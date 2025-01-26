For fans of Bob's Burgers, there is no shortage of similar series targeted at viewers of all ages. Bob's Burgers may find its audience primarily among adult viewers, but it has charm for all. The series follows the Belcher family, with parents Linda and Bob and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise. The series is a sweet and often chaotic look at a family that seems to always have something going on. Bob's Burgers uses humor to showcase a family made up of flawed people who are always worth rooting for.

Some series, like The Great North, focus on a lovable but flawed family who are constantly getting into shenanigans, not unlike the Belchers. Other series, like King of the Hill, provide humorous commentary on a bumbling yet lovable father figure as they try their best to do right by their family. The best series that are similar to Bob's Burgers combine humor and zany hijinks to tell poignant, family-centered stories that are always fun to watch.

10 'The Great North' (2021–)

Created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis

The Great North follows Beef Tobin (Nick Offerman), a divorced father of four children. As a fisherman, Beef does his best to be a loving and supportive father to his children. The series follows his many mishaps in trying to keep his family together after being abandoned by his former wife. While The Great North often centers around the fact that Beef can be an overbearing and suffocating influence in his children's lives, it is always clear that he has their best interests at heart.

For fans of Bob's Burgers, the scripts written by the Molyneuxs will be instantly recognizable. Like Bob's Burgers, the central theme of The Great North is how important a father's love can be in the lives of his children. Both series focus on how family dysfunction can be used to create funny and lovable characters. Additionally, both Bob's Burgers and The Great North highlight how much children and parents can learn from one another, for better and worse.

9 'F is for Family' (2015–2021)

Created by Bill Burr and Michael Price

F is for Family follows a dysfunctional family living in suburban Pennsylvania. Francis "Frank" Xavier Murphy (Bill Burr) is a short-tempered Korean War veteran who has become completely disillusioned with life despite loving his family very much. F is for Family also features Laura Dern as the voice of Franks's wife, Sue. Frank, Sue, and their four children all have quirks and often find themselves in increasingly bizarre situations.

F is for Family is another example of an animated sitcom highlighting the importance of family, much like Bob's Burgers. While Bob may not be nearly as unhinged as Frank, the two are both loving fathers and husbands who consistently try to do their best with what they are given, even when they don't always get things right. Both F is for Family and Bob's Burgers showcase families that often struggle to stay afloat but who always find a way to make their lives work.

8 'Home Movies' (1999–2004)

Created by Brendon Small and Loren Bouchard

Home Movies comes from creator Loren Bouchard, who is also the creator of Bob's Burgers. Home Movies follows Brendon Small (Brendon Small), an awkward eight-year-old boy who is an aspiring filmmaker. As Brendon develops his unique artistic sensibilities while making home movies with his friends, he learns more about himself and his relationships. Home Movies features often bizarre dialogue that became a notable feature of the series.

Like Bob's Burgers, Home Movies delivers a quirky and lovable ensemble whose members constantly seem to get into trouble. While the animation style of Home Movies is decidedly less refined than that featured in Bob's Burgers, it is an important part of the story. These two series offer contrasting views of familial relationships, with Brendon developing an unhealthy father-son-like connection to his soccer coach. However, both series are similar in that they showcase highly creative children who do not always have the support they need to thrive.