After three long years, Netflix’s Arcane is set to return for its second and final season. The show takes a look at the tragedy-filled story of sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who have been sent on different paths by fate. While they started out as bandits, Vi eventually joined the noble enforcers after being imprisoned and Jinx embraced her chaotic self and aligned herself with the crime lord Silco (Jason Spisak).

What drew viewers into Arcane was not just its League of Legends elements and lore, but its incredibly fluid mix of 3D and 2D animation, expansive and breathtaking world building, as well as its core story about a broken sisterhood. For those who were captivated by Arcane's fusion of action, magic, and steampunk aesthetics, they’d be happy to know there are plenty of other shows that offer a similar visual and thematic experience.

10 'Terminator Zero' (2021-2024)

Created by Mattson Tomlin

Image via Netflix

Terminator Zero is an animated show that presents another perspective on the world of the successful franchise. It puts the spotlight on the work of a scientist named Malcolm Lee (André Holland), whose project Kokoro, which is an AI system designed to rival Skynet, forces the evil company to dispatch a Terminator (Timothy Olyphant) to destroy his invention. Thankfully, Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), a hardened warrior from the future, is sent back in time to protect Malcolm and save humanity.

Viewers who were captivated by the immersive world-building and complex character dynamics of Arcane will also enjoy Terminator Zero. Like Arcane, the series masterfully constructs a world that’s both familiar and alien, where the lines between technology and humanity blur. In addition, both series deal with the ramifications of unchecked technological advancement, but Terminator Zero offers a bloodthirsty machine that’s perhaps more frightening than the other robots in the franchise.

9 'Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex' (2002-2005)

Created by Kenji Kamiyama

Image via Nippon TV

While there’s no denying that Ghost in the Shell is a top-tier anime movie, a more detailed exploration of Masamune Shirow’s manga the TV show Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. Sharing a similar plot, the show follows Major Motoko Kusanagi (Atsuko Tanaka), who is a full-body cyborg who has mastered both physical combat and technological infiltration. The show closely looks at Major Motoko’s handling of Section 9, an elite task force combating cybercrime in a world teetering on the brink of chaos.

From the hunt for the elusive Laughing Man, a hacker who can manipulate reality itself, to the philosophical musings of sentient AI tanks, the series showcases the juxtaposition of cyberpunk visuals with an existential narrative. It’s just as visually stunning and exciting as Arcane, with both shows highlighting the potential for progress and destruction of technological advancements. But what makes the show worth the watch is its chilling narrative that’s brought to life by its fluid animation and striking cyberpunk visuals.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 1, 2004 Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Takashi Onozuka , Taro Yamaguchi , Sakiko Tamagawa , Tôru Ôkawa , Yutaka Nakano , Nobuyuki Hiyama Seasons 2

8 'Scavengers Reign' (2023)

Created by Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner

Image via Max

In Scavengers Reign, a catastrophic accident leaves the crew of the space freighter Demeter stranded on an uncharted planet. Azi (Sunita Mani) steps up to guide her fellow survivors through an alien labyrinth full of a world of vibrant flora, bizarre fauna, and hidden dangers, relying on her ingenuity and the unique skills of Kamen (Ted Travelstead), Sam (Bob Stephenson) and Levi (Alia Shawkat).

For those who appreciate Arcane's suspense and emotional depth, Scavengers Reign is an essential watch. Like Arcane, it explores the resilience of the human spirit, showcasing the characters' ability to adapt and overcome in the face of overwhelming odds. With universal acclaim from critics, Scavengers Reign emerges as one of the best animated shows of the decade with its exceptional animation and inventive depiction of human survival in an alien ecosystem.

7 'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Created by Hajime Isayama

Image via Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan features a world shrouded by towering walls that shield humanity from monstrous humanoid creatures known as Titans. The show primarily follows Eren Yeager (Yuki Kaji) as he dreams of freedom and a chance to take vengeance on the Titans, who have attacked his home and eaten his mother. Alongside his adopted sister, Mikasa Ackerman (Yui Ishikawa), and their loyal friend, Armin Arlert (Marina Inoue), Eren joins the Scout Regiment, embarking on a treacherous adventure and transformative journey.

The intensity of Attack on Titan will surely excite fans of Arcane, as both shows highlight the importance of survival and adaptation in a world full of overwhelming odds. The animation style, with its raw energy and visceral action sequences, especially those featuring the Omni-Directional Maneuvering Gear, is exciting and echoes the visual brilliance of Arcane. Eren's journey toward a lust for power mirrors Jinx's tragic spiral into insanity, creating a compelling parallel between the two characters.

Attack On Titan Release Date September 28, 2013 Cast Marina Inoue , Hiro Shimono , Takehito Koyasu , Yûki Kaji , Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook Seasons 4

Rent on Amazon

6 'Trigun Stampede' (2023)

Created by Yasuhiro Nightow

Image via Orange

Orange’s remake of the beloved ‘90s anime finds a reimagined Wild West filled with sci-fi elements. Trigun Stampede is a space Western anime that follows the journey of Vash the Stampede (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), a legendary gunman who is ironically a pacifist. The story focuses on Vash's efforts to avoid bounty hunters, as well as the haunted specter of his brother, Millions Knives (Jun'ya Ikeda). Along the way, he forges unlikely alliances with investigative reporter Meryl Stryfe (Sakura Ando) and a mysterious priest named Nicholas D. Wolfwood (Yoshimasa Hosoya).

What makes Trigun Stampede similar to Arcane is its story of broken kinship and morally ambiguous characters that viewers can’t help but get attached to. The remake was well-received by anime fans due to its energizing action sequences which feature a blend of gun-fu and strategic battles. On top of that, its moving story — despite being comical and lighthearted at times — highlights how revenge and forgiveness ​​are two sides of the same coin.

Watch on Hulu

5 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009-2010)

Created by Hiromu Arakawa

Image via Crunchyroll

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood shows a world where the laws of alchemy govern all. In it, brothers Edward Elric (Romi Park) and Alphonse Elric (Rie Kugimiya) have paid a heavy price for their attempt to defy death — with Edward losing his limbs and Alphonse his whole body. The show follows the two brothers and their quest to regain what they lost, and along the way, they encounter allies and enemies, from the fiery Colonel Roy Mustang (Shinichiro Miki) to the villainous Father (Iemasa Kayumi).

Like Arcane, it puts the spotlight on siblings who are on a mission to find their true selves — albeit a bit differently. While Edward and Alphonse share an unbreakable bond in their pursuit of a common goal, Jinx and Vi's fractured relationship forces them on separate journeys of self-discovery, leaving their reconciliation uncertain. With its diverse cast of characters and interesting power system, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is an essential anime that everyone should watch.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 9, 2009 Cast Romi Pak , Rie Kugimiya , Shinichirô Miki , Fumiko Orikasa , Hidekatsu Shibata , Mamoru Miyano , Kenji Utsumi , Minami Takayama Seasons 4

4 'DOTA: Dragon’s Blood' (2021-2023)

Created by Ashley Miller

Image via Netflix

Ancient dragons clash with powerful sorcerers in the DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. The high-fantasy animated show follows where Davion (Yuri Lowenthal), a Dragon Knight imbued with the power of an Eldwurm. Ancient forces collide as Davion battles shaky alliances and the evil schemes of Terrorblade (JB Blanc), who wants to shape the fabric of their reality and exterminate all dragons.

Arcane and DOTA: Dragon’s Blood find common ground in the fact that both are based on popular video games that have stolen the hearts of gamers and animation fans alike. DOTA: Dragon's Blood is a satisfying show for those who want to watch intrigue and action, and just like Arcane, it has a main character who isn’t afraid to defy his bounds. More than just bringing the game to the screen, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood transcends adaptation by providing a deeper understanding of the characters and the world they inhabit.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022-)

Created by Matthew Mercer and Critical Role

Image via Prime Video

Imagine a world where the fate of heroes is determined by the roll of a die, where imagination takes flight and epic adventures unfold. The Legend of Vox Machina transports viewers to the world of Exandria, where a group of adventurers known as Vox Machina confronts dragons, demons, and the darkness that casts a shadow of destruction over the land. Across treacherous landscapes, from the cursed city of Whitestone to the depths of the Underdark, the characters in The Legend of Vox Machina forge unbreakable bonds of friendship and test their courage.

Just like Arcane, The Legend of Vox Machina grabs viewers with its witty banter, pulse-pounding battles, and heartfelt character moments. The show's compelling cast of flawed heroes elevates the storytelling, particularly through their nuanced reactions and complex approaches to the challenges they face. With animation by Titmouse, Inc., The Legend of Vox Machina is a visual spectacle full of lush landscapes and dynamic action sequences — and with its mature themes and gritty edge, it’s difficult to not binge the show.

The Legend of Vox Machina Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 28, 2022 Directors Sam Riegel , Brandon Auman Cast Laura Bailey , Marisha Ray , Ashley Johnson , Taliesin Jaffe , Liam O'Brien , travis willingham , Matthew Mercer , Sam Riegel Seasons 2

2 'The Legend of Korra' (2012-2014)

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Image via Nickelodeon

Expanding on the already sweeping world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, follows the titular character as she further masters the elements. Korra (Janet Varney), faces challenges that test her strength, her wisdom, and her very identity. Korra faces a diverse array of challenges throughout the series, confronting foes like the masked Amon (Steve Blum), her evil uncle Unalaq (Adrian LaTourelle), and the revolutionary Zaheer (Henry Rollins), with each encounter pushing her to grow and evolve as the Avatar.

Similar to Arcane, The Legend of Korra presents a nuanced and relatable female protagonist whose goals, behavior, and morality are constantly challenged. Korra’s character arc is one to watch, with her growing from an immature and arrogant avatar to someone who has achieved inner peace and resilience, overcoming personal trauma and embracing her vulnerability.

1 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Created by Rafał Jaki