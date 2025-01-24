Located in the Aleutian Islands port of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, brave fishermen risk their lives to bring delicious delicacies – Alaskan king crab and snow crab. In the series Deadliest Catch, viewers watch as these people brave themselves on 40-foot waves, facing some of the hardest perils of nature, in order to bring up 700-pound crab pots. One mistake could equal disaster. While this series is a reality show documenting the day-to-day operations aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea, it is still an intense and suspenseful account of humans vs. nature. And it isn’t the only show bringing that trope to reality TV.

With the high risk of injury and even death in this line of work, series such as Wicked Tuna and Ice Road Truckers also bring viewers into the world of strange, dangerous, and yet necessary jobs, aspects of the world that they might not know much about. From the choppy seas of the North Atlantic to truckers delivering supplies on twisting, icy roads to remote places in Canada and Alaska, these upcoming series are great options for people who love the show Deadliest Catch.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Deadliest Catch Release Date March 15, 2005 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





Main Genre Reality Seasons 19

10 ‘Alaska: Battle on the Bay’ (2015)

Produced by Dave Caplan, Brad Johnson, and Keith Hoffman

Image via Animal Planet

Each season, fishermen load their vessels and get ready to round up sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay, Alaska. Alaska: Battle on the Bay follows these boats as they fight to preserve the ecosystem of the bay when millions of these fish migrate, rounding up a solid 70 percent of them in the process. Their goal: round up more than their competitors in order to get one really massive payday. While there are around 1,800 vessels vying for the biggest haul, this series focuses on five captains and their crews as they sail out into Bristol Bay.

With crews cursing like seasoned sailors and aggressive behavior between competitors, the annual Salmon Derby is not for the faint of heart. Entertaining and action-packed, Alaska: Battle of the Bay is exactly what it sounds like. It is a fight to the finish as each crew fends for themselves, joking, playing, and working themselves to the bone in order to get the biggest catch of the season.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Alaska: Battle on the Bay Release Date January 8, 2015 Network Animal Planet

Watch On Discovery+

9 ‘Life Below Zero’ (2013)

Produced by Barbara Doran, Tim Pastore, Et al.

Image via National Geographic

Living in the remote areas of the Alaskan wilderness is no easy feat. The people showcased in Life Below Zero are doing just that, though, living their lives in the Alaskan wilderness. With the closest neighbor hundreds of miles away, animals lurking around each tree, and fish as a form of bartering currency for supplies, these Alaskans are some of the toughest people on television. The series shows the constant battle for basic necessities and how these people are able to survive winter and even the spring after the ice breaks and new animals begin to wake up. Some people live this lifestyle on their own, while others are with families, but each episode shows what they must do in order to survive.

Life Below Zero is hands down one of the biggest series depicting humans vs. nature. One wrong move could mean a dire consequence for those living in the Alaskan wild. It is an interesting representation of how people work together in order to get food and supplies for their respective households, not using a normal currency. Survival is the name of the game, and these people don’t take anything for granted.