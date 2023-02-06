Much like Goldilocks and her issues with the porridge, chairs, and beds, some shows stay too long, some not long enough, and some just right. When it comes to shows that left us too early, there are always going to be ones that come to mind as being the right choice, but some that just make us sad.

Whether we lost Will Arnett and Christina Applegate figuring out parenthood, or Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson learning how to be newly divorced, these shows were lost too soon. With Gossip Girl being the newest victim of the sophomore slump chopping block, what others didn’t make the cut?

1 ‘Single Parents’ (2018-2020)

This show truly went before its time. Single Parents followed Will (Taran Killam) as a newly divorced single dad trying to figure out his new world. The show also brought in some incredible heavyweight actors to round out the cast: Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, and Kimrie Lewis.

The real shame, however, in this show being cancelled, was not being able to see more from the truly incredible Marlow Barkley. She played Will’s daughter, Sophie, and is an absolute acting genius. While she went on to work on some truly amazing projects, it would have been delightful to see more of what she could do as Sophie.

2 ‘Splitting Up Together’ (2018-2019)

This show had such a delightful premise and presented a great deal of promise. Unfortunately, like all other shows mentioned here, it was gone far too soon. 'Splitting Up Together' followed a recently divorced couple as they endeavored the balance of parenting and single living, while still together.

They would trade off weekends as being the parent and being the single person. As they went through this process, the realized that they still loved and appreciated each other. It was truly delightful to see Oliver Hudson and Jenna Fischer in these roles, as they truly played them to perfection.

3 ‘Up All Night’ (2011-2012)

In Up All Night we got a glimpse of the delightful chemistry with Will Arnett and Christina Applegate as they portrayed new parents struggling to adjust. Reagan (Applegate) as a producer on a popular talk show that her friend (Maya Rudolph) hosts, and Chris (Arnett) as he learns to be a stay-at-home dad.

With the comedic genius of Applegate, Arnett, and Rudolph, this show was an absolute side-splitter of hilarity. But after a handful of hiatus setbacks and scheduling conflicts, the show was eventually cancelled, never to return. Such a shame to see such a crack-up show just tossed out like that.

4 'Gossip Girl’ (2021-2022)

Unlike the CW series this is a loose sequel to, which lasted six seasons, this reboot of sorts suffered an early death, and only made it two seasons before dying. The show’s first season suffered horrifically dismal ratings, a staggering 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, even.

Despite season two proving to have increased ratings, it was simply not enough to keep the blood flowing. Following a cast of unknown actors, this show simply didn’t have the strength that the original did. It likely failed because audiences wanted the original, not a reboot. We’ll never know.

5 ‘The Millers’ (2013-2015)

In another tragedy gone too soon, The Millers was a quirky comedy that followed Nathan Miller (Will Arnett) as he navigated the world of being a news reporter, divorced with no kids, and living with his mother fiasco. Watching Arnett ace each scene was sheer genius.

Along with Arnett, the show enlisted the significant talents of Margo Martindale, Beau Bridges, J.B. Smoove, and Sean Hayes. While it was awful to see this show go, especially since this was the show Arnett left Up All Night for, it is understandable that it went by the wayside, as it didn’t perform well.

6 ‘For Life’ (2020-2021)

Loosely based on the life of Isaac Wright, Jr., this show follows Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) as a man wrongly convicted of a crime. Sentenced to life in prison, he earns a license to practice law and works to overturn several wrongful convictions of fellow inmates, and works towards his own.

This show was a significant disappointment in that it never felt truly resolved. The story, while they did offer closure, was not a pleasant closure and the audience was left feeling robbed of the ending that the story truly deserved. Ideally, this is a show that could be revived later. Here’s to hoping.

7 ‘Marvel's Agent Carter’ (2015-2016)

In one of the few endeavors from Marvel that did not immediately bring in the big bucks, Agent Carter, while a beloved show, only lasted two seasons before it was cancelled. With Haley Atwell at the helm with the help of Chad Michael Murray, it seemed like it would make a lasting impact.

After the fans took a liking to Agent Carter in the first Captain America film, Marvel decided to give her a solo series. While it received predominantly positive reviews, the ratings simply could not support the series any longer. Who knows, with the way Disney and Marvel does things, we could see Carter again.

8 ‘Pushing Daisies’ (2007-2009)

With both seasons of Pushing Daisies receiving almost a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, production was plagued with the struggles of the writer’s strike in 2007-2008. Despite excellent reviews and amazing ratings, the show simply couldn’t withstand the pain of that writer’s guild strike.

With Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, and Kristin Chenoweth, this show was, and still could be, one of the most lucrative shows on television. The main character brings people back to life with a magical touch, and he uses that power to solve murders. There is literally nothing to dislike about the show!

9 ‘Party Down’ (2009-2010)

A show with actors and comedians playing failed actors and comedians. What a delightfully awkward and hilarious premise. And with a cast like Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, and Megan Mullally, it is quite a shock that it was cancelled.

Despite the early cancelation, this show became quite a favorite among fans. They went so far as to ignite a fire of renewal, and ended up with a successful approach. The majority of the cast will soon return to the small screen on Starz for a revival third season on February 24, 2023.

10 ‘Flight of the Concords’ (2007-2009)

It is still relatively unclear just how serious this show truly was. The show came across as a spoof of some sort, but at the same time, the actors were dead serious about their characters. It is a musical comedy that is so truly outlandish that it is almost hard to believe there is anything serious about it.

Following the lives of Bret and Jemaine (Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, respectively) as they have left their shepherding work in New Zealand in an attempt to make it as folk musicians in New York City. They break out in song regularly, and the songs are almost as goofy as they are.

