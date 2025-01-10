A highlight from 2024 was the fantastic The Day of the Jackal. The Peacock spy thriller is a tense and intelligent cat-and-mouse game between master assassin ”The Jackal” (Eddie Redmayne) and British intelligence officer Bianca (Lashana Lynch), who will sacrifice everything to capture him.

The ten episodes of The Day of the Jackal went by too fast thanks to the captivating performances from Redmayne and Lynch, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t similar stories to enjoy. While viewers wait patiently for a second season of The Day of the Jackal, they can sink their teeth into the following exciting stories about covert ops, hired killers, and the people who love them.

10 ‘Jack Ryan' (2018-2023)

Created by Carlton Cuse & Graham Roland

Image via Prime Video/Paramount

Based on the character created by novelist Tom Clancy, Jack Ryan follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) as he transitions into a field agent. Unsteady in a dangerous world he was unprepared for, Ryan must use his intelligence to complete his missions and survive to file the report. From preventing assassinations to averting worldwide catastrophes, Ryan grows as an agent while rising in the ranks of the CIA.

Fans who loved the globe-trotting aspect of The Day of the Jackal will enjoy the international adventures in each season of the Amazon original. Krasinski looks at home in the part of Jack Ryan, a role with big shoes to fill that once belonged to actors like Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford. The CIA operative consistently resonates with Tom Clancy fans, who showed up for all four of its thrilling seasons.

9 'Little Drummer Girl' (2018)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Image via BBC

In The Little Drummer Girl, attacks on important Jewish figures lead an Israeli spy, Martin Kurtz (Michael Shannon), to organize a plan to identify the mastermind behind the attacks. Florence Pugh stars as Charlie, an English actress recruited to serve as a double agent tasked with infiltrating the terrorist organization. As Charlie is sucked deeper into a world of deception and murder, she’ll need to choose her allegiances wisely if she hopes to return to her normal life.

The limited series is a slow-burn affair, so viewers looking for gunfights might not be interested, but others will enjoy the complex narrative. Fans of Pugh who haven’t had the chance to watch Little Drummer Girl should make it a priority to see her do incredible work as an actress thrown into a dangerous world. With only six episodes, Little Drummer Girl is the perfect weekend binge for someone in need of spy drama but short on time.

8 'The Blacklist' (2013-2023)

Created by Jon Bokenkamp

Image via NBC

Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is starting her first day as an FBI profiler, while at the same time, criminal mastermind Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) dramatically turns himself into the same bureau. Red offers to help the FBI catch some of the world’s most dangerous criminals with one demand: He must work with Agent Keen. She reluctantly agrees, and the two unlikely partners work together while Keen seeks to uncover Red’s motives.

Red is not unlike the Jackal in terms of his poise and disarming charm, but his interests in The Blacklist are a little more varied than those of the elite assassin. While many modern espionage shows are stoic and serious, Spader’s performance adds dry levity to the spy genre, which is a welcome change of pace. The mystery of how Red came to be the underworld kingpin of legend and what his interests were in new agent Keen kept viewers tuning back in for ten seasons on NBC.