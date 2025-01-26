There is a certain magic to binge-watching, the activity where someone watches every episode of a show, one after the other, in as short a period of time as they can manage. This is particularly preferable when it comes to shows that are heavier on the drama and have higher stakes, as it can be very difficult to leave the show behind without knowing what is going to happen next in the world of these characters.

Whether it be a show that drops all at once or one where fans have to wait each week for another episode, there is no feeling as stressful and exciting for television fans as watching an episode leave on a great cliffhanger, keeping viewers on the edges of their seats waiting for the next episode. From intense dramas to fast-paced comedy shows, these are the best TV shows where most episodes end on a cliffhanger, ranked.

10 'Revenge' (2011–2015)

Created by Mike Kelley

Revenge is centered around the framing of an innocent man, David Clarke (James Tupper), for a large-scale tragedy, decades before. Since then, his daughter, Amanda (Emily Vancamp), has gone undercover as Emily Thorne, a wealthy socialite who has just moved to the Hamptons. Throughout the show, Emily builds connections with those around her and hides her identity, all while plotting their collective downfall.

There is not a single episode of Revenge that doesn't end on a cliffhanger. Whether it be a plot twist that throws a wrench in the plan, a sudden death, or a close call for Emily, the show kept viewers on their toes for all four seasons. It is impossible to take a break from the show for too long after each episode, because they all end on suspenseful notes, leaving viewers unsure about what will come next.

9 'Barry' (2018–2023)

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Barry is one of those shows that starts as a slow burn, leaving viewers with an uneasy feeling as it builds to the inevitable gut-wrenching moment. In its later seasons, though, every episode is a fast-paced and brutal installment, ending on unexpected and stressful cliffhangers. The dark comedy series follows Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a hitman who unexpectedly falls in love with acting when he follows a target to an acting class.

While Barry starts off giving the viewers a false sense of security, it gradually reveals the inevitability of Barry's two worlds clashing in terrifying and darkly funny ways that have severe and lasting consequences for everyone around him. Nearly every episode ends on a cliffhanger as Barry gets tested with the question of how far he will go to protect this new life that he has built for himself.

8 'Jane the Virgin' (2014–2019)

Created by Jennie Snyder Urman

When Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodrgiuez) is accidentally artificially inseminated in the pilot episode of Jane the Virgin, her life turns upside down as she becomes entangled in a world of long-lost family members, criminals with doctored faces, and a number of shocking deaths all around her. The comedic telenovela spoof ends every episode on a cliffhanger, as shocking secrets are constantly revealed and many lives are regularly left hanging in the balance.

With help from the show's hilarious narrator (Anthony Mendez), Jane the Virgin plays with its method of storytelling, choosing when and how to reveal crucial plot details. As a result, the show ends its episodes in moments of suspense, pushing viewers to hurry and start the next one. Playing on all the classic telenovela tropes, the show ends its episodes on moments like characters coming back from the dead, along with one that spoofed Dallas' iconic "Who Shot J.R.?" cliffhanger.

7 'Bad Sisters' (2022–)

Created by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Another show that perfectly blends suspense with comedy is Bad Sisters. The Apple TV+ drama series follows the Garvey sisters: Eva (Sharon Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), and Becka (Eve Hewson). Season 1 is split between two timelines. In the past, in order to keep Grace's abusive husband, Jean Paul (Claes Bang), from further ruining all of their lives, her four sisters plot to kill her husband.

Meanwhile, in the present timeline, the sisters hide their involvement in Jean Paul's mysterious death. Bad Sisters makes expert use of its cliffhangers, leaving each episode off in a place that is riskier and more dangerous for the Garvey sisters. Season 2 continues with this pattern so that viewers are left with the need to start the next episode and find out if the Garveys make it out of this without getting killed or caught.