamela Adlon, who manages to raise her three girls while balancing the demands of being a single mom and working in Hollywood.

Better Things’ realistic tone, which avoids being melancholy or selling artificial visuals, allows it to portray the dance of contemporary female adulthood better. Moreover, the show is a spiritual comedy that explores significant issues and doesn’t shy from posing difficult questions. In essence, it's about the funny, touching, and human interactions between a mom and her daughters.

‘Motherland’ (2016 - 2022)

Motherland follows Julia Johnstone (Anna Maxwell Martin), a middle-class woman, who is forced to start paying attention to her children's education and the idea of middle-class motherhood when her mother decides to cease caring for her children. Julia later befriends other parents and one of them is Amanda (Lucy Punch), a strong-personality mother who appears to be pleasant but is actually sarcastic.

Motherland is nonstop entertainment with quick-witted screenplays centered on six archetypal parents dealing with issues that all parents encounter on a daily basis. Additionally, the show is a wacky pleasure that alternates between being vicious and being tender thanks to its sharply observed characters, stellar ensemble, and ability to extract humor from even the most mundane of situations.

‘The Letdown’ (2016 - )

The Letdown follows Audrey (Alison Bell), a young mother who is struggling to get used to being one. She turns to a new moms' group where she discovers a mixed group of women and one male who are all in the same situation as she is.

The show's incisive writing, strong plotlines, and passionate authenticity convey a multifaceted perspective on parenting. The Letdown puts a mirror up to middle-class mumdom, body fluids, and so on, reflecting the desire that mothers have to be understood. Moreover, Bell is a welcome humorous presence, and the narrative has lots of truthful things to say about becoming a new mother.

‘Big Little Lies’ (2017 - 2019)

Based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name, Big Little Lies centers on five ladies who are involved in a murder investigation in Monterey, California. The program takes a serious look at second wives and ex-husbands, playground scandals, and the perilous small falsehoods we tell ourselves.

The show is a thrilling must-watch due to its intriguing plot, renowned female cast, and non-linear storytelling. Underneath it all, though, is a close look at motherhood, being a single parent, and handling familial concerns from a mother's perspective. Despite having the appearance of a bougie soap opera, the show delivers much more.

‘One Day At a Time’ (2017 - 2020)

Based on the 1975 series of the same name, One Day At a Time centers on a Cuban-American family in the Los Angeles area of Echo Park, with particular attention paid to a single Army veteran mother, played by Justina Machado, her children, and her Cuban mother.

One Day at a Time recognizes the suffering of being a single parent, helps viewers absorb it, and provides a warm, welcoming escape with its spectacular acting, and powerful and consistent writing. The show has encouraged the audiences to engage with the truths we share by adapting the traditional family sitcom and making it feel contemporary and relevant.

‘Catastrophe’ (2015 - 2019)

Catastrophe centers on an Irish primary school teacher Sharon (Sharon Horgan) and an American advertising executive, Rob (Rob Delaney) who have a fling while he is on a business trip. After she informs him of her pregnancy, he relocates to London and begins dating her, later, married. They have a son followed by a daughter.

The realism it exudes and the connection between the two actors create a satisfying experience that makes the chapters go by quickly. Additionally, the show delves into parenthood, marriage, and other life difficulties with British charm and humor, making it fascinating to watch.

‘Mom’ (2013 - 2021)

Mom centers on the dysfunctional mother-daughter pair of Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), who, after being estranged for years and fighting addictions, try to mend their relationship and their lives by joining Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and staying sober.

Along with Faris and Janney's excellent chemistry and outstanding performances, Mom shows a serious (and frequently humorous) attempt to address addiction difficulties. Additionally, it explores parenthood and the challenges of coming to terms with oneself while juggling life and family.

