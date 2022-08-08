Spot the stars of 'The Umbrella Academy' on these great shows and movies.

The Umbrella Academy has been a hidden gem on Netflix since 2019, airing three seasons, with its latest debuting over the summer and its final season in the process of being pitched to the streaming service as it awaits renewal.

RELATED: ‘The Umbrella Academy’: Things The Show Changed From The Comics

But if you're having withdrawal from the Umbrellas, there are plenty of popular movies and TV shows starring their real-life counterparts you can binge while you wait to find out what's next for the loveable group of superpowered siblings.

Aidan Gallagher in 'Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn'

Playing Number Five in a house full of wacky siblings isn't much of a stretch from where Aidan Gallagher got his start. Long before playing a 50-something-year-old trapped in a teenager's body, the actor scored his breakout role on Nickelodeon.

Gallagher played the titular character Nicky on the sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, which centered around the sibling rivalry of quadruplets for four seasons, ending just before he scored his fan-favorite role on UA.

Emmy Raver-Lampman in 'Dog'

It's no wonder this actress doesn't mind the dance scenes in UA, considering she got her start in Broadway hits like Hair, Jekyll & Hyde, Wicked, and most notably, Hamilton. But the triple threat has a resume of work under her belt.

Aside from starring as Allison Hargreeves in UA, you can catch Raver-Lampman in 2022'sDog as Bella alongside Channing Tatum and the Belgian Malinois dog actor Britta.

Robert Sheehan in 'Love/Hate'

One of the most loved characters on UA is Klaus Hargreeves, played by the hilarious Robert Sheehan. While this may be the Irish actor's most notable role, he also held regular status in an Irish drama.

RELATED: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Tom Hopper & Robert Sheehan on That Cliffhanger

Sheehan played Darren Tracey on the RTÉ Television show Love/Hate, appearing in 16 episodes over the series' first three seasons, which can now be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

David Castañeda on 'Switched At Birth'

While David Castañeda's most notable role came from his portrayal of Diego Hargreaves on Umbrella Academy, the actor has appeared in several other popular shows and movies.

Castañeda had minor roles in the film Standing Up, Falling Downand on shows like SouthlandandJane the Virginbefore snagging a seven-episode gig on season 3 of Freeform'sSwitched at Birth as Jorge.

Tom Hopper on 'Game of Thrones'

English actor Tom Hopper plays Luther Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy, but his muscular, 6'5" build and his incredible acting have contributed to him landing some big roles (minus the ape fur, of course).

Hopper appeared in I Feel Pretty and Terminator: Dark Fate but is remembered for his role as Dickon Tarly, the second son of Lord Randyll and Melessa Tarly, for two seasons on HBO's Game of Thrones.

Justin H. Min In 'Beerfest: Thirst for Victory'

If you want to see a much different side of Justin H. Min than what you saw in The Umbrella Academy season 3 when Paradox Ben was a serious Sparrow, you can find Min in the 2018 comedy Beerfest: Thirst for Victory.

Min played Kyle in the digital film that took inspiration from the 2006 comedy of the same name, debuting on CW Seed just a year before UA premiered on Netflix.

Ritu Arya in 'Last Christmas,' 'Barbie'

Image via Netflix

When she wasn't playing Lila Pitts in UA, British actress Ritu Arya had roles in a string of hits like Red Notice Inspector Urvashi Das and Last Christmas as Jenna. But Arya is about to have another hit up her sleeve.

RELATED: Ritu Arya on Overcoming Rejection and Becoming an 'Umbrella Academy' Standout

The actress has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action romcom Barbie, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. Arya's character is yet to be revealed, with a scheduled release date of July 21, 2023.

Javon Walton On 'Euphoria'

Image via HBO

Javon Walton made his UA debut in season 3 as Stan, the paradox child of Lila's, who comes as a shock to Diego when they both learn they're father and son.

But Walton also held a major role in another popular show, playing Ashtray on HBO's Euphoria with a recurring role on season 1 and later scoring a leading role come season 2.

Adam Godley In 'Love, Actually'

Actor Adam Godley is the voice and likeness behind Pogo, the talking chimpanzee who has found himself on a series of adventures with the Umbrellas. But you may recognize Godley from a famous holiday movie.

Godley played Mr. Trench in the 2003 Christmas classicLove, Actually, starring alongside the likes of Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, and Andrew Lincoln long before he was slaying zombies onThe Walking Dead.

Anything Starring Elliot Page

Probably the most famous face of them all on UA is the one and only Elliot Page. Page started the series on Vanya Hargreeves, but since coming out as transgender and transitioning in 2020, the character, too, came out as transgender in season 3, debuting as Viktor.

But Page is remembered for dozens of leading roles in popular films, including Kitty Pryde in theX-Men franchise, Ariadne alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception, Bliss Cavender in Whip It, and most memorably, the titular character in the 2007 dramedy Junoalongside Michael Cera.

KEEP READING: 'The Umbrella Academy': Where You've Seen The New Cast of Season 3