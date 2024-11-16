Nothing can quite match the extravagant spectacle of a 1980s action movie. Muscles were big, guns were bigger, but everything was smaller compared to the actors' heads of hair. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were kings of the matinée, spitting out one-liners as explosions erupted behind them. At the time, it seemed impossible to imagine a TV show ever getting close to the sweeping scale of destruction contained in box-office smashes like The Terminator, but eventually, TV caught up.

While the standard television show still doesn’t have the budget to blow up a helicopter every episode, a few adrenaline-pumping productions on the small screen still capture the spirit of an ‘80s action flick. So, for those who have worn out their VHS copies of Cobra or Commando, the following shows should be worthy replacements to check out.

10 'Blood Drive' (2017)

Created by James Roland

Before Alan Ritchson was solving crimes as Jack Reacher he was driving a car that ran on blood in Blood Drive. The SyFy schlock fest follows the story of a by-the-book police officer, Arthur Bailey (Ritchson), as he infiltrates an underground cross-country death race hosted by the sinister Julian Slink (Colin Cunningham). When Arthur is caught by Slink, a bomb is planted in his neck and he’s forced to participate in the race with a partner, Grace d’Argento (Christina Ochoa).

The one-season show rides the line between science fiction, horror, and grindhouse movies (it’s a big line) while approaching the material in a tongue-in-cheek humorous fashion. Ritchson is compelling as the noble hero forced to do un-noble things to make sure the car literally has human blood in its tank to keep running. Blood Drive throws in everything from sexually charged cyborgs to a serial killer couple and that’s only scratching the surface of a show that’s hard to find, but worth the hunt to watch.

9 'Banshee' (2013-2016)

Created by David Schickler, Jonathan Tropper

A freshly released con man (Antony Starr) picks up where he left off after a 15-year imprisonment when he sets out to track down his partner and ex-lover, Ana (Ivana Milicevic), in the Cinemax original, Banshee. On the way to settle his unfinished business, he assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, a man on his way to start duty as sheriff in the town of Banshee. Posing as the sheriff, the newly-christened Lucas will work to reconnect with Ana while staying one step ahead of her crime boss father.

Fans of The Boys will enjoy seeing Starr glower his way through a crime story filled with plot twists and brawls. The series isn’t for the whole family unless the family is fine with the occasional gory violence and a generous amount of sexual content, but Banshee is a nice throwback to gritty 80s revenge tales. Banshee ran for four seasons, so viewers looking for a substantial binge-watch would have enough to sink their teeth into.

8 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

Created by Kurt Sutter

A gun runner questions his life choices in the motorcycle gang drama, Sons of Anarchy. The FX series follows Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president of the motorcycle club SAMCRO. After Jax finds his deceased father’s journals that recount the original intent for SAMCRO, he begins to doubt the purpose and direction of his gun-running motorcycle family. Jax’s new attitude is distressing to his mother, Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal), who is now married to the active president of SAMCRO, Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman).

Designed as a loose retelling of Hamlet, Sons of Anarchy serves up melodrama with a generous dose of brawls, gun fights, and the occasional Elvis impersonator. Later seasons of Sons of Anarchy get slightly lost in their own convoluted plotline, but even then, each episode is filled with an '80s action trademark of tough guys acting tough while looking cool on their motorcycles. The acting of the ensemble cast will hook viewers who came for action but stayed to have their hearts broken by one unexpected death after another.

7 'Burn Notice' (2007-2013)

Created by Matt Nix

The end of Michael Westen's (Jeffrey Donovan) spy career is the beginning of fun adventures in the action dramedy, Burn Notice. When spy Michael receives a ‘Burn Notice,” or an official declaration that ties to a covert agency are severed, he finds himself trapped in Florida with no money, no resources, and no idea of why this happened to him. Forced to work as an underground private investigator, Michael enlists the help of his ex-girlfriend Fiona Glenanne (Gabrielle Anwar) and old friend Sam Axe (Bruce Campbell).

Burn Notice ran for 7 seasons on the cable network USA, and a large part of that was due to the chemistry of the series’ main leads. Donovan was reliably entertaining as Michael, shifting cleanly between serious and comedic as the scene required, with the show’s tone often taking a light-hearted approach to its subject matter. There were a copious number of spy movies in the 80s and Michael Westen would have fit in nicely with his cool and professional style.

6 'MacGruber' (2021)

Created by Will Forte, John Solomon & Jorma Taccone

Some of the bravest heroes are also the funniest, at least, that’s the case when Will Forte puts on his best mullet and stars as MacGruber. Picking up ten years after the events of the 2010 film of the same name, MacGruber sees the titular character once again called upon by his country to fight terrorism. Just because MacGruber can work alone doesn’t mean he wants to, so after much persuasion, his team of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) join forces to navigate a mission that is not what it initially appeared.

MacGruber may be a parody of the 80s action series MacGyver, but that doesn’t make it any less faithful to the source material. Originating from the series of sketches on Saturday Night Live, MacGruber pulls no punches with raunchy humor that would have never cleared the censors on NBC. Forte is energetically fantastic in the role of the smartest, bravest, and sexiest man, but his supporting cast of Wiig and Philippe gives MacGruber ample material to bounce off. Fans of action and hard R-rated comedy will appreciate this gem of a series on Peacock.

5 'Twisted Metal' (2023-)

Created by David Jaffe, Rhett Reese & Michael Jonathan Smith

The rare video game adaptation that doesn’t stall out, Twisted Metal is a fun binge-watch that can be knocked out in a weekend. In Twisted Metal, John Doe (Anthony Mackie) is making a humble living in the apocalyptic wasteland as a delivery driver, but a dangerous job will grant John a coveted home in the fortified city of New San Francisco. While on the mission, John strikes up a strained partnership with a mysterious woman, Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and they’ll need to work together to survive the dangerous roads of a destroyed United States.

Twisted Metal is a fast and fun action series that doesn’t take itself nearly as seriously as the later incarnations of the car combat video game. Fan favorite murderous clown Sweet Tooth is present and so imposing it takes two men to perform him, with the literal heavy lifting done by wrestler Joe Seanoa and the voice work going to Will Arnett. The addition of Thomas Haden Church as the psychopathic self-appointed lawman Agent Stone rounds out a colorful cast of characters to root for and against while vehicular mayhem fills the screen.

4 'The Terminal List' (2022-)

Created by David DiGilio

Chris Pratt returns to the small screen in the Amazon action thriller, The Terminal List. The story follows James Reece (Chris Pratt), the lone survivor of an ambush that killed his entire platoon. Upon returning home, his family is also murdered, leading Reece to believe he wasn’t supposed to survive the ambush that took his team. Out for revenge, Reece won’t stop until he’s taken down the people who killed the people in his life.

The Terminal List is perfect for anyone with a shelf full of Tom Clancy novels, as the series is also based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. If the series was made in the 80s, it would have been highly likely to see someone like Chuck Norris, who starred in 80s military flicks like Missing in Action, stepping into Pratt’s shoes. The success of The Terminal List spurred Amazon to greenlight a prequel series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

3 'Happy!' (2017-2019)

Created by Grant Morrison & Brian Taylor

An abducted girl and a plea to her brave imaginary friend kicks off the events of SyFy’s wild action fantasy hybrid, Happy! An ex-police detective turned degenerate hitman, Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), is circling the drain of life when he crosses paths with a blue-animated winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt). Nick is reluctant to believe the horse only he can see, but when he learns the abducted girl is Nick’s estranged daughter, the two go down a dark path to save the little girl.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by writer Grant Morrison, Happy! combines pitch-black comedy with outlandish action scenes that have a B-movie flair to them. Meloni disappears into the role of Nick, grounding over-the-top material with a performance that allows him to flex both his dramatic and comedic chops. Happy! was such an inventive show that it’s unfortunate the audience wasn’t able to find it–limiting the run to 2 seasons.

2 'The Punisher' (2017-2019)

Based on the Marvel Comics character, Jon Bernthal steps into the role of lethal vigilante Frank Castle in the Netflix series, The Punisher. Originally introduced in the Netflix Daredevil series, Castle is an ex-Marine who, after his family is slain by errant gunfire, wages a one-man war on violent offenders. The series ran for two seasons, with each season containing a new conspiracy for Frank to unravel.

The part is well-suited for Bernthal, who’s able to tap into a primal level of violent tendencies, while also telegraphing pain and grief in his performance. Not only is The Punisher a perfect series for 80s action movie fans, but the character of The Punisher also starred in a 1989 feature film starring Dolph Lundgren. As with most of the Netflix Marvel shows, the story can take a long time to get going, but the fight scenes are worth the wait (or at least worth fast-forwarding to).

