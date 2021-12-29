Bonjour! Emily in Paris has returned to Netflix with an upbeat Season 2, filled with marvelous looks, more crazy encounters, and sweet relationships unfolding beneath our eyes. Now an established influencer with amazing marketing ideas and a bright future ahead of her, Emily (Lily Collins) might have softened the reluctant hearts of her coworkers and boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), but she has yet to decide on who her heart belongs to and what makes her happy. Through her bond with Mindy (Ashley Park) and professional achievements, Emily is much closer to finding her footing in the city of love and embracing the Parisian charm.

With its light-hearted and easily digestible episodes, binging the whole season won’t be an impossible task, but it will likely make you crave more of that comfort watch factor. With this in mind, here is a list of titles that will surely make you fall in and out of love with fashion, female friendships, and romantic plotlines.

Gossip Girl

We can’t help but cherish that Season 1 pep talk Emily did to convince Pierre Cadeault that she wasn’t just a “basic bitch”. The Gossip Girl line fits as perfectly as the OG show fits this recommendation list. Set in the Upper East Side, a group of students that attend an elite school is constantly being featured in a tabloid-like blog under the name "Gossip Girl." As these privileged (and some not-so-privileged) characters deal with family drama, dark secrets, and love affairs, they are also driven by the idea of finding out Gossip Girl’s true identity. Although the reboot is a more updated version, nothing compares to the captivating charm of the original cast's combined fashion and intrigue.

Sex and the City

If you were enamored by Emily’s wardrobe and exuberant footwear, you are set to enjoy Darren Starr’s first over-the-top production. Sex in the City follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a renowned columnist, as she tries to demystify questions surrounding relationships alongside her three best friends: Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). The refined taste for fashion and messy flings will remind you of Emily’s different pairings throughout these two seasons, and her urge to balance friendship and love without breaking anyone’s heart. Once you finish binging its 6 seasons and watching the revival show And Just Like That, you can't help but feel so connected to the women in Sex in the City that they will feel like your best friends too.

Younger

Another project Darren Starr produced, Younger can be considered Emily in Paris’ eldest sibling. In it, Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) is a 40-year-old stay-at-home mother eager to find employment in a publishing company after years outside the job market. Once she begins to do interviews and apply for different positions, Liza notices that being hired at her age and level of experience is nearly impossible. When she is mistaken for a 26-year-old at the bar, Liza decides to pretend to be younger in order to land an assistant job at Empirical. As we see her go through various awkward situations while embracing a millennial point-of-view, we can’t help but remember all the struggles Emily went through when moving to Paris to work at Savoir. Likewise, Liza is quick to use her bubbly personality to charm her coworkers and build her career doing what she loves while falling in love too.

The Bold Type

Marketing at Savoir isn’t exactly linked to working for a popular magazine, but it's impossible to deny that both professions make you think outside the box and evaluate your personal life. In The Bold Type, we see the behind-the-scenes process of the fast-paced publishing environment through the lens of three close friends who work for Scarlet magazine. Each with their own ideals and dilemmas, Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) must stick together while they deal with identity crises, love affairs, and female empowerment matters. If you loved to watch Emily and Mindy’s way of helping one another find their best self, these three women will also win you over with their fascinating personalities and outlooks in life.

The Carrie Diaries

Have you ever wondered how Carrie Bradshaw from Sex in the City was like during her teenage years in New York? Well, gladly we had a short-lived CW series to answer this question. The Carrie Diaries is set in 1984, when Carrie (Anna Sophia Robb) is during her high school years and going through her first experiences in life with her best friends at the time. During the whirlwind of the coming-of-age phase, Carrie’s father offers her an opportunity to do an internship in Manhattan. This is the door that leads Carrie to fall in love with New York and eventually become the columnist we grew to admire in her later years. In the same way that Carrie has to make tough decisions in a new environment, Emily had to adapt to the Parisian lifestyle and culture the hard way.

Jane the Virgin

Time to spice up the comedic and dramatic nature of Emily in Paris with an even more exaggerated but entertaining show. In Jane the Virgin, Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is committed to not having sex before her wedding day just as she was instructed by her abuela growing up. However, to everyone’s surprise, Jane is accidentally artificially inseminated by her boss’ sperm in a casual gynecologist consult, leading her to get pregnant despite being a virgin. If this story doesn’t sound bonkers enough, you are surely going to see plenty of soap-opera elements in this show that will make you cringe more than Emily’s attempts to speak French.

Love Life

Love can be complicated, and Emily and Gabriel’s messy relationship only proves this statement. In the same way that Emily tries to make other relationships work during her time in Paris, Love Life’s protagonist Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) is also going through the same struggle. Throughout the first season of the show, we get to see her navigate romance and root for her to find the right person, even when many of her attempts aren’t successful. The more we get involved in her narrative, the more our hopeless romantic hearts give in to the ride.

