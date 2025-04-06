Video games have become a major source of inspiration for films and television in recent years, but there's something I've been noticing. The television adaptations, especially Fallout and The Last of Us, tend to be critically acclaimed darlings. The movies? Not so much. There are exceptions, as Sonic the Hedgehog is fast becoming a crown jewel in Paramount's collection of franchises, and Mortal Kombat has managed to find success (twice) at the box office. But more often than not, poor critical reviews have led fans to debate the idea of the "video game curse" that seemingly affects a filmmaker's attempts to bring a video game franchise to the silver screen. But the answer lies in two factors: the time spent in gameplay, and the willingness to stay true to the source material.

It Takes Time To Beat Video Games, and Television Captures That

Every video game, at its core, is a time investment. You're spending hours to cultivate your garden in Animal Crossing, hours to beat that one boss in Dark Souls—or at least, you're trying to. You'll also spend hours attempting to romance Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3. Television is an equally steep investment: how many of us are racing to our TV to catch the latest episode of The Pitt or Severance? Video game adaptations that make the leap to TV often have the time to replicate the experience of exploring an open world, all while satisfying a viewer's investment. Take Fallout; its pilot episode, "The End," manages to introduce different aspects of the Fallout games including the Vault-Dwellers, the Brotherhood of Steel, and the lingering menace of the Ghoul (Walton Goggins). In one episode, Fallout lets viewers—especially those who've played the games—that there's an entire world it intends to explore. And over the course of Season 1, that promise is fulfilled. A similar approach benefits The Witcher, as being a monster hunter means that Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) gets to travel to a wide variety of locations and kill different monsters.

On the other hand, movies tend to have a set number of hours to explore their premise, meaning that if you do bring a video game to the big screen, it'll have to be one that could fit a reasonable runtime. One of the biggest examples of a video game adaptation that failed to capture its source material's appeal was Borderlands. Despite being based on a game that has players running around and shooting each other on different planets, Borderlands is confined to the planet Pandora. There are hints of other planets out there, but the audience never gets to fully see them; on top of a production fraught with disaster, this is one of many reasons that led to Borderlands bombing at the box office. Recent video game movies are starting to avoid this pitfall, especially the Sonic the Hedgehog series, which sends Sonic (Ben Schwartz) zipping around the world thanks to his teleportation rings and super speed!

Most Video Game Movies Fail To Capture What Makes Certain Characters Beloved

Another element where TV shows based on video games tend to succeed, where movie adaptations tend to struggle, is diving into what makes certain video game characters so beloved. The Last of Us works because it lets Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay dig deep into what drives Joel and Ellie. Joel has lost his family, but finds a new purpose in protecting Ellie; Ellie, having grown up in a hellish world finds a connection with Joel. It works because showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (the creator of The Last of Us video game) manage to infuse their scripts with the same level of gravity that was present in The Last of Us' video game version. Even if Pascal and Ramsay never played the video games, they understand what makes these characters so beloved.

A sharp contrast is the attempts to bring Street Fighter to the screen. The 1994 version had Jean-Claude Van Damme, a Belgian, portray the All-American Guile... and that's only the tip of the iceberg to the massive changes that some of Street Fighter's most beloved characters underwent. Even worse is Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Kristen Kreuk's take on Street Fighter's most iconic heroine leaves a lot to be desired, especially since the games have Chun-Li actively seeking justice for the murder of her father. Legendary is working on a reboot of Street Fighter, and hopefully director Kitao Sakurai remembers what makes the characters so appealing rather than trying to change their base nature.

Video Game-Based TV Shows Are Able To Build Upon Their Source Material