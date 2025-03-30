Black Mirror remains one of the most captivating science fiction series currently streaming, renowned for its top-notch social commentary, amazing acting performances, and innovative storytelling. With each episode offering a unique and often unsettling glimpse into the consequences of technological advancements, it slowly redefined modern dystopian storytelling, leaving audiences both uncomfortable and fascinated.

If you're captivated by the modern sci-fi benchmark's thought-provoking themes and are on the hunt for similar shows that explore the intersection of technology and society while the new season isn't out yet, numerous entertaining picks delve into similar themes with unique twists and fresh perspectives. From Years and Years to Electric Dreams, these are ten shows that Black Mirror enthusiasts will potentially love.