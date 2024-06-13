Season 3 of Netflix's period hit, Bridgerton, has viewers pinning for yet another leading man and longing to know whether Lady Whistledown's identity will be unveiled by the end of Part 2. As Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) goes through an epic glow-up and gets engaged to the most eligible bachelor of the Ton, fans of the show can't help but root for her and Colin (Luke Newton), much like they do in every season of the series. Bridgerton's charm lies in its simplistic plot, often focusing on a couple's journey to the altar during the Regency Era. With balls happening frequently and the presence of romance always in the air, viewers feel like they can fantasize about a different moment in time, without having to fully travel to the 1800s and adhere to its strict social norms.

Similarly, the TV shows listed below also take place in a distant past, and make the audience watching them feel entranced by their royal themes, passionate couples, endearing friendships, and strong-headed protagonists. In case you are in search of a series to watch next that has a similar feel to Shonda Rhimes' comforting period title, here are several options that Lady Whistledown would certainly approve.

9 'Victoria' (2016-2019)

Created by Daisy Goodwin

Victoria, a series following the British ruler's ascension to power, takes place two decades after Bridgerton's latest season. Yet, the urgency for marriage remains a reality for Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman), who marries Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) shortly after her coronation in 1837. As the weight of the throne lies on the young royal's shoulders, the couple undergo several hardships during their marriage, especially given her proximity to her advisor, Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell).

Much like Penelope and Colin, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert develop a close friendship before courting each other. Despite some of the obstacles that they face after their wedding, they remain in love and build a happy family together. Viewers can't help but fall for their connection and companionship, as they take on responsibilities side-by-side.

8 'Reign' (2013-2017)

Created by Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie Sengupta

Another series that revolves around the monarchy, Reign follows Mary Stuart as she travels with her ladies-in-waiting from Scotland to France in order to meet with Prince Francis (Toby Regbo), who she is engaged to. While their union was strategically set up to benefit both kingdoms, their feelings for each other make this marriage of convenience "a true love match" (a phrase often used in the Bridgerton universe).

Throughout the series, Mary must avouch for herself as her alliance with France doesn't abstain her from having to endure life threats or the pressures of being a future queen. Although she does eventually have a tragic aftermath, viewers can't help but be captivated by her strength and willingness to be the best ruler she can for her people.

7 'Sanditon' (2019-2023)

Adapted by Andrew Davies

Bridgerton Season 2 feels like an ode to Pride and Prejudice, showing Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate's (Simone Ashley) enemies-to-lovers relationship that is somewhat similar to the leads in Jane Austen's beloved classic. Sandition, a PBS drama, is an adaptation of the author's last novel, which she didn't get to finish before her death. It follows Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), a young lady who moves to a small village by the sea in the hopes of settling in and having a fresh start. Yet, her plans are challenged by Sidney Parker (Theo James), an ambitious gentleman eyeing the opportunity to turn the village into a resort.

This recommendation is perfect for those whose favorite trope is enemies-to-lovers, and who appreciate Kanthony's love story more than any other on the Netflix show. Charlotte and Sidney's flirting is a delight to watch, making viewers feel drawn to this meant-to-be pairing.

6 'Vanity Fair' (2018)

Created by Gwyneth Hughes

It would be impossible to not add Vanity Fair to this list, considering that the miniseries features Claudia Jesse (known for playing Eloise in the Netflix show). Based on a novel of the same name, the project follows Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke), a broke but ambitious woman who is set on taking English society by storm with her attempts to elevate her status. Determined to do whatever it takes to get ahead, she manages to secure a spot in King George IV's court, where she breaks hearts and causes scandals.

Becky would likely be Portia Featherington's (Polly Walker) best friend, if the Vanity Fair and Bridgerton universes were to merge. After all, the Featherington matriarch has proven throughout the seasons that she will continue to do whatever it takes to maintain her and her family's estate.

5 'Outlander' (2014-Present)

Developed by Ronald D. Moore

Also based on a series of novels, Outlander is a time-traveling TV treasure, with a leading couple that exudes even more chemistry than Bridgerton's pairings thus far. The show is centered on Claire Beachamp (Catriona Balfe), a WWII nurse who reconnects with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) and the two decide to go on vacation to Scotland. While there, Claire accidentally touches a few stones from a Scottish landmark that transports her to 1743, during the Jacobite Revolution, where she becomes enamored by Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Although Bridgerton has been notable for turning up the heat when it comes to its pairings' passionate scenes (making everyone "burn" for its leading duo in Season 1), Claire and Jamie's sizzling chemistry never disappoints. The couple goes through thick and thin as they see themselves in the middle of several historical battle scenes and their love is constantly challenged by their centuries-long gap.

4 'The Buccaneers' (2023-Present)

Created by Katherine Jakeways

The Buccaneers is an Apple TV + original that focuses on a group of American girls, who long to marry off to London suitors. At the center of the show is Nan (Kristine Froseth), who sees herself in the middle of a love triangle between a charming and shy duke named Theo (Guy Remmers), and his childhood best friend Guy (Matthew Broome). Throughout the series, Nan and her friends come into terms with themselves as they experience cultural clashes and financial struggles on their way to finding a suitable husband.

Although Bridgerton is way more lighthearted than this period drama, which hones in on the difficulties of married life and social constraints, The Buccaneers' leading ladies will likely take your world by storm with their boldness and strength.

3 'Downton Abbey' (2010-2015)

Created by Julian Fellowes

Downton Abbey takes place a century after what is going on at the Ton in Bridgerton Season 3, and it focuses on the Crawley family and their servants. The series begins right after the Titanic incident, which leads the Crawley heritage to be at stake.

The next in line to inherit the family's propriety is a distant cousin named Matthew (Dan Stevens), who moves to Downton Abbey with his mother. As they arrive, it is noticeable that Matthew's ideals diverge from the conservative views of those around him, making way for a complicated dynamic between him and the Crawleys. Like Bridgerton, this series by Julian Fellows focuses on family relationships, showing that, despite the ups and downs, familial ties always come first.

2 'The Gilded Age' (2022-Present)

Created by Julian Fellowes

Also created by Julian Felowes, The Gilded Age follows society in America during the 1880s, a tumultuous moment marked by conflicting views on innovation and prosperity. The show focuses on an orphan named Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) as she leaves Pennsylvania to move to New York City, where everything is possible. When she arrives there, the protagonist sees herself at a crossroad between the new ways and the old, forced to pick a side.

Eloise and Benedict (Luke Thompson) are the most progressive of the Bridgerton family, and they are far from intrigued at the thought of getting married. As they see their siblings pairing off, they feel happy for them but don't get swayed by the romance in their midst, preferring to keep their attention elsewhere. When it is their turn to find a match, they will likely understand Marian's struggle here.

1 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' (2023)

Created by Shonda Rhimes

This Bridgerton prequel needed to be on this list, because it takes place in the same universe as the Netflix series. It is a necessary watch that enhances Bridgerton's viewing experience, since it sheds light on the backstories of some of the Ton's characters. As the title hints, this miniseries primarily follows Queen Charlotte (played by both India Amarteifio), when she gets married to King George (Corey Mylchreest), accompanying the couple's emotional love story.

The show also offers inside glimpses into Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Violet Bridgerton's (Connie Genkins-Greig) past. Before they became these self-assured women with respectable reputations, Lady Danbury endured a loveless marriage and Violet enjoyed her early teens with optimism alongside her father.

