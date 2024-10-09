Charmed was the hit fantasy series that followed the lives of three sisters who discover they come from a long line of witches. Piper, Prue, and Phoebe Halliwell use their magic for good against the powerful forces of evil in what was one of the 90s most exciting series—but sadly, the adventures of the Halliwell sisters ended in 2006 after the budget for Charmed series eight was slashed. The supernatural show about three magical sisters brought a lot of comfort to fans as they witnessed the Halliwell sisters defeat demons, as well as tackle some tragic yet fitting storylines, such as Prue's death in the Season 3 finale, which left fans grief-stricken yet consoled by a beautiful quote on life: "Life only has meaning specifically because there is an end. Death forces people to live."

But fear not, the late nineties and early noughties were filled with fantastic shows similar to Charmed, such as Ghost Whisperer and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Those with a love of spooky and fantastical nostalgia can be spellbound by some great shows that are more recent, such as The Magicians and A Discovery of Witches. And it doesn't stop there - there are plenty more supernatural shows for Charmed fans to sink their teeth into.

Charmed (1998)

10 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

For those who love a good demon hunter, look no further than Buffy the Vampire Slayer. For the most part, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is an ordinary teenage girl—with a destiny to slay vampires and demons. Buffy the Vampire Slayer first aired in 1997 and ran for seven seasons, so there are plenty of episodes for fans of supernatural entertainment to get into.

Just like Charmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows an ordinary person with an extraordinary responsibility to keep humans safe from demons, vampires, and other dark unworldly creatures. It’s also a show for those who love the “chosen one” trope, and the struggles that come with being the person responsible for protecting humanity, wielding great power and keeping dark and evil forces at bay. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is considered one of the most remarkable series of all time, making it a must-watch for any kind of supernatural fan.

9 'Ghost Whisperer' (2005-2010)

Created by John Gray

Charmed fans will definitely be charmed by Ghost Whisperer, a spooky show full of heart from 2005 that stars the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress Jennifer Love Hewitt as Melinda Gordon, a woman with the power to see and communicate with the dead. Melinda uses her powers to help ghosts cross over into the afterlife, making this a show that's unsettling yet full of heart.

Ghost Whisperer again encompasses those common tropes that fans love to see in supernatural shows. It ticks all the boxes, as Ghost Whisperer has a seemingly ordinary character who discovers an amazing power and uses it to do good in the world, while dealing with the repercussions of such an enormous responsibility.

Ghost Whisperer

rent

Release Date September 23, 2005 Seasons 5

8 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

Created by Alan Ball

Those who love Charmed for its dark supernatural edge need to watch True Blood, which stars Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, a young barmaid with a secret—Sookie can read minds. And if that wasn’t enough of a burden - vampires from a neighboring town have just revealed their existence to the whole world.

True Blood is a fun, offbeat vampire drama that's considered one of HBO's sexiest shows, and is definitely darker than Charmed. But True Blood still has those popular tropes that make the supernatural genre so exciting to watch. True Blood debuted in 2008 and ran for seven seasons, but the show was adapted from The Southern Vampire Mysteries, which is a series of thirteen novels written by Charmaine Harris. So there’s plenty to read and watch for Charmed fans looking for a new spooky thrill.

7 'Bewitched' (1964-1972)

Created by Sol Saks

True Blood may be a bit too dark for some, therefore if Charmed fans are looking for something a little more lighthearted and quirky, then Bewitched could be the show fans of Charmed need to watch next. The delightful sitcom stars Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, a young witch who meets an ordinary human man, and promises to hide her powers - but of course, she breaks her promises of being a normal non-magical housewife.

Bewitched aired in 1964 and ran for eight seasons, and was a fun show ahead of its time, full of charming and laugh-out-loud moments. People who haven't seen Bewitched before need to watch "Sisters At Heart," an episode written by a bunch of 10th graders from Thomas Jefferson High School!

Bewitched Release Date 1964 Creator Sol Saks Cast Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Agnes Moorehead, Dick Sargent, David White

6 'Agatha All Along' (2024-)

Created by Jac Schaeffer

From the oldest recommendation to the latest, Agatha All Along is one of the best witch shows to watch and was recently released on Disney+ and has been an instant hit with Marvel fans. Agatha All Along is also a must-watch for WandaVision fans, since this fantastically strange show is set after Wanda’s story and follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she embarks on a quest to solve the mysteries behind Darkhold and to hopefully get her powers back.

Whilst Charmed is about sisters who discover powers and must use them for good, Agatha All Along puts a slight twist on this trope by taking Agatha’s powers away, adding another dilemma to the story and therefore upping the stakes, making Agatha All Along a highly thrilling and entertaining watch for those who love supernatural shows.

Agatha All Along Release Date September 18, 2024 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Seasons 1

5 'The Magicians' (2015-2020)

Created by Sera Gamble and John McNamara

Quentin (Jason Ralph) discovers a spectacular secret—the magical world he read about in his books is real. He is accepted into a college to learn more about the magic he read about as a child, but while the magical world is fascinating, it’s also dangerous and puts humanity at stake.

The Magicians is known as one of the best fantasy book adaptations. It has a gothic vibe and encompasses similar elements to Charmed, such as having brave main characters who want to do good and protect humanity with the magic they’ve discovered. The Magicians ran for five seasons, from 2015 to 2020, and was adapted from the novel of the same name, written by Lev Grossman.

4 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996-2003)

Created by Nell Scovell

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is a fun kooky show starring Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina, a 16-year-old girl living with her two aunts, who also happen to be witches. Sabrina has to hide her powers, but luckily, she has her aunts to guide her and Salem, their talking black cat, to confide in. As well as trying to navigate her new-found powers, Sabrina is trying to figure out relationships, such as with Harvey, who comes from a long line of witch-hunters and is unfortunately often at the mercy of Sabrina’s spells when they go wrong.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch debuted in 1996 and ran for seven seasons. This quirky show is perfect for fans of the supernatural genre who are looking for something lighthearted and funny to watch, that focuses more on the relationships and the characters in the story, as well as magical blunders.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Release Date September 27, 1996 Cast Melissa Joan Hart

3 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

For fans of Charmed and Sabrina the Teenage Witch who are looking for something darker that steers more toward the horror genre, then Chilling Adventures of Sabrina could be just the twisted supernatural fix they’re looking for. Kiernan Shipka stars in this horror adaptation of the 90’s sitcom, which is a new take on Sabrina’s origin story as she discovers her magical powers and tries to accept who she is - all while facing the forces of evil.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the perfect mix of charming, quirky, suspenseful, fantastical, and scart. Kiernan Shipka's take on Sabrina Spellman has turned this popular witch into one of the most badass women in fantasy, meaning fans can get those same "girl power" vibes they did with Charmed. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted in 2018, meaning there are four seasons to binge-watch instantly.

2 'A Discovery of Witches' (2018-2022)

Created by Deborah Harkness

A spellbinding mix of fantasy, romance, witchcraft, vampires, and ancient lore, A Discovery of Witches is a must-watch for fans of Charmed. Witch and historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) breaks the stereotypical “vampires vs. witches” trope by reluctantly teaming up with vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) and together they embark on a mission to translate a manuscript in the hopes of revealing its magical secrets.

A Discovery of Witches debuted in 2018 for three seasons, and was one of the AMC shows to bewitch audiences on Netflix. The show is adapted from the All Souls trilogy, written by Deborah Harkness, and is a thrilling adventure full of magic and mystery. It also showcases an exciting take on what fans love most about supernatural stories—high stakes and powerful magical forces that could both harm and save humanity.

1 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Created by Eric Kripke

The most supernatural show has to be the show that’s literally titled Supernatural. It has everything fans of dark fantasy love—paranormal, supernatural and evil monsters, and a family who are destined to fight such forces in order to protect humanity. Be warned: Supernatural is full of monsters that will keep you up at night.

Supernatural is about two brothers, Dean and Sam Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) who become hunters of the supernatural after the mysterious death of their mother. Supernatural is an exciting show full of mystery, twists, and suspense, and full of fan-favorite tropes such as good versus evil that are woven into unique and thrilling storylines. The show aired in 2015 and ended in 2020 after fifteen seasons—therefore Supernatural is the perfect show to binge-watch since there are plenty of episodes.

Supernatural

rent

Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver Seasons 15

