Few actors boast a filmography as varied and interesting as that of double Oscar-winner, Denzel Washington. Widely regarded as one of the greatest living actors and most charismatic leading men, Denzel Washington has consistently turned in spectacular acting (and directing) performances in films ranging from crowd-pleasing thrillers & action blockbusters to insightful character dramas. An actor universally beloved, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cinephile who doesn't enjoy Denzel Washington's many incredible films.

However, the downside to Denzel Washington's excellent movies is that they are finite and short-lived, by their very nature. So, for fans of his various films, here are some television shows that echo the themes and excitement of some of Denzel's most famous films.

10 'Genius: MLK/X' (2024)

Similar to 'Malcolm X'

Genius, created by Noah Pink and Kenneth Biller, is an anthology biographical show with each season following the life of a different historical genius. In a first for the Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive-produced show, the fourth season focused on two lead characters: Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The season covered the stories of the two Civil Rights icons, detailing their early formative lives, their rivalry and friendship and their eventual unquantifiable impact on the nation and indeed, the world.

Spike Lee's nearly 3-and-a-half-hour 1992 biopic, Malcolm X, is a Herculean effort of scale and ambition. Lee chronicles the life of one of history's most prominent men with excruciating care and detail. As can be expected from the film's title, Denzel carries the film on his back and delivers one of the most unforgettable performances ever put to screen. Together, Spike Lee & Denzel Washington produced a seminal biopic. For anyone looking to stay immersed in the stories of the Civil Rights Movement, Genius: MLK/X is the perfect follow-up. Aaron Pierre is given the unenviable task of following Denzel Washington's Oscar-nominated performance, but he impresses as the Civil Rights leader, bringing new shades to the man that haven't been seen in previous screen interpretations. Together with Kelvin Harrison Jr, they ably interpret the monumental lives of the two geniuses.

9 'Money Heist' (2017–2021)

Similar to 'Inside Man'

It's a race against the clock for the police when an elaborately orchestrated bank heist is put into motion by a mastermind with possible ulterior motives. This could easily be the synopsis of either Denzel's excellent 2006 heist film, Inside Man or the Spanish heist television show, Money Heist (La casa de papel). Thankfully, both are equally exhilarating.

Again directed by Spike Lee, Inside Man sees Denzel join a roster of actors including Christopher Plummer, Jodie Foster, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Willem Dafoe, all armed with their personal and professional motivations to thwart Clive Owen's thief character, Dalton Russell. With such a stacked cast, it is not a surprise that the final product certifies Inside Man as one of cinema's best heist films. The cat-and-mouse dynamic between Denzel Washington and Clive Owen's characters is the most interesting facet of the film and this dynamic is emulated in Money Heist. Thanks to the constant revelations and plot twists, Inside Man is a film that benefits from rewatches. Similarly, as Money Heist's audiences are slowly updated on the larger plan, the disparate parts of both the heist and the show start to make more sense. It is a show that rewards rewatching with a keen attention to the details.

8 'The Equalizer' (2017–Present)

Similar to 'The Equalizer'

In 1985, CBS aired The Equalizer, a spy television series about a retired intelligence agent (played by Edward Woodward) who began using his skills as a vigilante on behalf of innocent, everyday people. It ran for 4 seasons and 88 episodes. Interestingly, decades later, two adaptations brought the series back into prominence. First, it was the Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua 2014 film, The Equalizer, and seven years later, the Queen Latifah-led CBS Primetime drama of the same name.

Both the film and the 2021 television show follow the same basic premise of the original television show. A former CIA operative (Robert in the film series and Robyn in the 2021 TV show) uses their skills and abilities to fight for justice on behalf of those who can't fight for themselves. The now concluded The Equalizer trilogy of films were constant box office successes and crowd pleasers, cementing Denzel Washington's action hero chops. For fans looking for a weekly dose of "equalizing", the Queen Latifah television series is the most sensible next step. Additionally, the television format gives the creative team more time to flesh out the characters and their relationships, liberties that won't be possible in a 2hr film runtime.

7 'The Last of Us' (2023–Present)

Similar to 'Man on Fire'

On the face of it, there might not seem to be much similarity between Denzel Washington and Tony Scott's revenge thriller, Man on Fire and the HBO post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us. However, like all great pieces of art, it is the characters and their relationships, not the plot, that make these two properties great. In both Man on Fire and The Last of Us, the central, initially reluctant, relationship is the beating heart of the story.

An archetypal 'lone wolf and cub' story, The Last of Us sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) tasked with escorting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teenager immune from the fungal infection that ended the world, across the nation's post-apocalyptic landscape. This relationship appropriately mirrors the endearing relationship between Denzel Washington's Creasy & Dakota Fanning's Pita in Man on Fire. Creasy and Pita form an uneasy alliance at first and just like with Joel and Ellie, it evolves into tolerance and eventually a familial bond. When Pita is kidnapped in Mexico, under Creasy's watch, he embarks on a revenge mission to find her and kill those involved. Without spoiling the events of The Last of Us Season 1, Pedro Pascal's Joel is also put in a similar position where he has to go to extreme lengths to protect the girl he now considers his daughter. The Last of Us is an action-filled, emotional drama that uses its central relationship to spotlight themes of grief, found family and hope.

6 'The Shield' (2002–2008)

Similar to 'Training Day'

It may be difficult to pinpoint a seminal role in a 40-year career, but if any was to stand out from the pack, it would be Denzel Washington's role in 2001's Training Day. Denzel Washington's performance as corrupt Detective Alonzo Harris was universally lauded and delivered his second Academy Award win (and first for Lead Actor). The film, which marked his first collaboration with Antoine Fuqua, follows Ethan Hawke's Jake Hoyt during 24 hours of shadowing Alonzo, where he bears witness to the extent of the corruption in Alonzo's specialized LAPD unit.

Like Training Day, The Shield operates in morally ambiguous territory with its "Strike Team" of corrupt cops and their criminal methods. Led by Michael Chiklis, the show received consistent praise during its seven seasons for its impressive risk-taking and likable, albeit corrupt, characters. In the years since its conclusion, The Shield has been recognized for having a huge impact on the rise of anti-hero television and the birth of Prestige TV.

5 'Godfather of Harlem' (2019–Present)

Similar to 'American Gangster'

Before their eagerly anticipated collaboration in Gladiator II, Denzel Washington and Sir Ridley Scott teamed up for the crime biopic, American Gangster, written by Steven Zaillian. The film fictionalizes the life and career of a prominent drug smuggler, Frank Lucas (Washington), and his pursuit and capture by Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe). Thanks to the combined powers of Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott, Steven Zaillian and Russell Crowe, American Gangster triumphs as a spectacular entry in the gangster biopic genre.

Serving as the right-hand man to his mob boss, Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson, Frank Lucas' career would only take off after Johnson died of a heart attack in 1968. In this vein, Godfather of Harlem, which features Forest Whitaker in the role of Bumpy Johnson, serves as an unofficial prequel to the story depicted in American Gangster. After serving 10 years in prison, Bumpy Johnson returns to Harlem, now a neighborhood he no longer recognizes, and is determined to regain control from the Italian Mob. Godfather of Harlem is an exciting series with plenty to offer for fans of the crime genre and those eager for a deeper understanding of the years before Frank Lucas began his reign. Fans of American Gangster will also be pleased to know that a young Frank Lucas debuts in the fourth season of the show, portrayed by Rome Flynn.

4 'This Is Us' (2016–2022)

Similar to 'Fences'

August Wilson's Pulitzer-winning play, Fences, is widely regarded as a modern masterpiece. The play lovingly (and critically) depicts a black family in 1950s Pittsburgh. In 2016, Denzel Washington successfully adapted the play for the big screen with both he and Viola Davis reprising their Tony Award-winning performances from the play. Fences is a film that deals with a wide range of topics, including outdated opinions on masculinity, the familial unit, a parent's obligation to their child and vice versa, grief and much more. Fences is a brilliantly performed film with all its actors fully inhabiting August Wilson's original words.

While Dan Fogelman's This Is Us is much larger in scope than Fences, it also possesses a lot of the interiority that makes Fences great. Despite its multiple timelines and large ensemble cast, This Is Us manages to burrow down on the universal themes and emotions that we all experience. Like Fences, This Is Us covered, over its six (very emotional) seasons, topics of race, grief, family dynamics, the weight of past decisions and masculinity. Additionally, This Is Us has a lot more on its mind, including discussions on weight struggles, adoption, old age, addiction and more. For anyone looking for more analysis of the family unit after watching Fences, This is Us is the perfect show to add to your queue.

3 'True Detective' (2014–Present)

Similar to 'The Bone Collector' and 'Two Guns'

In 1999's The Bone Collector, directed by Phillip Noyce, Denzel plays a recently paralyzed forensics expert who has to partner with Angelina Jolie's rookie police officer to capture a serial killer. An expert depiction of the attention to detail needed in investigative work and the enticing cat-and-mouse game that makes crime thrillers so exciting, The Bone Collector excels in the genre. Denzel would return to the buddy cop trope, most notably in 2013's 2 Guns, alongside Mark Wahlberg. 2 Guns is a fun film that puts their unlikely chemistry front and center.

True Detective combines a lot from both films, resulting in a television show perfect for Denzel Washington's fans. Created by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective is an anthology show with each season following a different police pairing as they investigate new, violent crimes. However, what sets True Detective apart from other crime shows is that it dedicates time to the relationships between the lead characters. Additionally, instead of simply focusing on the crime/investigation, it dutifully examines the themes and concepts that it presents. These themes could be spiritual, moral or metaphysical. It makes sure to afford all of them equal weight.