There was a time when some people thought the Marvel Cinematic Universe was just a place for light-hearted, family-friendly stories. Then Marvel's Daredevil came along and shattered all expectations. With its intense action and no-holds-barred violence, the Netflix show opened up a whole new side to the MCU. So it's no surprise that the three-season series has gone on to be one of the most popular MCU shows of the pre-Disney+ era.

Starring Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Élodie Yung, Rosario Dawson, and Vincent D'Onofrio in lead roles, Daredevil is known for both its great characters and strong storytelling. So much so that fans have been petitioning to have the show's characters appear in mainstream MCU movies and shows since almost immediately after it was canceled in 2018.

And now it looks like those prayers have been answered. Both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have reprised their roles as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / The Kingpin respectively in recent MCU projects.

Therefore, with the series' characters coming back in a big way, now might be the best time to revisit this beloved Marvel Netflix show. And if you thought the Devil of Hell's Kitchen was a badass, here's a list of seven shows you can check out for more dark superhero action!

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Image via Netflix

With a great cast and interesting characters, Marvel's Jessica Jones is one of the best Marvel shows on Netflix. Starring Krysten Ritter as the titular character, Jessica Jones follows the adventures of a former superhero who now works as a private investigator. Once a hopeful young hero, Jessica's life took a turn for the worse after encountering the mind-controlling villain Killgrave (David Tennant). But when her past comes back to haunt her, Jessica sets off to face her demons and save the day.

Later seasons of Jessica Jones explore further challenges that fall on the eternally sarcastic super-detective, including secrets about her own family. The series explores serious themes of trauma while balancing it out with sharp wit and humor. Ritter is especially delightful, putting up brilliant performances throughout the show.

Created by Melissa Rosenberg, Jessica Jones had three seasons on Netflix before its cancellation in 2019. Besides Ritter, the series stars Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, and Carrie-Anne Moss as key characters, with Mike Colter, Wil Traval, Erin Moriarty, and David Tennant playing important roles in the first season.

The Boys

Image via Amazon Prime

The antiheroes at the center of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys are not superhumans. In fact, they basically hate superhumans with every fiber of their being. The Boys looks at a world where superheroes are basically careless, power-mad celebrities who do more harm than good. Developed by Eric Kripke, the show is based on the comic books of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series essentially boils down to an ongoing conflict between the titular vigilante group and the Seven, a group of so-called heroes who work for a corporation called Vought International. The Boys are led by the brutal Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) while the Seven answer to Homelander (Antony Starr), an arrogant and psychopathic Superman-type.

The cast of The Boys includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, and Aya Cash. The show has had two seasons so far with the third season and a spinoff series currently in the works.

The Punisher

Image via Netflix

A direct spinoff of Daredevil, The Punisher continues the story of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who was first introduced in Daredevil Season 2. A highly violent anti-hero, Frank Castle is a former Marine whose family was massacred during what seemed to be a gangland shooting. This motivates him to start a one-man war on criminals, taking a "shoot first, ask questions later" approach to crimefighting.

During his time on Daredevil, Frank takes revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. But it turns out that the killing of his wife and children was just the tip of the iceberg. The Punisher follows Frank's lethal investigation into a larger conspiracy that revolves around his past. A dark and gritty show with tons of violence and action, The Punisher consists of two seasons with 13 episodes each.

Marvel's Luke Cage

Image via Netflix

Of all Marvel's Netflix shows, Marvel's Luke Cage is probably the one that's closest to Daredevil. Luke protects Harlem, the same way Matt protects Hell's Kitchen. They both take on dangerous mob bosses and face opposition from the police. And if that's not enough, the two shows also have a few characters in common, most prominently nurse Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson).

Mike Colter stars as the eponymous hero, a former convict with enhanced strength and bulletproof skin. The show sees Luke Cage move to Harlem and build a life for himself there as a hero to the people of his neighborhood. Unlike other superheroes, Luke doesn't wear a mask or use a codename. Apart from Colter, the show also stars Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Erik LaRay Harvey, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Gabrielle Dennis, and Mustafa Shakir in lead roles. Luke Cage has two seasons and was canceled in 2018.

Gotham

Image via Fox

Daredevil has often been compared to Batman due to both of them being vigilante protectors of their home cities. And Gotham is easily one of the best Batman-adjacent shows out there right now.

Covering the time between the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents and Batman’s first appearance, Gotham is a dark mystery series that focuses on a young James Gordon, played by Ben McKenzie. Bruce Wayne (played by David Mazouz) is still a child during the majority of the show's timeline so the Dark Knight isn't a major factor. But despite the absence of Batman, the show does include many of his deadliest enemies and closest allies, revealing how they became the people we know.

Five seasons of Gotham aired on FOX, from 2014 to 2019, with 100 episodes in total. The show was developed by Bruno Heller. Apart from McKenzie and Mazouz, Gotham also stars Donal Logue, Zabryna Guevara, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, Cory Michael Smith, Victoria Cartagena, John Doman, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Morena Baccarin, among others.

Titans

Image via HBO Max

Titans is a dark, mature adaptation of DC's Teen Titans, one of the comics giant's most popular super-teams. Featuring a roster of fan-favorite characters including Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Raven, the show was developed for DC Universe by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. While it took a while to get settled, Titans has over time established itself as a great show with a dedicated fan following.

Within the world of the series, the Titans were a group of young heroes who disbanded after a tragedy. In the present day, old members of the team band together with new heroes to face the forces of evil and, in some cases, their own parents. The show stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Joshua Orpin, Chelsea Zhang, Chella Man, Savannah Welch, and Jay Lycurgo, among others. The series had two seasons on DC Universe before moving to HBO Max for Season 3. A fourth season of Titans is currently in the works.

Arrow

Image via The CW

You really can't make a list of great superhero shows without Arrow coming into the conversation at some point. The CW show, starring Stephen Amell as DC super-archer Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, almost single-handedly brought about a revival of TV superheroes. Its eight seasons on the air helped create a whole world of characters and spinoff shows. Basically, if you're a fan of superhero content, you have got to check out Arrow.

After spending five years shipwrecked on an island, Oliver Queen returns to his city with a new mission: to root out crime and corruption through any means necessary. In the show's first season, Oliver was depicted as a violent vigilante who doesn't hesitate to kill his targets. But over the course of the series, he evolves to become a true hero and forms strong bonds with an extensive family of supporting characters. Arrow was developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg and aired from 2012 to 2020.

