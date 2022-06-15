'Riverdale' got the ax, but if there are plenty of shows and films to check out featuring the cast.

With Riverdale entering its final season later this year and its superstar cast wreaking havoc in the neon town will be missed after seven years on The CW. But being the award-winning cast they are, these actors can be found starring in dozens of works from before and after their time on the dark Archie Comics series.

From '80s romcoms to '90s horror, from daytime soaps to primetime terror, and the Disney Channel sitcom that launched one actor to fame in the early 2000s, you'll be able to soothe your Riverdale withdrawals with plenty of notable TV shows and movies.

'The Hate U Give'

KJ Apa got his big break as the lead character Archie Andrews on Riverdale in 2017, opening his career up to several starring roles in feature films, including the 2018 adaption of The Hate U Give.

Apa played Chris Bryant the boyfriend of Starr: Chris constantly tries to understand Black culture in this teen drama based on the young adult novel by Angie Thomas, a 2017 bestseller inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

'Scream'

Skeet Ulrich received a new generation of fans when he appeared on Riverdale as FP Jones, better known as the Southside Serpents leader and father to Cole Sprouse's Jughead.

But Ulrich was no stranger to horror when he got the role of FP. The actor is best known for his starring role in 1996's Scream, where he played serial killer Billy Loomis and later reprised his iconic role for 2022's Scream.

'Chemical Hearts'

Lili Reinhart worked on plenty of shows and movies at the start of her career, but it was her starring role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale that put the actress on the map.

Reinhart has appeared in several films since her big break in 2017, most notably the 2020 rom-dram Chemical Hearts, the film adaption of the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland that the actress both executive produced and starred in.

'Palm Springs'

For actress Camila Mendes, playing Veronica Lodge on Riverdale was her first leading role that inevitably led to roles in a handful of films, including 2020's Golden Globe-nominated Palm Springs.

While the sci-fi rom-com starred How I Met Your Mother'sCristin Milioti and Brooklyn Nine-Nine'sAdam Samberg, it also featured Mendes as Tala Anne Wilder, the film's bride and half-sister to Milioti's Sarah Wilder.

'My Babysitter's A Vampire'

While it was her portrayal of Toni Topaz on Riverdale that rose this actress to fame, Vanessa Morgan got her start with several Disney Channel productions.

Not only did Morgan have a recurring role on A.N.T. Farm and a role in the DCOM Geek Charming, but she also starred in the children's horror film My Babysitter's a Vampire as Sarah, a character she continued to play in the Disney Channel series of the same name.

'All My Children'

Mark Consuelos joined the Riverdale cast in Season 2 as Hiram Lodge, the billionaire father of Veronica who doubles as a drug dealer involved with the mafia until his unexpected Season 6 death.

But long before he played an antagonist on primetime, Consuelos played a protagonist on daytime alongside real-life wifeKelly Ripa: they together played super couple Mateo and Hayley on All My Children.

'Sightless'

Actress and Youtuber Madelaine Petsch has played the Sharpay of Riverdale, Cheryl Blossom, for the show's seven seasons, and in 2020, made her producing debut in a film she also held the starring role in.

Petsch played Ellen Ashland, a violinist who becomes blind after a violent attack and is held captive by the man hired to care for her in the psychological thriller Sightless.

'The Breakfast Club'

Molly Ringwald has played Archie's mother, Mary Andrews, since Season 1 of Riverdale, while Anthony Michael Hall joined the cast in Season 3 as Riverdale High School principal Felix Featherhead.

And while these two '80s icons never shared a scene on Riverdale, you can find them playing opposite each other in the 1985 classic The Breakfast Club and as well as the memorable Samantha and "Geek" in Sixteen Candles.

'American Horror Story: Hotel'

Mädchen Amick has played betty's mother, Alice Cooper, since Season 1, while Charles Melton has played Reggie Mantle since Season 2, but a couple of years before their Riverdale debut, these two actors starred together on another popular horror show.

On American Horror Story: Hotel, Amick appeared as Mrs. Ellison, and Melton guest-starred as Mr. Wu, both characters who end up killed before the season's end. And if you want an extra dose of Riverdale on AHS, you can find Mark Consuelos as Spivey in American Horror Story: Asylum.

'Suite Life Of Zack And Cody'

Cole Sprouse single-handedly turned Jughead Jones into a teen heartthrob over the show's last six seasons, and if you're going to miss him on your TV screen every week after Season 7, you can still find him in this Disney Channel favorite.

Sprouse starred alongside his twin brotherDylan Sprouse on Suite Life of Zack and Cody for three seasons, and later another three seasons of the show's spin-off Suite Life on Deck and its subsequent DCOM The Suite Life Movie.

