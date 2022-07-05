After eight glorious seasons and 153 episodes filled with laughs, tears, and wholesome plots, Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended on September 21, 2021. With one of the best finales in the history of sitcoms, the show was one of the best shows of the decade. It was a Golden Globe-winning series that went from strength to strength.

The finale announcement had left the fans devastated, and the end of the show left a hole in the audience's watching schedule and their hearts. While it is endearing to go back to reruns of the show (something all of us often do), if and when you decide to move on, you might want to start with shows starring the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Marc Evan Jackson - The Good Place

Playing Kevin Cozner, Captain Raymond Holt's husband, Marc Evan Jackson, had a recurring role on the show. While limited, his episodes were either downright hysterical or unreservedly emotional. He wasn't always part of the action, but he’s still felt part of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine family.

Jackson has been a part of much more notable television series, including The Good Place, where he played Shawn, an Immortal Being who is Michael's superior in The Bad Place. And if you're a Parks and Recreationfan, you might remember him as Trevor Nelson.

Dirk Blocker - Baa Baa Black Sheep

Dirk Blocker plays Michael Hitchcock, who is always seen with his best friend (and the other half) of thirty years, Norm Scully. While they are old and ailed now, these detectives once used to be one of the most badass detectives of the ninety-ninth precinct. In the show's eighth season, Hitchcock retires and goes on a vacation, where he keeps in touch with Scully using FaceTime.

Dirk Blocker, son of legendary Dan Blocker, who played Hoss on Bonanza, followed in his father's footsteps. His significant role was playing First Lieutenant Jerome "Jerry" Bragg in Baa Baa Black Sheep.

Joel Mckinnon Miller - Big Love

The other half of the iconic Hitchcock Scully duo, Norm Scully, is an accident-prone officer with a renowned box of pills for all his illnesses and shares his partner's lazy attitude. Played by Joel Mckinnon Miller, he makes for a hilarious character with a dog and wife of the same name, Kelly. He also has a twin brother, Earl Scully.

Before being part of the main cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Miller was known for his role as Dom Embry on the drama series Big Love. His role, very different from the one he plays in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is of the business partner and best friend of the show's main character Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton).

Andre Braugher - Homicide: Life on the Street

Coldly efficient and impossible to read, Captain Raymond Holt, played by Andre Braugher, is a father figure of the precinct. While he has a strict, no-nonsense policy, he is a warmhearted individual who works hard for the team's professional success and is devoted to his friends and family.

This role couldn't have been pulled off so well by anyone but Braugher, who has ample experience playing a cop. Before becoming known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Braugher was famous as the eccentric and arrogant detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama Homicide: Life on the Street.

Terry Crews - Everybody Hates Chris

Well known in the comedy and acting world, Terry Crews plays sergeant Terry Jeffords, who is a huge character, quite literally. He is a well-built character who is often complimented for his muscles, but he is also one of the most endearing characters on the show. His love for yogurt, his family, and his colleagues will make your eyes water.

While his hosting gig on America's Got Talent was on long before Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended, he continued to host the popular competition series for NBC. One of his better roles is Julius in the popular series Everybody Hates Chris and Nick Kingston-Persons inAre We There Yet?

Joe Lo Truglio - Reno 911

Portrayed by Joe Lo Truglio, Charles Boyle is Jake Peralta's culinary extraordinaire best friend, whose eccentricities range from the weird Boyle family to his love of unusual foods. Besides playing the quirky detective on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Truglio is also known for his role as Deputy Frank Rizzo in the comedy show Reno 911!

He is also famous for portraying Alex for 23 episodes in Ben Stiller- written comedy series, Burning Love. On certain occasions, you can hear his voice as characters in Bob's Burgers.

Chelsea Peretti - Big Mouth

With her savage attitude and impeccable acting, Chelsea Peretti is one of those actors you always remember no matter what. Her character on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Gina Linetti, is a cynical, narcissistic and brilliant creature and serves as the city administrator and personal assistant to Captain Holt. While Chelsea was a regular on the show for the first six seasons, she left Brooklyn Nine-Nine until she returned as a special guest star for the series ending.

Peretti has been very busy in Hollywood since after leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Some of her more extensive parts are a voice role in The Great North, being a part of the Netflix animated adult series Big Mouth, and having the leading role as part of the Sing 2 cast.

Stephanie Beatriz - BoJack Horseman

From Gina to Rosa to Amy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is home to incredible women who are completed badasses. Stephanie Beatriz plays Rosa, a hard-as-nails cop with the most hysterical one-liners on the show. However, her impeccable voice as Rosa Diaz is not her natural voice, and fans are shocked to hear her authentic voice.

Her vocal abilities come in handy with her roles as Gina Cazador in the animated show BoJack Horseman. She has also voiced Chloe Barbas/Julia in Bob's Burgers. After Brooklyn Nine-Nine, she also acted in the movie, In The Heights.

Melissa Fumero - Mourners, Inc.

There are three things Amy Santiago loves the most: her job, her family, and binders. Played by Melissa Fumero, Amy is arguably the female lead of the show and one of the best cops on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She is also the brains and the teacher’s pet of the squad.

Melissa has featured in several shows before breaking into the public eye with Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She played Adriana on One Life to Live for three years and was cast in a small role in five episodes of CW’s Gossip Girl. One of her best roles is Monica in Mourners, Inc.

Andy Samberg - Hotel Transylvania

Playing the main protagonist, Jake Peralta, in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it is understandable that Andy Samberg has featured in plenty of movies and television shows throughout his life as an actor. Jake is an immature detective with inappropriate one-liners but is unarguably one of the NYPD's best detectives. He's also an incredible husband and a doting father.

Samberg got his big break as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He also voices the character Jonathan Loughran in the Adam Sandler-led film franchiseHotel Transylvania. He has guest-starred in countless shows, from Parks & Recreation toNever Have I Ever.

