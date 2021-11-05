Period dramas might not appeal to a wide audience, but when Downton Abbey came into the picture with its welcoming atmosphere and the Crawley family charm, many viewers couldn’t help but bond with the show. After 6 seasons on air and a complimentary feature film, it seems like Downton Abbey will stick around for a while longer with the reassuring news that a sequel starring its original cast will come to theatres on March 18, 2022. Even though there aren’t any plot details revealed, the anticipation for an equally successful film to add to the series’ storyline is undeniable. Since there is still some time to spare before the arrival of Downton Abbey: New Era, we have compiled a list of period titles that might have diverging narratives from the British aristocratic feel, but that involve elements that resemble the character arcs in the show.

Here are 9 series about strong-headed women, old-fashioned love affairs, and family interactions worth diving into.

Bridgerton

If the Crawley family made you feel at home, then you should welcome the Bridgerton family into your household. This Netflix original will focus on each of the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the marriage market during the Regency era and become the talk of the town when they are featured in Lady Whistledown’s pamphlets, which keeps everyone updated on the ravishing gossip. The first season of the show was centered on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the family from the moment she is ready to attend the balls in search of a suitor, to her progressive relationship with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). If you haven’t heard the news, the series has been renewed for three more seasons and the arrival of season 2 is right around the corner.

Outlander

If you are intrigued by historical fiction with an epic love story at the center of it all, then Outlander is a recommendation that fits the profile. After Claire (Catriona Balfe) returns from working as a nurse during World War 2, she and her husband decide to go on a second honeymoon and choose Scotland as their destination. During their stay there, Claire goes sightseeing at a touristic landmark and touches one of the stones, immediately transporting her to 1743 during the Jacobite Revolution. As she struggles to adapt to the reality of that time, Claire ends up falling for Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a dashing Scottish warrior. This engulfs her in a conflict between going back to her husband that is looking for her in the late 40s or sticking around and preventing the Scots from their imminent defeat, even if it is against the historical course.

Cable Girls

Raise your hand if Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) was a character you cherished on Downton Abbey? Even though Sybil had a short-lived trajectory in the series, she was very invested in the political spectrum and defying the female norms of the time. In a similar way, the leads in Cable Girls fight for their freedom and progress in a society that doesn’t provide many professional opportunities for women. Set in Spain during the 1920s, Lidia Aguilar (Blanca Suárez) must steal money from a national telephone company to complete an undercover mission. She disguises herself as a cable girl and adopts the identity of Alba Romero to make sure that there aren’t suspicions about her. However, Lidia quickly becomes friends with three other cable girls that are just as fierce as herself and notices that she might be caught in a love triangle with a romantic interest from her past and a suitable bachelor that might guarantee her future. This Netflix original has a powerful message about female empowerment and friendship that will keep you invested until its final chapter.

Girls From Ipanema

Similarly, to Cable Girls, Girls from Ipanema features four strong women, each with their own passions and dreams as they unite forces and try to shake away from female expectations during the 60s. With atmospheric cinematography and acoustic guitar chords playing the traditional Brazilian Bossa Nova, this series is heavily centered on Malú (Maria Casadevall) after her husband abandons her for an affair. As she tries to gain her composure and pave a future for herself and her son, Malú decides to open her own jazz bar to entertain audiences with live music and stand-up comedy.

The Crown

Let’s rewind to the family dynamic in England but fast-forward a couple of years from Downton Abbey’s time frame. The Crown is about the current Royal family on the British throne. Their relationship and lifestyle constantly clashing with their duties to the institution instantly draw you in. Each season of this Netflix original is set throughout a different decade and unpacks some of the historical events that happened during each phase of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. A slight connection between Downton Abbey and this acclaimed series by Peter Morgan is the troubled relationship between the Queen of England (Claire Foy; Olivia Coleman) and Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby; Helena Boham Carter). This might seem like a stretch but seeing them interact may remind you of Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael).

Victoria

Also about the British throne, Victoria is based on Queen Victoria’s (played by Jenna Coleman) story from the moment she is crowned as the Queen of England at 18. A very dedicated and strong young woman, Victoria must show her abilities to govern. With the help of Prince Albert (Tom Hughes), who eventually becomes her husband, and her advisor Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell), Victoria is able to navigate through all the struggles that come her way. If you are looking for the perfect balance between historical events and a genuine story about a marriage based on love and respect, this BBC series is a treat.

The Great

The last recommendation related to a monarch is The Great. Adopting a rather sarcastic tone, this Hulu series is centered on Russian empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning), who was originally raised in the rural outskirts of Russia and accustomed to a polished lifestyle, as she marries the exacerbated and incredibly foolish Peter III (Nicholas Hout). She clearly feels like a fish out of water when she steps into her new role and witnesses the lack of thought-provoking conversations and rational decision-making in the palace. Catherine must use her cleverness to become the respectable monarch that we all know from the history books. The oddness of this series is nothing like the articulate dialogues in Downton Abbey, but it is a period drama worth the watch.

Grand Hotel

Another Spanish series that will win you over! Grand Hotel has that Downton Abbey charm as it features the lives of both the upper class and the working-class located in the kitchen floor underneath all the extravagance. When Julio (Yon González) goes to the Grand Hotel to pay a visit to his sister, he finds out that she has been missing for a while. In order to uncover what happened to her, he decides to work there as a butler; off-hours, Julio conducts an investigation with the help of the hotel owner's daughter, Alicia Alarcón (Amaia Salamanca). Just as we see in Downton Abbey, Grand Hotel dives into social class disputes and features a romance story that is simply heartwarming.

Dickinson

Last but not least, we couldn’t exclude this Apple Tv + period drama with a modern-day spin. Dickinson is centered on Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld), a passionate young writer with the mindset of someone well ahead of her time. Throughout this coming-of-age narrative, viewers witness her growth as a poet and see her try to avidly move past the thought of finding a suitor. You might even notice a couple of Emily’s character traits resemble Mary’s.

