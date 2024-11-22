Fans of Sarah J. Maas’ best-selling series A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR, for short) know that they’re in for a whirlwind of fantasy, political rivalry, war, and morally grey characters in the form of bat boys, shadow daddies, and lovable monsters. Sadly, the book hangover is real when the last chapter comes to an end, making it difficult to look at another series and yet wanting something similar to escape reality and get a fantasy fix. Thankfully, there are television series that have similar themes, dark magic vibes, and, of course, romance.

From the politics seen throughout Game of Thrones and Shadow and Bone to the dark magic and romance seen in Outlander and The Originals, these television series will scratch that ACOTAR itch, even if Rhysand and the rest of the bat boys are notably missing. That doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of morally grey characters that wouldn’t do anything for the person they love, though! Take a look, because these shows would even have Amren sitting on the couch completely invested.

10 'Shadow And Bone' (2021)

Developed By Eric Heisserer

A television adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone, as well as the story about the Crows from the duology Six of Crows, the two-season series Shadow and Bone has everything a fantasy-lover would want. In the Grishaverse, there are magic users, the Grisha who practice what is known as small science, and non-magic users. Thinking she was a non-magic user her entire life, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is in for a surprise when she learns that she is, in fact, the long-prophesized sun summoner. This person is thought to be the answer to taking down the Fold that separates the country of Ravka. Enter the mysterious shadow daddy, General Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes).

Although he can summon shadows, Kirigan is more of a Tamlin than a Rhysand. He’s the big bad known as the Black Heretic, the person who actually created the Fold and the monster that lives within, something that isn’t learned until later. The series is full of dark magic, unlikely romances, and political intrigue that keeps viewers invested in the well-being of Ravka and the surrounding territories. And who can forget the fact that another storyline surrounding the Crows is showcased, leading viewers to watch as Kax Brekker (Freddy Carter) and his gang scheme and claw their way into earning whatever money they can, no matter what.

9 'Cursed' (2020)

Created By Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler

A reimagining of The Legend of King Arthur, Cursed is told through the eyes of the young fey woman Nimue (Katherine Langford), as she is shunned by her village and chased out of town as the townspeople are massacred by religious zealots, “the Red Paladins.” Of course, she doesn’t leave before her mother, with her dying breath, hands her the Sword of Power, telling Nimue to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and give it to him. Thus starts Nimue’s grand adventure full of dark magic, corruption, war, and finding out her destiny.

The show contains many similar themes as ACOTAR, with the main one being that of dark magic that corrupts the weilder, such as The Dread Trove made by the Cauldron. With romance, war, and leaders emerging from the shadows, Cursed is a great option for anyone who likes watching epic adventures with twists, turns, and characters who you can’t help but root for.

8 'Game of Thrones' (2011)

Created By David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

While romance isn’t really at the forefront of Game of Thrones’ plot, it has plenty of political rivalry, violence, and war. And, not to mention, dragons! Adapted from George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series, It all has to do with powerful families throughout the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros fighting for the right to rule atop the Iron Throne. But with families full of knights, honest men, manipulators, and liars, there is no telling who is going to win the deadly game and come out on top, especially when there is movement in the North and the Night’s Watch is attempting to keep White Walkers beyond the wall.

And there is also Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who, with his complicated family relationship, fighting skills, and overall broody demeanor, gives serious Azriel vibes, which is always a plus. Surrounded by stunning visuals and a complex narrative with even more complex characters, Game of Thrones is a worthy escape from reality, bringing viewers into the landscape of Westeros and leaving them to guess who is going to survive the political game when everything is said and done.

7 'Outlander' (2014)

Developed By Ronald D. Moore

Based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is full of politics, magic, war, and steamy romance. While on a second honeymoon with her husband in Inverness, Scotland, Claire (Caitríona Balfe) touches the standing rocks at Craigh na Dun and is transported back in time to 1743 and the Jacobite Rising. There, she meets the rowdy McKenzie clan and falls in love with highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). In a new place and time, Claire must figure out how to survive without being too much of a modern woman, something that doesn’t help when you’re living with superstitious people who don’t understand modern medicine and think certain things are witchcraft.

Through violence, war, enemies, and magic, Jamie and Claire fight for one another time and again. Throughout seven seasons (with the eighth and final airing in 2025), viewers watch as the two characters travel from Scotland to Paris and to the New World of America, finding themselves in the middle of historical fights and manipulative people. With chemistry that can be felt through the screen and a plot full of adventure and violence, the only thing Outlander is missing for ACOTAR fans is fae folk. Even so, this series is bound to do the trick!

6 'Vikings: Valhalla' (2022)

Created By Jeb Stuart

Set 100 years after the events in the series Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla brings viewers to the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, with tensions rising between the Norsemen and the English. While there are many interesting characters fighting on land and at sea, the heart and soul of this show is arguably Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), a scorned woman seeking revenge.

Now, for ACOTAR fans who are team Nesta and Cassian, you’re bound to fall in love with the character Freydís. She spends a solid amount of time swinging a sword, taking names, and pretty much being a total baddie throughout the series, all while Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) looks at her with heart-shaped eyes. Sound familiar? It is pretty much canon with Nesta and Cassian’s relationship, where the former trains to become a skilled swordswoman and Valkyrie while the latter just stands there in awe at her strength. Besides the relationships, Vikings: Valhalla is an epic adventure full of violence, glory, and Leif Eriksson's conquests.

5 'The Shannara Chronicles' (2016)

Created By Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Based on Terry Brooks’ fantasy trilogy, The Sword of Shannara, The Shannara Chronicles follows unlikely heroes as they try to stop a demon army from taking over the Four Lands and destroying the universe. The heroes in question are the Elvin Princess Amberle (Poppy Drayton), a half-elf named Wil (Austin Butler before he became a Hollywood star), and Eretria (Ivana Baquero), a human raised by thieves. On a journey to save the world as they know it, the three are joined by the last remaining druid, Allanon (Manu Bennett), in an epic quest full of magic, Furies, trolls, gnomes, and evil.

With romances tied in with fighting for their lives, the trio band together to face an uncertain future and to learn of their destinies. It is a story of a made family who eventually trust one another to do the right thing and to fight alongside one another, no matter the cost. A pseudo-teen-friendly version of Game of Thrones, The Shannara Chronicles has all the fantasy elements lovers of the genre crave.

4 'A Discovery Of Witches' (2018)

Created By Deborah Harkness

Based on The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches follows a very unlike duo – a vampire and a witch. Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a reluctant witch and historian, is thrust back into the world of magic after stumbling upon a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s research library, the Bodleian Library. And even though witches and vampires have a long history of mistrust, she teams up with the university’s biochemistry professor and vampire, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), to protect the book and figure out the mysteries it is hiding within its pages.

Forbidden love and a magic book full of dark secrets? An epic vampire love story, A Discovery of Witches has fantasy drama written all over it. The series explores power and passion and how there is a very fine line between the two, as seen with how Diana and Matthew interact with one another and the dark spirits they are trying to vanquish. The show is the perfect option for those who enjoy an enemies-to-lovers trope with a little magic and morally grey intent thrown in for good measure.

3 'The Originals' (2013)

Created By Julie Plec

A spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals follows the original vampire family as they travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, a city they created and had to leave back in 1919. Now, upon their return, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), aka one of the best morally grey characters of the 21st century, learns that his protégée Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) has proclaimed himself king of the French Quarter, keeping tabs on all supernatural occurrences, especially witches. Under his rule, the consequence of using magic is death, something the witches want Klaus’ help to rectify. As insurance that Klaus will play nice, the witches kidnap Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), a werewolf who just so happens to be pregnant with Klaus’ child.

The Originals is full of mysteries, schemes, and revelations that could only happen so perfectly with the backdrop of New Orleans. With a morally grey main character, forbidden romances, and betrayals, this show is perfect for anyone who enjoys a violent vampire/werewolf (hybrid) who is actually nothing more than a Golden Retriever, a supernatural war, and an unborn child who could be the downfall of everything.