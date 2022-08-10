The true-crime genre has picked up significantly since the advent of streaming services, and it only seems to be getting more attention as time goes by. The reason it is so well-liked is still something of a mystery. Maybe it's because we find it hard to accept that a person could have committed some of the crimes shown. Or maybe we enjoy it because it helps us see the bigger picture of our own life. In any case, the desire for true crime in our culture has reached critical mass, which explains why it seems like a new movie, TV show, or documentary in the genre is released every other week and Dennis Lehane’s Black Bird is one of the newest and most interesting.

The plot of Black Bird is based on Jimmy Keene's 2010 autobiographyIn with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, and centers on Jimmy, a charismatic but conceited drug dealer who has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term. Jimmy, played by the brilliantTaron Egerton, agrees to enter a maximum security prison and befriend a notorious serial killer called Larry Hill, who is brought to life byPaul Walter Hauser. His mission: to persuade Hill to admit to his crimes and reveal the whereabouts of the bodies of his young victims. Black Bird is an exploration of how criminals are born, never a mystery or a story solely about atonement, and skillfully shows the developing bond between its two unexpected criminal partners. The leads' performances shine through just from the trailer alone and Hauser’s portrayal of Larry Hall is bound to give you shivers. It's an eerie performance that gives the show a sinister air of fascination.

If you enjoyed Black Bird, you might be on the lookout for more similar shows, but sometimes it's difficult to know where to begin because the genre seems to be so crowded. And that's why we've compiled a list of crime shows that are similar to Black Bird that we think you're really going to enjoy.

Mindhunter is based on actual events that have been fictionalized for television, which sets it apart from so many other crime dramas. It follows fictitious characters who stand in for actual FBI employees from the 1970s who helped launch the criminal profiling of serial killers. The majority of the action takes place at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and the show centers on two agents named Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), who are in charge of the academy's behavioral science department.

There is something a little peculiar about a serial killer series that never actually depicts serial killing. Yes, it presents several serial killers, but the majority of them are in prison, therefore the focus of the show is on interacting with them and persuading them to spill their secrets in the hopes of getting just near enough to glimpse the bottom of each killer's unique abyss without slipping in. Mindhunter never truly shows the audience the gruesome murders, it only ever depicts the result of it, such as the chalk outlines and the sporadic crime scene photograph.

In a genre that so commonly focuses on violence, both sexual and otherwise, Mindhunter is a story about the power of words, stories, and memories. It is generally a difficult task to find a way to never show what is meant to terrify the audience, while still terrorizing them enough and Mindhunter excels at it, usually through careful shot selection, fantastic acting, and beautifully calibrated conversation.

The Alienist is an American historical drama television series based on the 1994 Caleb Carr novel of the same name. The limited series' ten episodes had their formal launch in January 2018 and is adapted by Hossein Amini and directed by Jakob Verbruggen. Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning play members of an impromptu team put together in mid-1890s New York City to look into a serial killer who is targeting street children. The series combines reality and fantasy by using historical people like Theodore Roosevelt, who served as police commissioner from 1895 to 1897. A follow-up series based on the 1997 sequel novel The Angel of Darkness was then ordered in 2018 and the second season The Alienist: Angel of Darkness debuted on July 19, 2020.

The conversations between the many characters in The Alienist are brilliantly written and purposefully chosen, and it does a fantastic job of bringing the various characters to life. Despite brief instances where certain lines appear forced or constrained, the meticulously paced plot that dominates the majority of the series makes up for them. The production value of The Alienist is spectacular. There is no disputing that it perfectly captures the ambiance and tone of the period, whether it be in a crowded marketplace packed to the gills with people or a gloomy alleyway lit by a lone flickering lamplight. The Alienist's environment feels more like a real, breathing city than an expensively made television set thanks to the incorporation of contemporary social issues plaguing the country, such as the Suffragette movement.

A Netflix original true-crime drama, Unbelievable is a miniseries and stars Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever. It concerns a string of rapes that occurred in Colorado and Washington State. The miniseries is based on T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong's 2015 news piece An Unbelievable Story of Rape and their 2018 book A False Report, which is based on the same research.

The story in Unbelievable is true, and truly devastating. This drama centers on Marie Adler (played by Kaitlyn Dever), who was allegedly raped by a masked intruder in her house and then persecuted once more by the press and cops who thought she had made up her story. They persisted, and because of the pressure, Marie changed her story. Due to this peculiarity, two female detectives take on the case and investigate the facts to establish the identity of the serial rapist. Unbelievable's main plot is centered around the way the police officers who were initially assigned to Marie's case interrogated her, wearing her down to the point where she appeared to think it would be simpler to just deny having been raped. Anyone who has watched a lot of criminal serial dramas will recognize the example of poorly trained male detectives sabotaging a sexual assault investigation. In the case of Unbelievable, the events took place as they were described.

Unbelievable adapts the fictitious true-crime technique with the subject of the investigation being a serial offender. The series allows the story to be conveyed from the perspective of women, something that not many crime shows do. Women make up the investigation team and the survivor, offering a fresh perspective that true-crime enthusiasts enjoy. It also highlights how even when women are victims in the majority of the cases, they are still relentlessly questioned and vilified if they decide to come out with their stories.

Ryan Murphy and Evan Romansky collaborated on the creation of the American psychological thriller television series Ratched, which stars Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched. It is a prequel to the 1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, directed by Milo Forman and based on the 1962 book of the same name by Ken Kesey. It shows Mildred Ratched's life before the events in the movie, albeit in a different setting - California as opposed to Oregon. The first season of Ratched, which was given a two-season order, debuted on Netflix in September 2020.

It's not a recent trend to want to explain the origins of evil female characters like Nurse Ratched. Whether it originated from the genuine curiosity of the characters' creators or movie studios spotting an opportunity, the trend has highlighted a demand for feminist reappraisals of storylines not previously regarded. Paulson's take on Ratchedshows the transformation of Mildred's anger and loneliness to turn into the character that most people are familiar with. What also makes Ratched stand out is its vibrant color palette of greens, reds, and other solid hues that give the audience the context regarding the action while still imparting the horror vibe.

Beyond Evil (2021)

Beyond Evil is a South Korean series that premiered in 2021 and takes place in a small town where there have been numerous murders. Our two main characters are Han Joo-won (Yeo Jin-goo), the son of the future police commissioner in Seoul, who is high-ranking despite his age, and Lee Dong-sik (Shin Ha-Kyun), a police officer who was demoted from his former position as a detective.

Beyond Evil is one of those exceptional works of art that persists in the mind long after it has ended. Throughout its entire run, Beyond Evil does not hesitate to depict and examine both admirable and repugnant aspects of humanity. Shin Ha-Kyun and Yeo Jin-Goo are outstanding actors who deliver one of their greatest performances in Beyond Evil. Their characters drive the majority of the plot and this could have easily been a major downfall if not for their incredibly nuanced, vivid performances. The large cast of characters is crucial since they all harbor secrets and as each secret is disclosed, this drama frequently returns to its title, yet also avoids the banal topic of what evil actually is. Instead, it demonstrates that evil is frequently subtle, common, and all too simple, rather than flashy or extravagant. Sim Na Yeon brings out the best in the direction. The feeling of claustrophobia in tiny towns and how imprisoned the protagonists feel in their minds are conveyed to viewers using close-ups, slow panning, and tracking shots.

Hannibal is an American psychological thriller TV series created by Bryan Fuller. The show centers on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy, and Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, a forensic psychiatrist who is fated to become Will Graham's most devious opponent while at the same time, the only individual who can understand him. It is based on characters from Thomas Harris' novels Red Dragon (1981), Hannibal (1999), and Hannibal Rising (2006).

The primary actors' performances and the show's aesthetic were highly appreciated by the critics. The series has developed a strong fan following and is regarded as one of the best horror television series by reviewers and viewers alike, but Hannibal won’t be confused for comfort television due to its heightened aesthetic, flamboyant speech, and jarring, nauseating flashes of violence. The fact that Hannibal evolves with each season is one of its great attributes. While the first season strictly adhered to figuring out serial killer profiles based on Will and Hannibal's abilities, the second season shifts into a more intense psychological fight between Graham and Lecter, ending in a dramatic season conclusion that's as unexpected as it is satisfying. Season 3 isolates several of the main characters and moves the action to Europe, taking the series into an almost entirely symbolic realm of suspense and mystery.

Manhunt is a murder investigation-based British television drama starring Martin Clunes as Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton. The first season was centered on the true account of the inquiry into the murder of Amélie Delagrange, a French student. Levi Bellfield, who had been wanted for the murder of Delagrange and several other high-profile but unsolved killings, was eventually found after a lengthy manhunt. The second season focuses on Sutton chasing an infamous southeast London serial rapist who terrorized hundreds of people over 17 years.

What makes Manhunttruly brilliant is that it actually feels quite real. This is presumably because the show is based on the memoirs of the officer who oversaw the real investigation. Therefore, the procedure is undoubtedly as accurate as is humanly possible in terms of what actually occurred, the officers' actions, and how the inquiry developed. Manhunt, at times, has the air of a documentary since it concentrates more on the retelling of the event, the processes, challenges, and facts of the case than on any dramatic moments or sensationalized depictions of the murders. As the unwavering Colin Sutton, Martin Clunes shines. He also captures Sutton's quiet, supremely capable, and meticulous leadership of the investigation. Clunes keeps a low profile and does a superb job of conveying Sutton's faith in his intuitions and convictions.

Oz (1997-2003)

Tom Fontana is the creator and main writer of Oz, an American drama television series that takes place in a fictitious prison. It was the first one-hour drama show produced by HBO and the one that started to earn HBO much-deserved praise from critics. The six-season run of Oz began in 1997 and continued till 2003. Oz is the nickname for the fictional level four maximum-security state prison known as the Oswald State Correctional Facility, formerly known as the Oswald State Penitentiary.

Oz is a series that isn't afraid to depict aspects of life that the majority of people are unaware of, such as the complex relationships between people we only know superficially. Even though a lot of the violence is explicit, it is nevertheless an important aspect of the show. Although there are certain inconsistencies in this fictitious portrayal of the prison system, Oz is still a terrific series due to its excellent script and talented actors.

The production is incredibly intense and emotional thanks to stars likeErnie Hudson, Terry Kinney, Eamonn Walker,Edie Falco,J.K. Simmons, and many other brilliant cast members. Oz transports us to the Oswald State Penitentiary, where violent offenders will resort to whatever means necessary to survive. It captivates you and draws you in with a diverse range of relationships and stories. Oz truly understands how to appeal to the audience's emotions with captivating characters and realistic conflict.