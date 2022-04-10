If you have recently become obsessed with ABC’s newest workplace comedy, Abbott Elementary, just know you are not alone. In January, it was reported that Abbott Elementary quadrupled its ratings in MP35 — the first ABC comedy to do so. The show follows the everyday chaos that is involved in being an elementary school teacher in West Philadelphia. The cast of characters includes a strong-headed veteran teacher, a tone-deaf principal, an over-eager second-year teacher, and so many more. While there are many network comedies today that reign in large audiences, not nearly as many can say that their success is deserved. Abbott Elementary is not only popular but an extremely well-written show that handles the important and pressing issues educators face with grace and humor. For more shows that will make you laugh and think, here’s a list for you!

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Though this show may not seem like it has a lot in common with Abbott Elementary on its surface as it is not a sitcom but a sketch show, the two have one person in common: Quinta Brunson. Before ABC picked up Abbott Elementary, Brunson, the show's star and creator, was working on A Black Lady Sketch Show. When it was released, the show was a breath of fresh air. Most sketch comedy shows like Saturday Night Live! and Portlandia have a history of centering their comedy around what white male audiences find funny. All the sketches in this show are written, produced, and starring black women. With a cast of writers that includes the likes of Ashley Nicole Black and Amber Ruffin and guest stars like Angela Bassett and Laverne Cox, there’s no way you won’t be doubled over laughing by the end of every skit.

Modern Family

Before Abbott Elementary broke every record for a sitcom on ABC, the network’s highest-performing show was Modern Family. The show revolves around three different types of families (nuclear, blended, and same-sex) who are connected through their patriarch, Jay Prichett. The show delves into issues of adoption, immigration, homophobia, and the everyday problems that all families face. Along with that, the show is also incredibly funny. Sofía Vergara as Gloria is deliciously unhinged at times and Ty Burrell’s performance as Phil, the “cool dad” who ends up looking more like a bumbling fool, are reasons enough to watch this show in its entirety. Seeing as how Abbott Elementary is only in its first season, it’s a good idea to hunker down with the 11 seasons Modern Family to see what it has to offer.

The Office

Whether showrunners and creators like to admit it or not, The Office is and always will be the template on which all workplace sitcoms are built. Based on the Ricky Gervais show of the same name, The Office follows the everyday lives of people who work at a mid-level paper company called Dunder Mifflin. Though many are just there to quietly do their work and go home, their childish, insensitive, and lovable boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) makes that impossible. This show, more than any other, found beauty and hilarity in the mundane. As an audience, we got to watch our favorite characters fall in love, rise up in their job, and often make fools of themselves. It’s one of the few shows that can make you cry from sadness and from laughter.

Parks & Recreation

This show was also created by the writers of The Office but contains a political tinge that is more in line with that of Abbott Elementary. Parks & Recreation follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) an idealistic government worker who has to fight her aggressive and idiotic townspeople, her somewhat uncaring coworkers, and the corrupt elite, all with a smile on her face. Unlike Abbott Elementary, the show had a rocky first season and represents one of the great comeback stories of television. After getting middling reviews, many of the characters changed a lot and the comedy became much more political. Of all the shows mentioned in this list, Parks & Recreation contains the most interesting character developments for its main and supporting characters as well as important and accessible social commentary.

Superstore

When America Ferrera decides to star in and produce a show, you can be sure it will be universally funny and with a large focus on working-class struggles. Superstore is just that show. It takes place in a big-box chain store similar to Walmart or Target and follows the lives of the wide cast of people that work there. Superstore blends the ideas of workplace comedies like The Office and Parks & Recreation, by showcasing the banality and humor that comes from working in a middling job but attaches important political issues to what some might believe to be an “unpolitical” place. Throughout the series, these characters fight for unionization, proper maternity leave, and try to overcome undocumented status. With great performances from Ferrera as well as Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, this is a great alternative to Abbott Elementary.

AP Bio

Like Abbott Elementary, this is a great network show that focuses on the lives of public school teachers, albeit with a more cynical and less heartwarming lens. When Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor loses his job, he returns to his hometown in Ohio to work as an AP Biology replacement teacher. His interests lie less in teaching and more in using these eager-to-please honor roll students to enact his revenge on his previous professional rival Miles Leonard and to help him write what he believes will be a best-selling book. Glenn Howerton is great at playing morally questionable narcissists like Dennis Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but in AP Bio, he really shines. With the hilarious Patton Oswalt at his side, you will laugh until your sides hurt!

Community

Picture this: you’re a successful lawyer living the high life until you are suddenly disbarred and suspended from your law firm when it is discovered that you lied about possessing a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and are now forced to enroll in community college. That is Jeff Winger’s dilemma in the inventive sitcom, Community. The show follows Jeff’s trials and tribulations and his relationship with a group of diverse and hilarious friends who form a Spanish study group. The creator, Dan Harmon, who went on to create Rick & Morty, wrote an incredibly meta show that makes fun of the sitcom format itself and has fun by playing with a diverse array of genres. You can enjoy a western-style episode, a My Dinner with Andre episode, or a sci-fi episode. If you want a sitcom about the other side of the education system, this is the only one that matters.

