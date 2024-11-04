Ever since the release of WandaVision, the mischievous Agatha Harkness (played to perfection by Kathryn Hahn) has cast a spell on many Marvel enthusiasts with her charm and charisma; despite being the central antagonist, fans were enchanted by her complex character and Hahn's captivating performance. This year, Agatha All Along finally hit the screens with impressive results, including an 82% Popcometer score.

Although not the highest-rated Marvel series so far, Agatha All Along has captured the attention of those intrigued by MCU's latest projects, especially those who enjoyed WandaVision and its supernatural elements. We delve into some of the best television series to watch next if you loved Marvel's campy show.

10 'Once Upon a Time' (2011 - 2018)

Created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis

Although their narratives are quite different, Once Upon A Time shares strong similarities with Agatha All Along, namely in their fairytale-like worldbuilding and layered characters. The fan-favorite Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis series focuses on a young woman with a troubled past who is drawn to a small town in Maine where fairy tales are to be believed.

Like Agatha All Along, Once Upon a Time features an immersive whimsy undertone and some intriguing plot twists, with magic serving as more than a plot device but also as a tool of self-discovery and transformation. Whether audiences are on the lookout for flawed characters to sympathize with or rich lore, this series is definitely worth checking — especially for how it also focuses on themes of self-discovery and finding your place in the world.

9 'Penny Dreadful' (2014 - 2016)

Created by John Logan

Fans of Agatha All Along's Gothic visuals and supernatural themes are probably not going to regret giving John Logan's Penny Dreadful a watch, despite it being fairly underwatched. The dark fantasy tale centers around several characters, among them Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), gunslighter Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and medium Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) as they all unite forces to combat supernatural threats.

Penny Dreadful's atmospheric world-building immerses audiences in a supernatural Victorian London similar to how Agatha All Along captures the mystery around magic. The characters in both shows are complex antiheroes who struggle with their inner demons and oftentimes make morally gray decisions. While there may not be initially many similarities narrative-wise, both series provide audiences with compelling explorations of power and identity and beautiful, spooky visuals.

8 'A Discovery of Witches' (2018 - 2022)

Created by Deborah Harkness

Based on the Deborah Harkness books, A Discovery of Witches invites audiences to explore ancient secrets and the complexities of magic. The story centers around historian and witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and enigmatic vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) as the two join forces to solve the mysteries of Ashmole 782.

Other than the fact that — funnily enough — the source material's author shares the Marvel character's surname, there are plenty of similar aspects in A Discovery of Witches and Agatha All Along. Not only do both throw identity, magic, and ancient knowledge into the mix, but they also feature emotionally resonant characters, exploring gray areas of power and morality. Like Agatha, Diana struggles to come to terms with her heritage as a witch, with self-acceptance being a huge theme in the series.

7 'Salem' (2014 - 2017)

Created by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon

Fans looking for other shows that explore the witchery world may consider watching Salem next. Although a lot darker than the Disney show, it also delves into the supernatural and explores the nature of dark magic. The Brannon Braga and Adam Simon series is loosely based on the infamous Salem's 17th-century witch trials.

Salem's atmosphere is equally fascinating and sinister, drawing audiences into its candle-lit rooms and foggy forests. Much like Agatha All Along, this witchy show features a complex female lead at its center and navigates themes of rebellion against societal norms, with Mary's journey being a rebellion against the oppressive patriarchy of Puritan society. Both series do an incredible job when it comes to their atmospheric stories and the way they blend horror and the supernatural to tell an introspective story about self-discovery.

6 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

This fan-favorite 1990s epic series by Joss Whedon stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in her most memorable role to date. It centers around a young woman destined to slay vampires and demons as she navigates through life with the help of her friends. Buffy attempts to balance her unique identity with her big responsibility of protecting the world from evil.

Both Buffy and Agatha are strong women who redefine what it really means to be a powerful woman in a supernatural world, defying stereotypes and carving their own paths. Furthermore, both shows also dwell in the gray area between good and evil and ultimately provide audiences with lighthearted and fun-loving moments despite their darker elements. In addition to their captivating characters, Agatha All Along and Buffy the Vampire Slayer are thematically rich when it comes to their lore and worldbuilding, which helps fully immerse audiences in their narratives.

5 'Charmed' (1998 - 2006)

Created by Constance M. Burge

Constance M. Burge's witchy 1990s supernatural fantasy Charmed centers around three Halliwell sisters (Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Shannen Doherty) who discover that they are the descendants of a line of good female witches and are then destined to fight against the forces of evil using their combined power of witchcraft, the "Power of Three."

This Constance M. Burge series provides audiences with a fun time in front of the screen as it follows the central sisters, depicting their struggle with identity while also exploring sisterhood and the burden of divine force. Like Agatha All Along, Charmed delves into themes of self-discovery and personal growth through its layered central characters, also delving into the allure of magic and the potential corruption that comes with immense power.

4 'American Horror Story: Coven' (2011)

Created by Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy and Halley Feiffer

American Horror Story is known for its amazing anthology tales, making it easy for audiences who haven't watched any season to jump into what they believe fits their style the most right away. Coven is certainly one of the show's strongest; the story centers around a group of young witches as they fight for survival and against extinction.

Coven and Agatha All Along share common ground in their depictions of witchcraft, though both shows are essentially different narrative-wise. Both delve into the dark and complex nature of witchcraft while also exploring themes of power, control, and legacy, featuring intriguing female characters at their center. As always, Jessica Lange does an incredible job bringing her American Horror Story character to life, instantly making the season worth checking.

3 'Mayfair Witches' (2023 -)

Created by Esta Spalding

One of the most recent projects in the witchy field is Esta Spalding's Mayfair Witches, a supernatural fantasy following a neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. Upon learning this, she must contend with a presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Much like the Disney show, Mayfair Witches explores the way magic shapes identity and connects past and present. The series' moral ambiguity and how it grapples with the blurred line between good and evil makes it a great fit for Agatha All Along enthusiasts. Another significant similarity is how the two paint intriguing portraits of what it means to be a witch when it comes at a steep cost, as well as the sense of isolation both characters feel and how it impacts their journeys.

2 'Witches of East End' (2013 - 2014)

Created by Maggie Friedman

In Maggie Friedman's Witches of East End two sisters, a bartender and a librarian, discover as adults that they're witches with magical powers. Naturally, this eventually leads them to embark on magical adventures, which include going up against a mortal enemy along with their mother and their sister. The story is loosely based on the novel of the same name by Melissa de la Cruz.

Whether it is its supernatural elements that explore the consequences of using magic or the strong female characters, Witches of East End shares some similarities with Agatha All Along. Those into fantasy and family drama series are likely to enjoy this witchy pick, especially for the way it incorporates dark humor and has a campy feel to it that may appeal to fans of the Disney+ series.

1 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018 - 2020)

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Last but not least, the bewitching Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the ultimate pick for Agatha All Along enthusiasts. Based on the Archie comic book series of the same name, the supernatural TV show sees 16th-year-old Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) reconciling her dual nature as half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the world.

On top of focusing on witches navigating the world of dark magic — and discovering themselves in the process (with both journeys focusing on powerful women embracing their identities) — both Agatha All Along and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina feature rich visuals and cinematography that fully immerse audiences in their respective worlds. Furthermore, despite their supernatural horror elements, both of these shows feature a handful of humorous moments to contrast with their narratives, something that ultimately might make the stories more engaging and appealing to some.