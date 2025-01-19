Solving crimes for the FBI using forensic anthropology and forensic archaeology, Bones is a crime drama that was very popular during its over-a-decade run. Over the course of 12 seasons, fans watched as Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) to Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) dove into case files revolving around human remains, solving the mysteries using nothing more than bones to learn what happened to the victims. While Bones is a great series to re-watch, there are others out there that include similar themes, characters, and narratives, including the exploration of their lives outside of work.

From the cases solved by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in Criminal Minds to the LAPD running around Los Angeles to track down bad guys in Lucifer, there are many crime procedurals out there that look at different aspects of not only a federal branch of law enforcement but local as well. Whether it be a drama, urban fantasy, comedy, or a bit of sci-fi, these shows are solid options for fans of Bones!

10 'Monk' (2002–2009)

Created by Andy Breckman

After the murder of his wife, Trudy (Stellina Rusich and Melora Hardin), San Fransisco homicide detective Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) developed numerous phobias and increased OCD. Sadly, he was asked to leave the force, and over the course of three years, Monk was pretty much a recluse, never leaving his home. With the help of his nurse and assistant, Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram), Monk becomes a private investigator, helping his former boss solve crimes around the city while still trying to figure out who killed his wife.

Monk has a unique knack for telling a narrative that is both serious and comedic, diving into the title character’s mental health while showcasing his willingness to address personal issues while utilizing his keen detective skills to work on other important matters. The series has engaging character development and a supporting cast who add depth to the storyline without taking away from any of the plot. It is a wonderful series for viewers who enjoy a good mystery, heartwarming moments, and intriguing characters.

9 'The Closer' (2005–2012)

Created by James Duff, Michael M. Robin, and Greer Shephard

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Brenda Leigh Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick) moves to Los Angeles, California. There, she heads a squad of detectives who handle high-profile homicides and showcases her CIA-trained interrogation skills. All in all, Johnson is a highly skilled closer, someone who is able to solve cases and pull confessions from suspects. Through seven seasons, viewers watch as Johnson works to find the right suspects and bring them to justice, even bending the law a time or two to catch the correct person.

With a strong female lead, The Closer brings viewers into a different part of a police investigation – the interrogation room. It dances around being a typical police drama while throwing in some soap opera aspects, namely the tension Johnson causes around the station with her squad. While the narrative can be very formulaic at times and not really creative, The Closer is more about the characters and their stories, showcasing them as human and not superhumans who aren’t bedragged, unorganized, and exhausted from tracking down suspects.

8 'The X-Files' (1993–2002)

Created by Chris Carter

Following the story of FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), The X-Files was unlike anything when it first aired in 1992. During the series, fans watch as Mulder and Scully investigate what is known as the X-Files, unsolved cases that have to do with paranormal occurrences around the country. What is interesting, though, is the show doesn’t have two characters that agree on the supernatural. While Mulder is a believer, Scully is a skeptic and doesn’t necessarily believe in everything they are looking into, thinking there is a more logical explanation. Even so, they go about each episode solving cases while an overall government conspiracy plays out in the background.

The X-Files was a new type of supernatural show, bringing a monster-of-the-week episode structure to the screen with an overarching plot that is a typical FBI police procedural, with characters trying their best to solve crimes. It also paved the way for more complex and intense sci-fi themes that weren’t seen on television, bringing in creativity and imagination that, while not scientifically accurate, was wildly entertaining. While The X-Files is a far cry from the realistic narrative seen in Bones, it is still a police drama worth watching.