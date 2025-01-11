TLC has become known for its offering of chaotic reality shows, but perhaps none have been as successful as 90 Day Fiancé. The series follows couples who were previously in long-distance relationships, with one half living in another country, as they meet in person for the first time. With a visa that allows the foreign fiancés of American citizens to enter the country, known as a K-1 visa, the couples have 90 days to get married before the visa expires. The couples on the show face plenty of challenges, from men who make less-than-desirable husbands to disapproving families.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise includes seemingly countless spin-offs, from the Pillow Talk reaction series to shows following some of its most infamous cast members. But plenty of other series also offer messy relationships that can be hard to watch and even harder to look away from, including more offerings from TLC. Like 90 Day Fiancé, they feature everything from couples struggling to make it work to disapproving families and more.

Your changes have been saved 90 Day Fiancé

Release Date January 12, 2014 Directors Rogue Rubin , Kevin Rhoades , Jessica Hernandez Showrunner Kyle Hamley Cast Shaun Robinson , Mike Youngquist , Nicole Nafziger , Azan Tefou Seasons 10 Network TLC

10 'Unexpected' (2017–)

Created by Diana Giggans-Hill

Unexpected follows teenagers as they navigate the difficulties of teen pregnancy and parenthood, from the stigma and issues that come with pregnancy and childbirth itself to the tension in their relationships as a result. They’re forced to balance pregnancy and life as new parents with the typical struggles of one’s teenage years, such as school, dating, and more. The series premiered in 2017, and six seasons have aired so far.

Although the premise of Unexpected is very different from that of 90 Day Fiancé, much of the tension is similar, particularly when it comes to the couples and their families. The couples of Unexpected range from those determined to make it work to those whose relationships are strained, while their families deal with their own emotions surrounding the pregnancy and the couple. As the seasons have progressed, they’ve also shown how the couples adjust to life as new parents.

9 'Sister Wives' (2010–)

Created by Timothy Gibbons

For 19 seasons, Sister Wives has followed the ups and downs of Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn—all of whom except for Robyn have left him in recent years—as well as their combined 18 children, some of whom are now adults having children of their own. The series provides a unique look at a polygamist family, including the stigma they faced in their own community, and it premiered in 2010.

Like 90 Day Fiancé, Sister Wives chronicles the lives of its couples, from their highest highs to their lowest lows. The series also provides a look at a different way of life, as the family was a rare example of one living plural marriage, similar to the different cultures featured on 90 Day Fiancé—and yet one of the show’s strengths is how relatable each person’s personal struggles are, suggesting we’re not so different after all.

8 'The Bachelor' (2002–)

Created by Mike Fleiss