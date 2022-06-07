If you're already missing your favorite group of supernatural force fighters after binge-watching the entire first half of Stranger Things Season 4, you're in luck. This superstar cast has starred in plenty of roles similar to their Stranger Things characters alongside several that change things up.

From classic horror films to children's movies to the portrayal of an 80s boy bander, there are plenty of shows and movies to keep you occupied while you not-so-patiently wait for the second half of Season 4 to premiere on Netflix this summer.

Finn Wolfhard in It and It: Chapter Two

This Stephen King novel-turned-film franchise starring Mike Wheeler's portrayer Finn Wolfhard will have you feeling all the Stranger Things vibes.

Wolfhard played a young Richie Tozier in Itand It: Chapter Two, the horror film duo that follows a group of kids on their journey to friendship, love, and defeating a supernatural, child-devouring clown who takes over their small town.

Millie Bobby Brown In Enola Holmes

When Millie Bobby Brown isn't learning to communicate with mouthbreathers or stuffing her face with Eggo waffles as Eleven, the actress was lending her talents to another badass female character.

Brown played Enola Holmes in the Netflix mystery film of the same name, starring as the younger sister of Sherlock who must use her sleuthing abilities to outsmart those around her and find her missing mother.

Joe Keery in Free Guy

Joe Keery's Steve Harrington became known as a breakout character of Stranger Things for his quick 180 from antagonist to protagonist, a characteristic the actor kept when appearing in Free Guy.

Keery played a game developer nicknamed Keys in the 2021 Ryan Reynolds comedy about a video game character who breaks free from his programming and runs amuck inside his digital world.

Noah Schnapp in The Peanuts Movie

The Stranger Things friend group may seem like a far cry from The Peanuts gang, but the character Noah Schnapp lent his voice to isn't so different from Will Byer.

Schnapp voiced fan-favorite character Charlie Brown, the boy whose glass is always half full despite the way life continues to tear him down in 2015's The Peanuts Movieabout the beloved group of animated kids who join Charlie and Snoopy on their journeys to love.

Winona Rider in Edward Scissorhands

Actress Winona Ryder gained a whole new generation of fans for her portrayal of Joyce Byers on Stranger Things, but her talents can be found in plenty of famous films.

Not only will you spot Ryder in Beetlejuiceand 1994's Little Women, but the Academy Award-nominated actress starred alongside Johnny Depp in the spooky but romantic Tim Burton film Edward Scissorhands.

David Harbour in End Of Watch

After becoming a beloved father figure to Eleven for four seasons as Jim Hopper, actor David Harbour has since become a beloved — and sorely missed — part of Hawkins.

While you wait to see Hopper's reunion with the gang, you can find Harbour playing the role of another cop. The actor appeared in the 2012 film End of Watch as Van Hauser, a cop who comes to a much more gruesome end than Hopper.

Caleb McLaughlin in The New Edition Story

Something you may not find Lucas Sinclair doing on Stranger Things is singing, but his portrayer Caleb McLaughlin has done an awful lot of it.

Not only did McLaughlin once star as Simba in The Lion King on Broadway, but you can catch him performing as a young Ricky Bell in The New Edition Story, a 2017 miniseries that follows R&B group New Edition on their journey from growing up in Boston to achieving stardom.

Natalie Dyer in Hannah Montana: The Movie

Natalie Dyer is known for being calm, cool and collected as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, but long before her time in Hawkins, the actress was fangirling over popstar Hannah Montana in her first-ever film role.

Dyer played Clarissa Granger in Disney'sHannah Montana: The Movie, a teenage girl who runs into her idol Hannah Montana and inadvertently stops her journalist father from exposing Hannah's double life.

Sadie Sink And Maya Hawke in Fear Street

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley have, respectively, become Stranger Things favorites, but it's not the only Netflix show where you can find the two actresses.

Sink and Hawke both appear in 2021's Fear Street, the three-part horror series that, much like Stranger Things, follows a group of teens who set out to take down an evil force after a string of brutal murders in their hometown.

Robert Englund in A Nightmare On Elm Street

If you're already loving Victor Creel in Stranger Things 4, then giving his portrayer Robert Englund's famous slasher film series a watch — or rewatch — is a must.

Englund is best known for his killer character Freddy Krueger in the classic 80's horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street, going on to reprise his iconic role in seven follow-up films and several guest appearances, including The Simpsons,D.C. Follies, and a cameo on the 80's-set sitcom The Goldbergs.

