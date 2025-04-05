While many cinephiles have grown irritated with seeing their favorite films adapted into television shows, the excellent FX series Fargo has managed to surpass all expectations by becoming an entirely unique work of art. The original 1996 classic that Joel and Ethan Coen directed so beautifully may be one of the greatest drama films ever made, but the new series from the genius creator Noah Hawley has managed to tell compelling new stories within each season, each of which takes on a new cast of characters.

Fargo set a template for how to do modern prestige television correctly, as it combined excellent production design, powerful performances from acclaimed A-list stars, and stylized direction from notable creators. While it is unclear how much longer fans will have to wait before the sixth season begins, there are more than a few great shows that can fill that void. Here are ten shows to watch if you love <