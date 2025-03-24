It’s wild to think about, but we’re closing in on almost 20 years since Dexter debuted on Showtime, showing the world how friendly serial killers can be. The popularity of the character hasn’t slowed down, with prequel series Dexter: Original Sin exploring the killer’s early years.

However, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) doesn’t have the market cornered on televised death and dismemberment. There are many great shows, both past and present, that explore similar themes as the killer with a code. The following list is a great selection of shows for the Dexter fan craving more dark entertainment.