Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina might have come to an end but you can't deny that Sabrina Spellman's popularity is undying. Drawing on classical influences as well as Archie Horror's original Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics, the show had a pretty impressive run until its unfortunate cancellation.

Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. Other important cast members on the show include Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Miranda Otto, Lachlan Watson, and Gavin Leatherwood. The series takes a more mature and dramatic look at Sabrina and her adventures, blending horror and mystery with an old-school coming-of-age adventure story. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has two seasons (split into four parts) and a Christmas special on Netflix.

Despite the show's cancellation, CAoS fans will have a chance to see their young hero again as Sabrina is set to appear in an episode of Riverdale Season 6. There's no telling if the crossover will lead to a full revival or not so but hey, we can dream.

In the meantime, if you've already finished watching all 36 episodes of the show, fear not for we have some killer options for you to check out next. Read on for the seven best shows similar to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that will satisfy all your cravings for magic and mischief.

The Magicians

Image via Syfy

Adapted from Lev Grossman's 2009 novel series of the same name, The Magicians is a rollercoaster of a show with twists and turns that you never see coming. It's exactly the kind of show that a generation raised on Harry Potter would love in a heartbeat and we're saying that as a good thing. The series follows the adventures of Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), a grad student who enrolls in a university of magic and discovers that the world of his favorite childhood books is not nearly as fictional as he thought. Friendship, fantasy, and some insane stories make The Magicians a great choice for fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The Magicians aired for five seasons on Syfy, from 2015 to 2020. The show was created by Sera Gamble and John McNamara and stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn​​​​.

Charmed

Image Via The WB

The CW's Charmed reboot is... complicated. The show does have its strengths but it also has a ton of flaws and it's been pretty divisive among fans. But despite how the new one might be received, the original Charmed series is a cult classic, with extra emphasis on "cult". This '90s series created by Constance M. Burge was a childhood favorite for a lot of people and it practically defined the witch genre. You wouldn't have a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina if it wasn't for Charmed and that alone should put the show on your watchlist.

The show follows three sisters who discover that they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful witches of all time, tasked with protecting the world from evil. Charmed combines fantasy and adventure with drama and romance to create a delectable mix that gives the show a timeless charm. Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano play the three sisters, with Rose McGowan joining the show as a new character in Season 4, replacing Doherty in the show's main trio. Charmed aired on The WB for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.

Legacies

Created by Julie Plec, Legacies is a spinoff of a spinoff. A sequel to The Originals and The Vampire Diaries featuring characters from both, Legacies is the story of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Hope is the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) and a descendant of vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. She's basically the ultimate magical hybrid. In Legacies, we see Hope attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where the young supernatural beings learn to control their abilities.

While the show has faced its share of criticisms, it's still an entertaining watch for fans of its sister shows. And with its blend of teen drama and fantasy, Legacies is sure to keep CAoS fans thoroughly satisfied. The show is currently in the middle of its fourth season on The CW. Besides Russell, the main cast of Legacies includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard.

Shadowhunters

Image via Freeform

Shadowhunters has a great cast, cool action, and drama that really tugs at the heartstrings. Katherine McNamara stars in the series as Clary Fray, who discovers on her eighteenth birthday that she is part of a community of monster-hunting human-angel hybrids called Shadowhunters. The series is an adaptation of Cassandra Clare's popular young adult novel series The Mortal Instruments.

The show stars McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Harry Shum Jr., and Alisha Wainwright in key roles. Whether you are a fan of the books or not, Shadowhunters provides a great story and endearing characters who will make you fall in love with their complicated world. The show was developed by Ed Decter and aired three seasons on Freeform from 2016 to 2019.

Cursed

Image via Netflix

Based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's illustrated novel of the same name, Cursed is a Netflix series that features a fresh take on the legends of King Arthur. The show has had mixed reviews and was canceled after just one season but it has a unique vision and some formidable performances by its main cast, especially by series lead Katherine Langford​​.

Much like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Cursed is also a coming-of-age story focusing on a young witch with a complex destiny before her. But Cursed also brings in themes of religious persecution, ethnic violence, and intricate political machinations that give the series a darker touch. Katherine Langford stars as Nimue, a young woman with mysterious talents who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake, an iconic character in Arthurian legend who gives King Arthur his sword Excalibur. The show follows Nimue's adventures alongside a mercenary called Arthur as she searches for the wizard Merlin in order to deliver a powerful weapon. In the process, she explores the twisted society she lives in and becomes a symbol of rebellion against the corrupt nobility. Besides Langford, the series' cast includes Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Peter Mullan, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Bella Dayne, and Matt Stokoe.

The Society

Image via Netflix

The Society and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have three things in common: both are primarily coming-of-age dramas, feature some great casting choices, and on Netflix. That's where the similarities end though as The Society is a dark, often melodramatic tale examining the roots of culture and violence within a society. The series is a Lord of The Flies-style story about the teens of a town in Connecticut forming their own community after all the adults mysteriously disappear.

The show stars Kathryn Newton, Rachel Keller, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Alexander MacNicoll, Toby Wallace, and Gideon Adlon in key roles and was created by Christopher Keyser. The Society's first season consists of ten episodes and the series was originally renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Order

Image via Netflix

Getting back to the supernatural drama genre, we have Netflix's The Order, a fun journey through college and magic. Created by Dennis Heaton, The Order is the story of Jack Morton, a young man who is admitted to the prestigious Belgrave University. While there, Jack is inducted into a secret society called the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. What the Order doesn't know is that Jack came to Belgrave with the sole intention of infiltrating the society in order to avenge the death of his mother. And what Jack doesn't know is that he's about to enter a world of monsters and mysticism.

The Order is a binge-worthy show with amazing characters and loads of great humor. It's a cool concoction of everything we love about supernatural fiction and at no point does the show take itself too seriously. The series' cast includes Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Katharine Isabelle, and Max Martini, with Jake Manley playing the lead role of Jack Morton. Fair warning, The Order was rather unexpectedly canceled after just two seasons so there's a lot of threads left hanging at the end. But that said, it's a great watch for fans of the genre.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Image via ABC

Well, we couldn't end this list without mentioning the OG Sabrina show now could we? This hilarious '90s sitcom was created by Nell Scovell and ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003. Melissa Joan Hart stars in Sabrina the Teenage Witch as Sabrina Spellman. On her 16th birthday, Sabrina finds out that she has magical powers and begins to get into a series of misadventures. Other important cast members include Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, and Nate Richert, among others.

The show's silly humor and zany stories made it a favorite among younger audiences and families while it was on the air. In fact, it's been so globally popular that it inspired regional adaptations in Turkey and India. Even though Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is drastically different from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, you've got to appreciate how the older show made the character a household name, paving the way for both the Netflix series and all the other adaptations that will inevitably crop up in the future.

