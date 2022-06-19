Set in the American Southwest in the 1970s, Dark Winds is AMC’s latest neo-western thriller series that deals with a series of gruesome crimes in the Navajo Nation. The series follows two local police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), who investigate the crimes but have no breakthrough. The deeper they go into the search, the more complicated it gets, and the officers soon realize that it’s not just your average criminals but something more ominous at play. The series of events also make Chee and Leaphorn question their own judgment, faith, and beliefs.

Created by Graham Roland, the psychological thriller series is about challenging what you know. It’ll make you unlearn and learn about things in this world that cannot be defined by law, science, or social principles. If you like crime thrillers or mysteries that revolve around similar themes, then here’s a list of such shows that you can add to your watchlist, before or after Dark Winds. While all of them might not be exactly like the AMC series, they are quite dark and deadly and could question your understanding of crime and criminals and their psyche.

Menacing, mysterious, and bizarre, each of these stories is sure to leave you with a hundred questions, but also feed your cravings for a good mystery. Do check them out!

Image via AMC

Related:'Dark Winds' Review: Zahn McClarnon Shines in a Show About Seeking Justice in an Unjust World

Image via USA Network

The Sinner and Dark Winds have one thing in common. They both explore the psychological aspect of the crime beyond the criminal acts. The anthology series follows detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigating various crimes committed by unlikely people, that cannot be explained in simple legal terms. Ambrose’s specialty lies in understanding and analyzing the accused’s psychology and why they committed the crime. In the process, he often discovers that the guilty are not actually guilty though the evidence says so.

Developed by Derek Simonds, The Sinner is based on German writer Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel of the same name. Each season deals with a new incident and new characters, with Ambrose as the recurring character in all stories.

The Valhalla Murders (2019)

Image via Netflix

Moving on from American crime stories to Scandinavian thrillers, here’s one that will surely intrigue you and chill your bones. Created by Thordur Palsson, The Valhalla Murders is Iceland’s second series to be featured on Netflix worldwide and shares the intensity of the crimes with Dark Winds.

The Nordic Noir show follows a series of violent crimes in the city of Reykjavík. Linked to a mysterious photograph, this is the first case of serial killing that Iceland has ever seen. As local officer Kata (Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir) starts an investigation, she is joined by an Oslo detective, Arnar (Björn Thors), a man with a disturbing past. The two cops must team up to stop the killer on the loose and discover something more shocking and nerve-racking than what they had imagined.

Image Via Netflix

This Netflix original Danish crime series is based on the eponymous book by Søren Sveistrup, and created by Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup.

The miniseries follows a series of murders, with several women brutally killed, and the only piece of evidence that connects them all is a figurine made of chestnuts left at the crime scene.

The Chestnut Man begins in 1987 when an entire family is found dead on an isolated farm. Then 30 years later, a similar style of killing is discovered in Copenhagen. Detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) reluctantly team up to investigate the murders and solve a case that has been troubling the city for decades.

Related:'Dark Winds' Trailer Reveals Noir Series From Producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford

Bordertown (2016-2020)

Image via Netflix

Another Nordic Noir crime drama, Bordertown is a Finnish television series created by Miikko Oikkonen and stars Ville Virtanen as the leading character, Detective Kari Sorjonen. Like Dark Winds, Bordertown also explores mysterious killings in a small community, where the detective needs to look beyond the tangible evidence and delve deeper into their own minds to solve the cases.

Originally titled Sorjonenin Finnish, the story focuses on the life of Sorjonen, a detective on the autism spectrum with savant traits. Sorjonen takes up a new job with the Serious Crimes Unit in a border town between Finland and Russia and moves with his family. But things don’t seem so calm and quiet in the supposedly small and uneventful town, and he ends up encountering far more complex and more disturbing crimes, while he also deals with family issues, concerning his wife and daughter.

Image via Netflix

Like Dark Winds, Godless is also set in the West, but this is in the late 1800s. In 1884, a young outlaw, Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell) betrays his gang and goes on the run until he finds refuge in a small and quiet mining town of La Belle, New Mexico, which is surprisingly populated only by women. Meanwhile, Roy’s mentor and gang leader, Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) seeks revenge on Roy and tries to hunt him down. When they find out where he is hiding, he terrorizes La Belle and the women there gang up to protect themselves and fight off Griffin.

Created by Emmy-winning writer-director Scott Frank, Godless also stars Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Tantoo Cardinal, Kim Coates, and Sam Waterston in major roles.

Green Frontier (2019)

Image via Netflix

Now, moving away from both Scandinavia and the West, here’s a story set in the lush forests of the Amazon. Green Frontier is Netflix’s first original Colombian series that premiered in 2019. Translated as Frontera Verde in Spanish, this crime thriller series has a lot in common with Dark Winds. Bizarre murders, unexplained evil forces, and self-discovery make for the primary themes of this mystery series.

Green Frontier is created by Diego Ramírez Schrempp, Mauricio Leiva-Cock, and Jenny Ceballos. It follows a young detective from Bogotá, Helena Poveda (Juana del Rio), who travels to the Amazon, to investigate a series of homicides. But the dense and mysterious Amazon has a lot to teach and show her other than brutal murders. The detective encounters indigenous tribes with ancient secrets that somehow connect to the killings. As the investigation goes further, Helena learns not only about the forests and their dwellers but also about herself, which makes her question everything she knows.

Image via HBO

HBO’s popular crime drama series, True Detective is an anthology that explores grisly homicides and uncanny crimes across the country. In each season, the detective/s would set out to solve crimes that lead them into a rabbit hole of mysterious people, places, and events, and also question their own beliefs and knowledge of crimes and criminals. Created by Nic Pizzolatto, the series features an ensemble cast every season like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Monaghan, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Mahershala Ali, etc. True Detective, like Dark Winds, thrives on its neo-noir style narrative and intimidating setup that surprises the audience at every turn.