Between the nail-biting suspense and the heart-racing drama, there's nothing like a thriller that keeps people on their toes. Most recently, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder entered the scene as another interesting addition to the mystery crime show genre, that also captivated the hearts of fans for being a well-crafted coming-of-age tale. Based on the wildly famous novel series, this show follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), an inquisitive high-school student who decides to re-investigate the murder of a local girl as part of an important school assignment.

Only recently making its way onto Netflix in the US, this program has intrigued many all over the world with bold twists, dramatic turns, and a synergetic ensemble. Sure, it may be a bit of a slow burn, but it's one that rightfully reaches an all-time high. So for those of you who have breezed through this thriller, here are some shows that can help fill the void it has left.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2024) Release Date August 1, 2024 Cast Emma Myers , Asha Banks , Raiko Gohara , Zain Iqbal , Jude Morgan-Collie , Yali Topol Margalith , Yasmin Al-Khudhairi , Carla Woodcock

10 'Nancy Drew' (2019-2023)

Created by Noga Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Ben Schwartz

Whilst planning to leave her hometown for college, Nancy Drew's (Kennedy McMann) life is met with an unexpected twist as she finds herself entangled in the investigation of a young socialite's murder. Determined to solve the case, Nancy isn't afraid to unearth the town's dark secrets along the way - even if it leads her to unexplainable supernatural connections.

Based on the famed mystery novels, Nancy Drew took a page out of the classic CW adaptations and brought a new YA edge to thrilling old-school cases. Sure, the hard hardcore book purists may find issues with this, but you can never really please anyone. Perhaps what's most interesting about this show is how it ties in with the supernatural. Unlike the books, there is no "logical" explanation. It's just that spooky.

Release Date October 9, 2019 Cast Kennedy McMann , Alex Saxon , Riley Smith , Leah Lewis

9 'Pretty Little Liars: The Original Sin' (2022-)

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring

As a spin-off of the famed teen thriller, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows five teenage girls in Milwood, Pennsylvania, who are being taunted and harassed by a mysterious figure, calling themselves, "A." Soon enough, it is revealed that their assailant has a connection to their mothers, all of whom are connected to a New Year's Eve event in 1999 that resulted in the death of a classmate.

Despite its conceptual similarities, this show does well in deviating from its predecessor (and its shortcomings). From its darkness to the slasher horror to the way they navigate real-world issues, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a campy thriller that is guaranteed to keep fans at the edge of their seats. Indeed, there's something about a bunch of teens solving a spooky mystery that just hooks people in.

8 'Wednesday' (2022-)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Having been expelled eight times in five years – this time for almost killing a classmate – Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has led her parents to their wits' end. Now, seeing no other choice, they enroll her at Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts. But even among outcasts, she struggles to find her way in Wednesday. Perhaps it's her stand-offish demeanor, or maybe it's because there's a monstrous killer roaming the halls of campus.

The Addams Family has long been a family favorite for decades, and this show wonderfully follows in its footsteps; albeit, with its own modern (Tim Burton-esque) flare. Ortega unsurprisingly stands out as the emotionless macabre teen, but she's nonetheless supported by a dynamic supporting cast that also happens to feature the likes of Emma Myers. Quirky, funny, and dark in its mystery, there's no wonder as to why Wednesday basically broke the internet. Let's hope Season 2 leans into the horror and away from the romance subplots.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White

7 'The Society' (2019)

Created by Christopher Keyser

A group of Connecticut high school students leave for an extended camping trip, only to turn right back around thanks to a huge storm. But upon their return home, they're met with a major mystery: everyone in their town has suddenly vanished, with a dense forest now surrounding them all. Now, completely alone, the students must learn how to run their own functioning community, whilst trying to solve the case.

The Society immediately spread like wildfire as it continuously climbed the Netflix charts. Captivating audiences with its intriguing conundrum and energetic ensemble, it essentially made its name as the modern-day Lord of the Flies. From the gripping tension to the bombastic twists, the show established a solid foundation. It's just a shame that it became another unexpected Neflix cancellation, preventing fans from ever resolving the big mystery.

6 'Broadchurch' (2013-2017)

Created by Chris Chibnall

Following the murder of an 11-year-old boy, a quaint English seaside town turns into a mega media frenzy. Determined to solve the case quickly and efficiently, Detectives Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and Alec Hardy (David Tennant) are put in charge. Through drastically different in methods and mood, the two make a great team. Together they face the town and unravel the dark secrets they hide, forcing neighbor to eventually turn against neighbor.

Some great British crime shows seem to just have that je ne sais quoi, and Broadchurch is no exception. Between its inherently dark drama to every shocking twist, the show gives a masterclass on how to navigate the tribulations of the human experience. It's undeniably tragic, and yet much of this is thankfully juxtaposed by the occasional moments of snarky British humor – much of it driven by the wonderful duo of Colman and Tennant. Indeed, if an all-round crime thriller is what you want, give Broadchurch a try.

5 'Élite' (2018-)

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona

After an earthquake destroys their school, three working-class teens receive scholarships to attend Las Encinas, the most exclusive private school in Spain. Upon their arrival, the three are heavily ostracized by their wealthy classmates but are soon intertwined in their lavish lifestyle. And where all things seem fun and games, that all changes when a student is suddenly murdered.

Élite may not be the most realistic portrayal of high school life, however, this does not mean it fails to relate to real humans. Indeed, the show truly encapsulates the nuances of today's youth – a trait most programs struggle to find a good balance of. It addresses hard-hitting socio-cultural subjects from the very beginning, whilst still entertaining fans with its humor and fluffy romance. As such, it's easy to see why Elite is one of Netflix's longest-running non-English speaking programs.

Elite Release Date October 5, 2018 Cast Omar Ayuso , Itzan Escamilla , Miguel Bernardeau , Aron Piper

4 'School Spirits' (2023-)

Created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud

High school may seem like an eternity, but for some, that really is a reality. At least that's the case for Maddie (Peyton List), a 16-year-old recently deceased girl who finds herself stuck in purgatory, alongside others who also died in Split River High. Unsure as to how she got here, Maddie decides to utilize her unique communicating abilities to investigate her strange disappearance.

Who doesn't love a classic whodunnit, especially when it's welded with the extra mystery of spooky supernatural elements? Don't let the Disney stars fool you, School Spirits is a gripping thriller that beautifully explores the complexities of human nature and the struggles with mortality. That said, with every hard-hitting emotional scene, there is some good humorous levity that balances it all out. Hopefully, more will come in the character development as these stunted teens see themselves into the much anticipated School Spirits Season 2.

School Spirits Release Date March 9, 2023 Cast Peyton List , Kristian Flores , Milo Manheim , Spencer Macpherson , Rainbow Wedell , Sarah Yarkin , Nick Pugliese

3 'How to Get Away with Murder' (2014-2020)

Created by Peter Nowalk

Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) is a well-revered defense lawyer and professor who begins her class with a cryptic question: how do you get away with murder? Little does she know that sometime later, she and a group of her ambitious law students will eventually become entangled in a wild murder plot that will change the course of their lives forever.

Mix in an electrifying ensemble, hair-pulling drama, and passionate sensuality, and you have an Emmy award-worthy show. Indeed, How to Get Away with Murder is basically a textbook that details how far you can (and should) push a human to their absolute limits. Morality knows no bounds with this crew as, season after season, they somehow find themselves surrounded by death. Davis is a complete force and delivers some of the best performances of her entire career. It's easily one of the darkest programs of Shonda Rhimes' collection.

2 'Lockwood & Co.' (2023)

Created by Joe Cornish

Set in an alternative London where ghosts pose a real tangible threat to society, teenagers are found to be humankind's best solution, as they have the ability to sense and dispose of the ghosts. Lucy (Ruby Stokes) is particularly talented, thanks to her psychic gifts, and eventually joins two teenage boys in their ghost-hunting agency.

With rich world-building, dynamic action sequences, and witty youthful banter, Lockwood & Co. cemented itself as the funky fresh YA show that fans could easily sink their teeth in. Immersing them right into the wild ghost-hunting adventures, audiences are left to absorb all that was eerie and intriguing. And yet, despite its growing fan base and strong critical acclaim, it shockingly became another one of Neflix's one-season cancellations. How rude.

Lockwood & Co. Release Date January 27, 2023 Cast Ruby Stokes , Cameron Chapman , Ali Hadji-Heshmati , Jack Bandeira

1 'Veronica Mars' (2004-2019)

Created by Rob Thomas

Following the murder of her best friend, and the removal of her father as county sheriff, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) is determined to take on a life of crime-fighting and justice-seeking. Indeed, alongside navigating high-school chaos and dubious boyfriends, Veronica helps solve some of the most gripping mysteries that plague her town.

Before Pip Fitz-Amobi entered our screens, there was one high-school detective who captured our hearts. Veronica Mars was a trailblazing show that was all about uncovering the disturbing rot hidden within the comforts of suburbia. Say what you will about the movie and the divisive first season, but no one can deny how iconic the original series was. Veronica was the investigator all young girls aspired to be.

Veronica Mars Release Date September 22, 2004 Cast Kristen Bell , Enrico Colantoni , Jason Dohring , Percy Daggs III

