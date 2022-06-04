While Lightyear isn't Pixar's first prequel (hey, Monster's University), it is a first in the Toy Story franchise. Since 1995, the real-life space ranger who inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure was overshadowed by the beloved toy voiced by Tim Allen.

But four movies, a TV series, and several shorts later, Pixar is finally delving into the backstory of the real Buzz Lightyear that Andy's toy longed to be. And before you fall with style down to the movie theater to watch Pixar's latest, there's a lot you may want to watch in preparation for the new film that's expected to go to infinity and beyond.

'Toy Story' (1995)

The most obvious must-watch before Lightyear is, without a doubt, Pixar's first-ever feature film. Debuting in 1995 and full of notable Pixar Easter eggs, Toy Story will re-introduce you to everyone's favorite space ranger action figure before getting to know his real-life counterpart.

When Buzz becomes the popular, new toy in Andy's bedroom, he must navigate learning he's just a toy as he embarks on an adventure with Woody where his space gadgets are helpful in the end.

'Toy Story 2', '3' And '4' (1999, 2010, 2019)

Sometimes an original is best left alone and not worth the time to watch the sequels, but in Toy Story's case, every sequel adds a new layer to the story and grows its loveable cast of toys.

While some believe Buzz was left as an afterthought in the sequels, the space ranger does play an important role in each film that helps move the story along and brings him even closer to his friends.

'Small Fry' (2011)

A Pixar short so popular that its cast can be found on Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, Small Fry stars some new toys with familiar faces.

When Bonnie is displeased with the toy in her kid's meal at Poultry Palace, she asks if she can have the mini Buzz Lightyear toy in the display case. But when the worker tells her those are for display only, mini Buzz starts complaining to mini Zurg about how they'll never be played with.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Interstellar isn't in any way Toy Story or Pixar-related, this Sci-Fi film with a superstar cast of Matthew McConaughey, Timothy Chalamet, and Anne Hathaway, to name a few will have you feeling all the Lightyear vibes.

When a NASA physicist learns Earth will soon become inhabitable, he sends an astronaut and his team through a wormhole to find a new planet for humanity in this Academy Award-winner.

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins' (2000)

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins was a direct-to-video sequel to Toy Story 2 where the toys gather in Andy's room to watch a VHS of the film starring the likeness of their friend, Buzz.

The movie followed Buzz Lightyear — the spaceman, not the toy — on his journey to infinity and beyond with an all-new cast of characters, XR, Mira, and Booster. They never seem to get their action figures despite existing in the Toy Story universe.

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command'

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command was a strange attempt to turn a Pixar film into a cartoon series that aired for one season on Disney's One Saturday Morning programming block and didn't even feature Tim Allen as Buzz.

The show was preceded by the film Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins. Despite no longer airing in syndication on any network, it was once popular to receive a Daytime Emmy Award in 2001.

'Pixar Popcorn', "To Fitness And Beyond"

Pixar Popcorn is an original collection on Disney+ featuring ten all-new Pixar shorts starring your favorite characters like Lightning McQueen, The Incredibles, Dory, and Buzz Lightyear.

In "To Fitness and Beyond," Buzz goes Richard Simmons-style when he tries to teach his fellow toys some fitness routines, despite Rez, Hamm, Forky, and others failing at their attempts.

'Star Wars'

Image via Lucasfilm

Diehard George Lucas fans have taken note of the several Star Wars Easter eggs woven into the Lightyear trailer. They can only assume the entire film will feature many more due to being partly inspired by the legendary space franchise.

Star Wars follows a beloved cast of characters, human and extraterrestrial, during the Galactic Civil War between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.

'WALL-E' (2008)

Major Pixar fans have put together the connection Lightyear has with WALL-E from the trailers alone, from the robot named E.R.I.C., who resembles WALL-E, to conspiring over whether the real Buzz Lightyear's mission has something to do with what happened to the humans in the film.

WALL-E follows a futuristic waste-collecting robot who accidentally develops a personality after Earth was abandoned for 700 years. After falling in love with a fellow robot named EVE, the two end up on an adventure in space among the humans.

'The Pixar Story' (2007)

Image via Disney

If you're a lover of all things Pixar and want to see where it all began for the minds who brought a character like Buzz Lightyear to life, the 2007 documentary The Pixar Story is a must-watch.

The documentary takes you through the origin story of Pixar Animation Studios with interviews from notable directors like Pete Docter and Andrew Stanton, plus gives you the behind-the-scenes scoop on the making of Toy Story and an interview with Buzz's original portrayer Tim Allen, including some clips of his recording sessions.

