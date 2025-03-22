Better Call Saul had its first season air in 2015 which, in 2025, now makes it a decade old. That could make one feel a little old, but that’s life, that’s time. Things go on, but some things remain, like good television. And Better Call Saul was good television, starting pretty strong for a prequel show and gradually getting better as it went along, with its final season—which aired throughout 2022—being especially strong.

There’s not much out there that scratches the exact same itch as Better Call Saul (well, one soon-to-be-mentioned obvious show comes very close), but there are shows that have comparable elements. If you want offbeat drama, dark comedy, shows focusing on crimes, or character-focused stuff that’s quietly intense, some of the following TV shows might well have what you're looking for, and could well be candidates for filling the Better Call Saul-shaped hole in your heart.