With peak fashion, sideways ball caps, dry humor, and insane slang, 1990s television was something else. Shows typically revolved around family, friends, and other relationships, whether dysfunctional or loving, and sometimes had a moral at the end, even if it wasn’t explicitly stated. There were stars people knew and loved, and their characters still define them decades later.

From Sarah Michelle Gellar taking on the title role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, there are some shows that just defined ‘90s television. While most of the popular series were sitcoms such as Friends and Seinfeld, the decade also saw the start of popular crime shows, a genre that has only gained popularity throughout the years, as well as dramas. Hey, some even featured the paranormal, something that wasn’t really prevalent during the ‘90s and yet got people to tune in week after week. So, take a stroll down memory lane and maybe think about watching some of the best television shows that defined the ‘90s.

10 ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990)

Created By Andy and Susan Borowitz

Image via NBC

“In West Philadelphia born and raised,” Will Smith (Smith) finds himself in a bit of trouble, and his mother sends him to live with his wealthy Uncle Phil (James Avery), Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid), and his cousins Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), Hilary (Karyn Parsons), and Ashley (Tatyana M. Ali) in Bel-Air, California. A long way from home and immersed in a completely different lifestyle, which includes a butler, Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell), Will’s working-class background and his family’s upper-class status often clash in comedic ways, especially when Will winds up going to private school with his cousins.

A show about love, family, and learning, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a show teenagers loved to tune into during the ‘90s. A huge success for Black television, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air paved the way for Smith’s specific brand of humor as his character made waves in an area of the country he was not accustomed to, just as Smith was making waves in Hollywood. While Smith’s character was a fictionalized version of himself, it was an interesting look at how that actor felt as he moved into the scene with accomplished stars and the possibility of becoming one.

9 ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1997)

Created By Joss Whedon

Image via The WB

Starring Gellar as the title character of Buffy Summers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is based on the 1992 film of the same name and ran for seven seasons. It follows the title character, the latest young woman in a long line of Vampire Slayers, as she’s chosen by fate to protect the world from evil. In this case, the evil is not only vampires but other supernatural entities such as demons, zombies, and even fish people from the black lagoon. Throughout the beginning of the series, Buffy is a reluctant hero who wants nothing more than to have friends, go to school, and live a normal life. Of course, that isn’t possible for a slayer, and she eventually learns to embrace her destiny.

The series brought in a younger audience and put the WB on the ratings map. It also showed writers that shows about the supernatural were not to be overlooked and that, if done correctly, they could challenge the typical themes and tropes of teenage dramas and create something incredible. Robert Moore of PopMatters even credits Buffy as repopularizing long story arcs in primetime television, stating that television was not “art” prior to the series, but it sure was after the show was released.

8 ‘Sex and the City’ (1998)

Created By Darren Star

Image via HBO

Based on Candace Bushnell's 1996 book and New York column, Sex and the City follows the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they explore the inner workings of the New York dating scene. With relationships, friendships, and careers, the four women push boundaries and create comedic situations that are both timeless and relatable. It was a show that was ahead of its time, bringing in feminism and sexuality and dating multiple partners in order to find “the one” as something that women shouldn’t be afraid of but embrace.

Sex and the City features strong female leads and some raunchy humor, something that was often disguised and only alluded to during ‘90s television. It was new and entertaining, an adult show that also grabbed the attention of the 16 and over crowd. With drama and comedy, the series was super popular throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s, becoming a franchise with movies and even a spin-off television show, And Just Like That…

7 ‘Law & Order’ (1990)

Created By Dick Wolf

Image via NBC

A series about police procedurals, Law & Order had an interesting two-part approach to its narrative. Set in New York and following detectives and lawyers, the first half of the series always showcased the crime investigation, typically revolving around a homicide and arrest of a suspect, while the second half brought viewers into the courtroom, watching the New York City attorney’s office at work trying their best to convince the jury of the defendant's guilt. This series is very interesting because it not only had a revolving door of cast members, but it also based its episodes on real headline cases.

Law & Order brought a new feel to crime and police shows, making them less fictionalized and more sensationalized, as each episode felt as though it was real life on the streets of New York. It’s a serial structure with dual perspectives from both the NYPD and prosecutors as they bring the reality of murder and the consequences of crime to the small screen. Creator Dick Wolf wanted to bring a new sense of freshness to the genre, changing up the formula to where the lawyers were the heroes of the story and not necessarily the cops. It was an innovative show that gained a wide audience, allowing the series to run from 1990 until 2010 before getting a revival in 2022.

6 ‘ER’ (1994)

Created By Michael Crichton

Image via NBC

Set in the County General Hospital, ER follows doctors and nurses as they face medical emergencies day after day. Showcasing the inner workings of hospital life, the medical drama is a fictionalized version of Chicago’s real County General Hospital and doesn’t skimp on intense sociopolitical issues such as AIDS, organ transplants, and even mental illness, all of which were considered taboo topics at the time. Even with the dramatic themes and topics surrounding the series, it was a very popular medical show at the time and even launched the career of George Clooney.

ER was unlike other medical shows, taking the idea of working in a hospital and presenting a more realistic atmosphere featuring the complex relationships between doctors and nurses. It set a new standard for the genre, utilizing innovative cinematography techniques to create a sense of urgency often felt in an emergency room while giving nurses their own storylines, something that was typically saved for the doctors. ER was a no-laughs drama that set the stage for other medical series and, at 15 seasons, is the second longest-running primetime series of its genre, right behind Grey’s Anatomy.

5 ‘Frasier’ (1993)

Created By David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee

Image via NBC

A spin-off of Cheers, the sitcom Frasier dives into the life of psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as he returns to his hometown of Seattle, Washington, to become a radio host. There, he reconnects with his family, some old friends, and creates new relationships. While the show does follow his professional career, Frasier is also a show about everyday life and how hard and yet gratifying it can be to return home after being away for years.

One of the most successful spin-off series to air on television, Frasier brings comedy and complex characters to the screen and pretty much changes the layout of sitcoms. While it is a comedy, the series takes sophisticated dialogue to create purposeful humor that goes beyond surface-level laughs, something that wasn’t considered in earlier sitcoms. It allows for a deeper exploration of the characters’ inner struggles and relationships, especially the title character of Frasier Crane. The spin-off ran for 11 seasons and won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards during its time on NBC.

5 10 Frasier Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 16, 1993 Cast Kelsey Grammer , Jane Leeves , David Hyde Pierce , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney , Jack Cutmore-Scott , Anders Keith , Jess Salgueiro , Toks Olagundoye , Nicholas Lyndhurst Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11

4 ‘The X-Files’ (1993)

Created By Chris Carter