There’s so much that defined the 1980s. Big hair, MTV, shoulder pads, neon, the introduction of the home computer, the AIDS epidemic, fall of the Berlin Wall, and so much more. A great escape for many from all the hustle and bustle of life was to dive into a TV show, and many of the most popular ones defined this decade as well.

From coming-of-age sitcoms to police procedurals that inspired others that have come since, the ‘80s was a banner decade for primetime television. Chances are, anyone who grew up in the ‘80s recalls watching at least one of these shows and has fond memories of them. There’s a chance to watch them again today since many of the defining shows of the ‘80s are available to stream. Bask in the nostalgia or introduce a new generation to the shows that personify that decade.

10 ‘The Wonder Years’ (1988-1993)

Created by Neal Marlens, Carol Black

Anyone who grew up in the ‘80s can relate to Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), the teenager at the helm of The Wonder Years. While the show came out in the ‘80s, it was actually set in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s and followed Kevin’s coming-of-age experiences while growing up in a suburban middle-class family. The stories are told through a future Kevin, voiced by Daniel Stern, narrating the exploits.

Chief among these is Kevin’s interactions with his nerdy best friend Paul (Josh Saviano) and his girlfriend Winnie (Danica McKellar). Considered a classic that has inspired so many other shows that have come since, the characters in The Wonder Years are also pop culture icons.

9 ‘Full House’ (1987-1995)

Created by Jeff Franklin

Full House starts on a sad note as Danny Tanner (the late Bob Saget) is dealing with the loss of his wife in a car accident. Now having to care for his three daughters alone, his brother-in-law and best friend stepped in to help. Naturally, the challenges of three men, two of whom don’t have children of their own, trying to navigate parenting girls leads to hilarious results.

The formula in Full House and all its best episodes just worked. Every episode starts with some type of problem the family faced, followed by a conflict, a resolution, and a moral lesson. Of course, there was sappy music to accompany the latter. But there were a lot of laughs between. The show was so popular that it was followed up by a decades later sequel series called Fuller House centered around eldest daughter DJ (Candace Cameron) and seeing many of the original cast members reprise their roles. For good, wholesome family viewing, Full House was the show everyone sat around to watch at dinnertime, spilling all the way into the ’90s as well.

8 ‘St. Elsewhere’ (1982-1988)

Created by Joshua Brand, John Falsey

There wouldn’t be a Grey’s Anatomy, a House, or an ER had there not been St. Elsewhere, one of the best TV medical dramas. One of the first and more enduring medical dramas, the plot centers around teaching doctors at a run-down hospital in Boston navigating their professional and personal lives. Gritty and realistic, St. Elsewhere didn’t shy away from showing the more complex side of dealing with life-threatening issues in tense situations.

The cast included big names, like Ed Begley Jr., Howie Mandel, David Morse, Denzel Washington and Mark Harmon. St. Elsewhere is widely considered to be among the best TV shows of all time, and it’s worth a re-watch for fans of the genre.

7 ‘Who’s The Boss?’ (1984-1992)

Created by Martin Cohan, Blake Hunter

There was a societal shift in the ‘80s towards female empowerment. Women were entering the working world in droves, working nine-to-five jobs with pants suits and shoulder pads. No show encapsulated this better than Who’s The Boss?. Angela Bower (Judith Light) is a recently divorced, successful working woman. She’s finding it tough to keep up with raising her young son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro), managing the house, and maintaining her job. So, she decides to hire help. She’s shocked when the person who applies is a hunky man named Tony Micelli (Tony Danza). A former pro athlete, he’s looking to make ends meet to support his daughter Samantha (Alyssa Milano) and promises to work hard. Reluctantly, Angela hires him and Tony and his daughter move in.

The idea of a working woman with a male housekeeper was so foreign back then, making Who’s The Boss?one of the most progressive yet also defining shows of the decade. Fans watched week after week, waiting and hoping for Angela and Tony to finally act on the obviously romantic chemistry between them. That, and the fact that both characters bucked stereotypes drew viewers in.

6 ‘Married…With Children’ (1987-1997)

Created by Michael G. Moye, Ron Leavitt

Some argue that Married…With Children would never get made today given its controversial storylines and premise. But the show was all in good fun and the characters had fans laughing week after week. Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill) is a grumpy shoe salesman providing for his lower-class family in Chicago. His wife Peggy (Katey Sagal) is lazy and whiny, sitting around the house and complaining to her best friend and neighbor Marcy (Amanda Bearse) about anything and everything. Their teenage kids include the dimwitted and promiscuous Kelly (Christina Applegate) and the smart but unpopular Bud (David Faustino).

The ongoing jokes, the hilarious storylines, and the embellished portrayals of stereotypes made Married…With Children a joy to watch, though it also toed the line for network television. It was a true escape, portraying a family that was far more real than the wealthy, well-put-together families typically on TV.

5 ‘Dynasty’ (1981-1989)

Created by Richard and Esther Shapiro

As far as prime time soap operas from the ‘80s go, Dynasty is at the top of the list. Launched to go head-to-head with Dallas, the Aaron Spelling-produced series dives into the salacious world of the wealthy Carrington family, led by oil tycoon Blake (John Forsythe) who, when the show begins, is prepping to wed his much younger secretary Krystle Jennings (Linda Evans).

Dynasty has everything a viewer could want in a juicy soap opera with its signature far-fetched plots and schemes.

The series continues as the family members, staff, and others in their orbit wreak havoc. At the heart is furthering their status and influence, and winning, at all costs. Filled with jealousy, greed, betrayal, and politics, Dynasty has everything a viewer could want in a juicy soap opera with its signature far-fetched plots and schemes.

4 ‘Magnum P.I.’ (1980-1988)

Created by Donald P. Bellisario, Glen A. Larson

So popular it was brought back for a remake in 2018, Magnum P.I. and Tom Selleck’s mustached character Thomas Magnum truly defined crime dramas in the ‘80s. A private investigator in Hawaii, he lives in the guest house of a wealthy owner who has hired him to take on security-related cases in exchange for being able to stay on the property.

The backdrop of Hawaii, the exciting cases Magnum takes on, and the guiding narration from Magnum himself all make for a winning combination. It’s no wonder Selleck has forever been linked with this character.

3 ‘The Golden Girls’ (1985-1992)

Created by Susan Harris