Fans have existed since the very dawn of civilization and have helped propel some of the biggest stars into the fabric of pop culture history forever, with the rise of social media allowing fans from all walks of life to publicly display their love and admiration for musicians, movie stars, franchises, and so much more. This website itself is built on the foundations of fan culture!

However, being a fan can sometimes feel like a blood sport. There are countless, real-life examples of obsessed fans going too far, from the death of beloved singer Selena Quintanilla at the hands of the president of her own fan club to Eminem rapping about the dangerous (albeit fictional) obsessed 'Stan', which would later become a staple of the digital fan-culture lexicon. Fans that go too far with their unadulterated allegiances have been featured in TV and films to terrifying results.

10 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

A film exploring the growing rise of digital influencer culture, Ingrid Goes West stars Aubrey Plaza in the titular role of this Matt Spicer black-comedy drama film about a mentally-ill young woman and her relentless need to become friends with popular social media influencer, Taylor (Elizabeth Olsen).

Related: The 10 Highest-Rated Films on Letterboxd

The film quickly shows how Ingrid's obsession with Taylor and social media is incredibly unhealthy, and her methods of achieving internet fame soon become desperate as the audience watches her do whatever she can to reach influencer status and get even closer to her idol. It's a truly wild journey with smart humor and topical social observations about social media, connection, and the human price of achieving internet fame.

9 'Misery' (1990)

Image via Columbia Pictures

There is undoubtedly no fan scarier than Kathy Bates' character in the 1990 film Misery, adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name. The film follows a popular romance novelist (James Caan) who suffers injuries due to a car accident and is placed under the care of his 'number-one fan', Annie, in her secluded home, where things quickly become sinister as Annie holds him captive and brutalizes him in order to rewrite his manuscript to her liking.

The film is iconic due to its intense atmosphere and incredible acting performance by Kathy Bates especially, who would go on to win an Academy Award for this role and be lauded as a Hollywood icon forever.

8 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Image via MadHouse

Legendary animator Satoshi Kon's first feature-length film from 1997, Perfect Blue, is a psychological thriller that blends the fabric of reality and fantasy into each other and leaves every viewer questioning their own lives. The story focuses on an aspiring actress and former pop idol, Mima Kirigoe, as her relationship with her own identity takes a nosedive when her public persona literally attempts to overtake her existence with obsessed fans stalking her every move.

The film is so poignant because of Kon's ever-relevant critique of fame and fan culture, as well as reimagining the horror figure of the Doppelgänger to new and terrifying heights. You might question your own identity for days after watching, but Perfect Blue is a film that takes you on a high-speed journey that will stick with you forever.

7 'Swarm' (2023 - )

Image via Prime Video

Fan-based horror takes a whole new meaning in the psychological-horror show, Swarm, co-conceptualised by playwright Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, known for his rap career under the stage-name alias, Childish Gambino. The series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback) a long-time devotee of fictional pop superstar Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown) and how her obsession with the Beyonce-esque figure leads her down a dark path of murder and violence.

Related: 'Swarm' Review: Surreal, Darkly Comedic, and a Hell of a Ride

The show also features various performances and celebrity cameos such as Chloe Bailey, Billie Eilish, and the late Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson, giving the celebrity-focused show an introspective and meta-commentary on the ecosystem of celebrity culture. Even with the terrifying and toxic fan behavior of Dre being the prime focus of the show it still offers to show her story free from judgment, instead depicting this heavily-unstable person in a nuanced and completely objective way.

6 'Play Misty For Me' (1971)

Starring the late, great Jessica Walter alongside Clint Eastwood in his directorial debut, Play Misty For Me is a '70s psychological thriller that follows disc jockey Dave (Eastwood) and his obsessed stalker-fan Evelyn (Walter), who plays the role of an unhinged yet calculated obsessed fan excellently and landed her a Golden Globe nomination for her incredibly terrifying performance.

The film is ripe with tension and frightening sequences of violence, even if its outdated gender politics and depictions of mental illness can sometimes overshadow the otherwise solid story. If anything, watch it for Walter's deeply unsettling exhibition of an uncontrolled psyche that proves just how much of an acting powerhouse she really was.

5 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Brad Bird's 2004 Pixar Animation classic, The Incredibles, has been a beloved animated film for decades, so much so that it even released its much-needed sequel 14 years later to widespread acclaim, admiration, and a couple of billion dollars to boot, following up on the eponymous incredible adventures of the beloved super-powered family that fans have waited too long for.

The original film features the voice talents of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jason Lee as former super fan Buddy, who transforms himself into the self-made super villain Syndrome and whose criminal manifesto stems completely from Mr. Incredible's rejection of him as his sidekick as a child. As far as Pixar villains go Syndrome still holds up as the studio's best, and his quick transformation from a devoted fan to an obsessive genius hellbent on revenge is always enjoyable to watch.

4 'The Fan' (1981)

While arguably not as nuanced or critically acclaimed as the other contenders on this list, the 1981 psychological horror-thriller film The Fan (not to be confused with the 1996 sports thriller film of the same name) is a campy romp into deranged fan antics and stars the legendary starlet Lauren Bacall as a fictional stage and movie star, Sally, who is the object of affection of the obsessed and increasingly threatening super fan Douglas, played by Michael Biehn.

Related: How Hemingway's Worst Novel, 'To Have and Have Not', Made Lauren Bacall a Star

The film did not receive the best critical responses when it was first released but has since developed its own small cult following in its own right, and even main star Lauren Bacall stated that her acting performance in this film was one of the best of her entire acting career. No matter what you may think of the film there's no denying that it's entertaining, and isn't that what movies are made to be, anyway?

3 'Open Windows' (2014)

Starring Elijah Wood and Sasha Grey, Open Windows is a 2014 techno-thriller found-footage film directed by Spanish director Ignacio "Nacho" Vigalondo in his English-speaking film debut that follows main character Nick (Wood) as he gains access to his favorite actress' (Grey) phone and webcam and begins to spy and eavesdrop on her private life without her knowledge.

The film, to be blunt, is absolutely bonkers. It is an incredibly exciting and wild ride (albeit convoluted) that gives Alfred Hitchcock a run for his money with the vast amount of heightened suspense and paranoia that will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time. It explores how celebrities' private lives are viewed as public property, and how the rise of the internet has emboldened complete strangers to cyber-stalk these individuals obsessively.

2 'Nurse Betty' (2000)

Featuring the talents of Renée Zellweger, Morgan Freeman, Chris Rock, Greg Kinnear, and Allison Janney, Nurse Betty is a 2000 black-comedy film that follows the eponymous Betty, a diner waitress who witnesses her husband's brutal murder and subsequently enters a fugue-mental state and then assumes the identity of a fictional character from her favorite soap-opera and falls head-first into fantasy.

Despite its incredibly dark plot, Nurse Betty doesn't shy away from comedy and unabashed silliness, teetering the line between hilarity and full-blown cringe. It has a lot to say about the downsides of escapism without being too preachy, and it makes for an excellent watch if you've ever experienced any form of hyper-fixation before.

1 'Sweat' (2020)

Another film focusing on influencer culture, Sweat is a 2020 drama film directed by Magnus von Horn that gives depth to the vast and online world of the main character Sylvia (Magdalena Kolesnik), a fitness influencer who struggles to find genuine connection despite constantly being surrounded by fans and admirers. Sylvia is deeply lonely and craves any type of intimacy, with her relationship with fame and her obsessive fans remaining hollow and unfulfilling.

The film is an excellent character-drama that constantly films Sylvia from afar, allowing the audience a voyeuristic display akin to the real lives of influencers that display their entire lives for billions of people to watch from their screen 24/7. It treats its subject with respect and empathy, a far cry from the usual disparaging depiction of influencers as bratty and follower-obsessed that doesn't give nuance to the reality of the influencer lifestyle. Sweat is surprisingly moving, and Sylvia's desperation to have friends rather than fans is heartbreaking to watch.

NEXT: 10 Most Suspenseful Stalker Movies That'll Keep You Looking Over Your Shoulder