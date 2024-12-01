Dancing with the Stars continues to be a beloved American reality TV series that sees celebrities from different backgrounds learning the art of ballroom dancing. In over 30 seasons, Dancing With the Stars has featured professional athletes, singers, actors, and other public figures who have tried their hand at learning ballroom dancing under the guidance of professional ballroom dancers. The journeys of people with no dance background being taught the art and skill of dance are captivating to follow.

Fans of Dancing With the Stars have several similar shows to choose from if they enjoy the series' format or watching talented dancers perform. Some series, like So You Think You Can Dance? showcase the incredible skill that dance of all varieties requires. Other series, like Dancing on Ice, showcase celebrities in a different context, but they still have to learn new skills and art forms. Dancing With the Stars has so much that makes it compelling to watch, and there are several series that capture the best of the show.

Dancing with the Stars Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Seasons Main Genre Reality Studio

10 'Making It' (2018–2021)

Co-created by Nicolle Yaron

Making It was hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. The series featured craft experts who competed in various challenges to be named Master Maker. Competitors used a variety of materials in these craft challenges to make Faster Crafts and Master Crafts each week. Professions of the contestants ranged from interior designers to felt artists. Projects were designed to show off contestants' artistry and technique. The series ran for three seasons and aired on NBC.

Making It and Dancing With the Stars both feature well-known celebrities having to learn new skills. While Poehler and Offerman are the only celebrities featured on Making It, it was clear they learned a lot from the professionals who were featured in the series. While they served as hosts, they always put themselves in the center of the action. Like Dancing With the Stars, Making It showcased the fact that celebrities can be passionate and enthusiastic about being taught new skills.

Making It Release Date July 31, 2018 Cast Nick Offerman , Amy Poehler , Dayna Isom Johnson , Simon Doonan Seasons 3 Main Genre Reality

9 'Dancing on Ice' (2006–)

Created by ITV Studios

Dancing on Ice is a British reality series that features celebrities paired with professional figure skaters. Each week, each pair presents an ice dance routine. In the beginning, legendary British ice dance couple Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean would mentor skaters and their celebrity partners and would perform themselves at the beginning of each episode. The pair left the series in 2014. Each performance is awarded a mark between 0.0 and 10.0.

Both Dancing on Ice and Dancing With the Stars feature similar premises in that they showcase celebrities being paired with elite professionals. Each series highlights celebrities' abilities (or lack thereof) to learn technical skills from professionals. In addition to this, the celebrity contestants on both Dancing With the Stars and Dancing on Ice have to demonstrate an understanding of the artistry dance and skating require if they want to advance.

Dancing on Ice Release Date January 14, 2006 Producers Jennifer Ducker Cast Antony Cotton , Corey Feldman , Emma Bunton , Gary Lucy , Gaynor Faye , Jason Donovan , Jayne Torvill , Myleene Klass , Phillip Schofield , Ryan Thomas , Sally Dynevor , Sarah Greene , Sharron Davies , Aggie MacKenzie , Danny Young , Andy Akinwolere , Louie Spence , Colin Jackson , Leona Lewis , Emily Symons , Bonnie Langford , Kay Burley , Oti Mabuse , Alexandra Burke , Roxy Shahidi Expand

8 'Battle of the Blades' (2009–2013, 2019)

Created by Sandra Bezic and Kevin Albrecht

Battle of the Blades was a Canadian reality series that paired professional hockey players with professional figure skaters. Each week, each couple would perform a routine. Hockey players had to adjust to skating in figure skates to perform their routines. Top Canadian skaters, including Andrew Poje, Shae-Lynn Bourne, and Meagan Duhamel, were featured alongside well-known hockey professionals. These included Kristopher Versteeg, Jessica Campbell, and Craig Simpson.

Although Battle of the Blades featured a pairing of two people who came from the same respective professions, the hockey players had to learn an entirely new skill set. For fans of two popular sports, this series highlighted how well professionals from each can come together to create artistic programs. For those who enjoy watching celebrities find their artistry and technique on Dancing With the Stars, Battle of the Blades follows hockey players on a similar journey.

Battle of the Blades Release Date October 4, 2009 Creator(s) Kevin Albrecht , Sandra Bezic Seasons 6 Main Genre Reality

7 'So You Think You Can Dance?' (2005–)

Created by Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe

So You Think You Can Dance? is a dance competition featuring dancers from various professional backgrounds. Once selected from the audition process, dancers advance to the main phase. Here, they perform solo, in pairs, and as a group. Contestants are expected to perform a variety of dance styles, including ballroom, classical, contemporary, jazz, and musical theatre. A panel of expert judges offers feedback during the final stages of the competition before a winner is ultimately chosen.

For those who enjoyed the dancing portion of Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance? has this in spades. Like Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance? features a wide variety of dance styles. This showcases the full talents of participants in both series. For those who aren't completely sold on the idea of celebrities being taught how to dance, So You Think You Can Dance? offers insight into how grueling dance is and how much effort it takes to make performances look effortless.

So You Think You Can Dance Release Date July 20, 2005 Seasons 16 Main Genre Reality TV

6 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders' (2024–)

Created by Greg Whiteley