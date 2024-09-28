Intelligent, witty, and socially aware, FX’s English Teacher has been a welcome addition to the weekly comedy lineup. The school-set comedy looks into the life of an Austin, Texas High School English Teacher, Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez). Evan works to balance his love life with his personal life while taking a stand for what he believes (as long as it doesn't take a lot of effort).

While waiting for new episodes, there are a variety of other shows with similar themes to binge. Whether it’s a dark comedy that captures the frustration of work life, or an absurdist cult classic, these shows might be worth checking out for English Teacher fans.

English Teacher 8 10 Release Date September 2, 2024 Cast Brian Jordan Alvarez , Savanna Gann , Sarah Kopkin , Ben Bondurant , Treylan Newton , Matthew Smitley , Mason Douglas , Ralphael Lester Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

10 ‘Those Who Can’t’ (2016-2019)

Created by Adam Cayton Holland, Andrew Orvedahl & Ben Roy

In the sitcom Those Who Can’t, the teachers of the fictional Smoot High need more help than the students. The crass comedy follows teachers Loren Payton (Adam Cayton-Holland), Billy Shoemaker (Ben Roy), and gym teacher Andy Fairbell (Andrew Orvedahl) as they try to do their jobs with as little effort as possible. Fast-paced and fun, each week’s episode would see the trio hatch a new scheme with school librarian Abbey (Maria Thayer) joining in on the action.

Those Who Can’t uses the school setting as a backdrop for bingeable adventures of teachers behaving badly. In a way, the comedy has the same spirit as Animal House, but if it was told from the teacher’s perspective. When the first episode has the teachers planting drugs in the locker of a student they don’t like, the tone is clearly set for the remainder of the series. Those Who Can’t ran for three seasons on TruTv, but was canceled before the comedy could get a proper ending.

Those Who Can't (2016) Release Date February 11, 2016 Cast Adam Cayton-Holland , Andrew Orvedahl , Ben Roy , Maria Christina Thayer , Rory Scovel , Noah Crawford , Mitchell Gregorio , Ty Trumbo , Jonah Beres , August Kamp , Sarah Michelle Gellar Main Genre Comedy Creator(s) Ben Roy , Adam Cayton-Holland , Andrew Orvedahl

Those Who Can't is currently unavailable to stream or purchase in the U.S.

9 'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

Created by Quinta Brunson

Image via Warner Bros Television Studios

Tired and overworked, the staff of a public school do their best with limited resources to teach students at Abbott Elementary. Janine (Quinta Brunson) teaches second grade at Abbott, and she, alongside some other teachers, is the focus of a camera crew filming a documentary. Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) may be a dramatic bully, but Janine knows she can count on her friends to get through the day. The episodes tend to be sweet-natured, with plotlines showing the staff rallying around those in need.

Fans of English Teacher will most likely be aware of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, but similar themes are touched upon by both shows. The high school setting of English Teacher allows more adult plotlines, but Abbott Elementary benefits from focusing on the issues facing teachers of public schools. There’s a slightly more optimistic tone to Abbott Elementary, lacking the cynical bite of English Teacher, but that’s what gives the sitcom its charm. With a new season starting soon, this is a perfect time to catch up.

Abbott Elementary Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

8 'Mythic Quest' (2021-)

Created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney

Image via 3 Arts Entertainment

In Mythic Quest, viewers take a glimpse into the dysfunctional operations of a video game company as they make their smash-hit game, Mythic Quest. Head engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) does her best to protect the integrity of the game against the greed of monetization expert Brad (Danny Pudi), and ego-driven creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), but they’ll have to work together if Mythic Quest is to remain number one.

Mythic Quest questions how art and business can coexist without one being wholly compromised, and it does so effectively in a novel workplace environment. There’s a vibe to Mythic Quest that rings similar to HBO’s Silicon Valley, but the office setting for the former creates a more traditional workplace sitcom structure. McElhenney plays his role well and avoids any traps of giving Grimm a cartoonish level of narcissism.

Mythic Quest Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 7, 2020 Creator Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney Cast Rob McElhenney , Charlotte Nicdao , Ashly Burch , Jessie Ennis , David Hornsby Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Distributor Apple TV+ Expand

7 'Corporate' (2018-2020)

Created by Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson & Jake Weisman

Image via Comedy Central

In the world of Corporate, mega-corporation Hampton DeVille is the leading manufacturer in… everything, and they employ a sea of unhappy minions to do so. Episodes of Corporate follow two particular office drones, Matt (Matt Ingebretson) and Jake (Jake Weisman), as they climb the ladder to middle management while avoiding the wrath of boss Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick). The days are long, and the mental abuse is plentiful, but Matt and Jake do it for the promise of a better life, and, more importantly, health insurance.

If English Teacher pokes lightly at the absurdities of working as a modern-day teacher, Corporate, by comparison, attacks the business world with a chainsaw. Nihilistic humor is smothered on every aspect of the Comedy Central original, whether it be the drab costumes, the stripped-down set design, or the blank-eyed performances. A standout is Reddick, who reliably shines, commanding every scene as a well-oiled machine of capitalism. Corporate is most likely one of the bleakest sitcoms created in recent memory, and it’s an enjoyable watch for those who appreciate the particular brand of dark humor.

Corporate Release Date January 17, 2018 Cast Matt Ingrebretson , Jake Weisman , Anne Dudek , Adam Lustick , Aparna Nancherla , Lance Reddick , Anna Akana , Baron Vaughn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) Pat Bishop , Matt Ingebretson , Jake Weisman Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

6 'You're the Worst' (2014-2019)

Created by Stephen Falk

Image via FX Networks

Toxicity is normal for the couple from hell Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere), in the FX comedy, You’re the Worst. Neither Gretchen nor Jimmy are in an emotional place to be in a relationship, but after a chance meeting at a wedding, the two slowly form an unlikely bond. While the two erratic lovebirds learn how to care for someone other than themselves, they go on destructive adventures with friends Edgar (Desmin Borges) and Lindsay (Kether Donohue).

You’re the Worst is nowhere close to a workplace comedy, but the easy back and forth between the core cast relies on the same quick exchanges the teaching staff share on English Teacher. Fans of romantic comedies looking for something different would also find You’re the Worst to be a pleasant departure from the standard meet-cute format. You’re the Worst was also praised for its honest and tastefully portrayed depiction of depression, a topic typically taboo for a thirty-minute comedy.

You're the Worst Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 17, 2014 Cast Chris Geere , Aya Cash , Desmin Borges , Andrew Daly Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5

​​​​​

5 'American Auto' (2021-2023)

Created by Justin Spitzer

Image via Spitzer Holding Company

Greed and recognition are the driving forces for the cast of American Auto. The short-lived NBC sitcom follows high-ranking executives at fictional automotive company, Payne Motors, while they adjust to new boss, Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer). Katherine is unfamiliar with the automotive business but expects her background as a pharmaceutical CEO to coast her through any learning pains. As each day brings with it a new crisis, Katherine has to lean on the people who think they should have her job.

American Auto was Justin Spitzer’s follow-up to Superstore, and flipping from the working class problems to the spoiled department heads in the executive offices pays off. The ensemble cast elevates already excellent scripts to create an enjoyably playful environment laced with mean-spirited jabs. Not many sitcoms will have their main characters debating whether the average value of a human life is high enough to warrant a safety recall, but American Auto wasn’t most sitcoms.

American Auto Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 13, 2021 Creator Justin Spitzer Cast Ana Gasteyer , Harriet Dyer , Jon Barinholtz , Tye White , Michael Benjamin Washington , Ted Humphrey , X Mayo Main Genre Sitcom Number of Episodes 23 Network NBC Expand

4 'Community' (2009-2015)

Created by Dan Harmon

Image via Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment

Community may take place on a campus, but the fictional school Greendale Community College seemed more like a playground for Abed’s (Pudi) imagination. When disbarred attorney Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) needs a quick degree, he thinks enrolling at Greendale is the answer to his problems. What he finds instead is a study group of quirky characters that get Jeff to slowly open up. By the end of the show's run, Jeff and the gang will be turned into clay, felt and a Saturday Morning Cartoon.

Community’s high-concept, meta approach to comedy is the complete opposite of English Teacher’s nuanced anxiety, but someone looking for more scholastic laughs should find value in the NBC sitcom. Creator Dan Harmon started with a fairly pedestrian concept for a sitcom, and within a season, had transformed the comedy into a canvas where literally anything could be painted on it from week to week. The unpredictable plots, along with the chemistry between fan favorites Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed make Community fans still wait for news of a movie.

3 'A.P. Bio' (2018-2021)

Created by Mike O’Brien

Image via Broadway Video

Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) is at a low point at the beginning of NBC sitcom A.P. Bio. After being recently fired from his job at Harvard, Jack moves into his dead mother’s house and “teaches” A.P. Bio. Early episodes feature Jack working on different overly orchestrated revenge plans with the reluctant aid of his students. At first, Jack takes advantage of his friendly boss, Principal Durban (Patton Oswalt), but over time he learns to appreciate the new life he’s started.

The first season of A.P. Bio had some good ideas but had a slow start before finding a rhythm in later episodes. Much like Community, a grounded premise of revenge in a small town grew into increasingly absurd or surreal storylines, such as custodian Dale (Brendan Jennings) and his belief that his mop was turned into a dog by a magic dumpster. Paula Pell as Principal Durbin’s secretary is one of the funniest performances in any sitcom of the last ten years. Those who have passed on this hidden gem should take a second look.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

2 'Veep' (2012-2019)

Created by Armando Iannucci

Image via HBO Entertainment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives a legendary performance as Selina Meyer in HBO’s comedy Veep. Toiling away in the role of Vice President, Selina struggles to solidify her legacy while being ignored by the sitting commander-in-chief. Working with her staff, which includes Director of Communications Mike McLintock (Matt Walsh) and Chief of Staff Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky), Selina plays the political game while keeping her eye on the big seat in the Oval Office.

Much like English Teacher, Veep uses its sharply trained comedic voice to analyze hot-button issues, and the episodes of the political comedy still seem relevant years later. Creator Armando Iannucci had previously masterminded the brilliant comedy The Thick of It, which satirized the British government, and his comedic sensibilities translated perfectly to US politics. The journey of the characters in Veep is always a game of ruthless insults, but the ending of the award-winning comedy will still leave newcomers speechless.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 'Superstore' (2015-2021)

Created by Justin Spitzer

Image via NBC

Bird attacks, election tampering and tornadoes are just regular parts of the day for employees of Cloud 9 on the NBC sitcom, Superstore. Amy (America Ferrera) does her best to keep her sanity as a longtime employee of the big-box store, but new hire Jonah (Ben Feldman) disrupts the flow of her day with big ideas and little real-world experience. Not helping matters is inept store manager Glenn Sturgis (Mark McKinney), who would rather read bible scripture during work meetings than offer tangible help during hectic workdays.

A show that smartly dissects current social issues through the eyes of a lower socio-economic class without talking down to them or making them the butt of the joke. The writing is quick-witted and mines the majority of its comedy from relationship dynamics that evolved over the show’s six-season run. The action is fast and episodes move smoothly, relying on visual gags from bizarre customer interactions to keep the viewer’s eyes on the screen at all times. The production was so effortlessly adaptable that they managed a successful season with the departure of lead Ferrera and a worldwide pandemic. A must-watch comedy that will probably hold up longer than its contemporaries.

Superstore Release Date 2015-00-00 Cast Ben Feldman , Lauren Ash , Colton Dunn , Mark McKinney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5 Studio NBC

WATCH ON PEACOCK

Keep Reading: The 12 Best Back-to-School Shows Streaming Right Now