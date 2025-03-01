Timing is everything. A show can have all the right pieces to make an instant classic, but it’s released at the wrong time; it’s an asterisk on a schedule, only surviving in the memories of the few who loved it. Creative visionaries like David Lynch and Bryan Fuller produced some amazing work on television that wouldn’t receive its proper due until years later.

Creative swings that don’t work out are the building blocks of making important TV shows because they often inspire something even better that carries the spirit of the original idea. So from moody dramas that tried to do too much to edgy comedies that couldn’t wait for the explosion of cable television, these are some of the greatest shows that arrived at the party too early.

10 'Get a Life' (1990–1992)

Created by Chris Elliott, David Mirkin, and Adam Resnick

Image via Fox

Chris Elliott has been a recurring guest star on shows like How I Met Your Mother and Everybody Loves Raymond, but in the early 90s, he starred in his own sitcom, Get a Life. Elliott plays Chris Peterson, a 30-year-old man who exists in a state of arrested development, working a job as a paperboy while living above his parent’s house. His day-to-day adventures usually involve him deeply irritating someone, and he generally causes frustration wherever he goes.

"...his parents never change their one wardrobe of pajamas, and Chris often dies at the end of episodes..."

Each episode is a surrealistic destruction of sitcom tropes where Chris encounters plotlines that quickly delve into the absurd. The series tends to operate like a cartoon, where his parents never change their one wardrobe of pajamas, and Chris often dies at the end of episodes. Even though Get a Life ran on the Fox network, which thrived on being experimental, the series was too weird for the executives to confidently support. Had Get a Life landed on Adult Swim years later, it had the potential to be one of their top programs.

9 'Profit' (1996–1997)

Created by David Greenwalt and John McNamara

Image via Fox

An early example of a series starring a villain, Profit follows Jim Profit (Adrian Pasdar), an executive at the fictional G&G Corporation. Ruthlessly ambitious, Profit schemes his way up the corporate ladder as he relies on tactics like blackmail and extortion to secure a spot at the top. Pasdar channeled the vibes of Patrick Bateman in a performance that made the lead character more of a predator than a human.

Profit premiered before shows like The Shield and Breaking Bad would ease audiences into accepting a show revolving around a villain. If Profit made a misstep, it was possibly making the character of Profit dark without a redeeming quality to connect to. Profit narrates the episodes while also occasionally breaking the fourth wall, very similar to the way Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey) will later do in House of Cards on Netflix.