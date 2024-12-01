After its debut on the HBO network in 2001, Band of Brothers quickly became one of the most iconic and revered war shows of all time. Based on a famous historical novel by American historian Stephen Ambrose, this ten-part miniseries tells the incredible true story of Easy Company of the 101st Airborne Division during their time fighting in the European Theater of WWII. It's a gripping tale about brotherhood, sacrifice, and determination in the face of so much adversity.

It's an emotional and thrilling story unlike anything audiences have ever experienced. Thanks to its pulse-pounding action, magnificent characters, and mature storytelling, it continues to bring them back for more viewings. Hardly anything can trump Band of Brothers' style, but there are similar war shows out there that capture some of its unique feel. Anyone who is a fan of the show could appreciate some of these other series as they are set around WWII and other conflicts and even feature similar themes and ideas. Here are ten shows to appreciate for anyone who enjoys Band of Brothers.

10 'Das Boot' (1985)

Created by Wolfgang Petersen

Kicking off this list is a submarine war masterpiece hailing from Germany. Directed by the late Wolfgang Petersen, Das Boot is an intense, claustrophobic war drama about the officers and crew of the U-96 as they brave through a patrol in the northern waters of the Atlantic. Originally released theatrically in 1981, it was re-released on broadcast in 1985 as a three-part uncut miniseries with 159 minutes of additional footage.

Das Boot is a powerful character-driven story mixed with exciting action sequences and a tense story.

Aside from both stories centering around European conflict, Band of Brothers and Das Boot delve heavily into the minds of the men who fought during the war. Like the miniseries, this one explores the perspectives of many unique characters and their thoughts about how war has affected their lives. Das Boot is a powerful character-driven story mixed with exciting action sequences and a tense story that fascinates viewers about the Second World War.

9 'Rogue Heroes' (2022–2024)

Created by Steven Knight

BBC's SAS: Rogue Heroes is a military war drama detailing the origins of the famed "Special Air Service" unit during the early years of WWII. Starting with their formation during the brutal Western Desert Campaign in North Africa, it follows this newly established squad of elite soldiers as they carry out dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

It's a fascinating short series with decent character moments, exciting visuals, and gorgeous cinematography. While it unfortunately suffers from some unrealistic combat scenes, plenty of interesting, action-packed moments help gloss over a few of its flaws. Fans of the HBO show would get great enjoyment out of this unique British show as it features a remarkable cast of characters and thrilling action moments. It's also pretty star-studded, featuring big names like Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella, and Dominic West.

8 'Our World War' (2014–2014)

Created by Joe Barton